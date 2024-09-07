Tuttosport: ‘The only certainty’ – Pavlovic’s ‘undeniable’ impact for Milan

Looking back to last season, you could say several things hampered AC Milan’s chances of success. The primary one is probably due to the defensive capitulation caused by injuries. However, it is not a problem that has disappeared.

Whilst Milan finished second last season, it was not a case of finishing behind Inter, but rather ahead of everyone else. Defining last season as a race could not be done, given the Nerazzurri ran away with the title, and there can be several arguments about which part of the season they ran away, but it would be fairest to suggest when the defensive breakdown happened.

Looking on from that, Stefano Pioli had to trial several defensive structures, and this helped no one. The defence often looked sloppy, and there was a lack of connection – understandable given the circumstances, but frustrating nonetheless.

What isn’t understandable, though, is why this lack of connection has been taken into this season. Of course, there could be initial worries about a connection under a new manager. Roles change, partnerships could change, but things should not look as questionable in the back line.

As Tuttosport (via Milan News) reports, there has been one saving grace so far – Strahinja Pavlovic. The Serbian defender has been a ‘guarantee in defence’, to the extent that he is Paulo Fonseca’s only certainty.

There have been very few positives for the Rossoneri so far this season, but Pavlovic stands out. A defender who seems to enjoy the gritty part of the game. A defender who has looked a class above his peers so far.