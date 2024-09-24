Tuttosport: ‘Ship refloated’ – consistency needed for Milan after showing vs. Inter

AC Milan were able to celebrate a derby win on Sunday night for the first time in seven meetings with Inter, but now work must continue ahead of Friday’s game against Lecce.

As Tuttosport (via MilanNews) write this morning, the derby win tasted even sweeter after a very turbulent and disappointing start to the season and after such a dominant performance where – if the chances had been taken – it could have been a far wider margin of victory.

It is right to get excited, but at the same time – precisely because before the victory against Inter several difficulties had emerged – it is also necessary to keep everyones’ feet on the ground and to turn this into a run of positive results.

The newspaper writes: ‘Fonseca, now we need this Milan to become a habit’. Then they add: ‘Ship refloated, but it is essential to change course definitively’.

The subtitle goes on to say: ‘The group is compact around the coach and there are shared playing principles. The watchword at this point becomes consistency’.

As mentioned, the opportunity will arrive immediately when the Rossoneri will take on Lecce on Friday at San Siro, a game in which another convincing display will be demanded.