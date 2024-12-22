Tuttosport: Milan’s contrasting on-field and off-field results leave fans wanting more

AC Milan continue to go from strength to strength in terms of their financial position, but the sporting results are causing concern.

This morning’s edition of Tuttosport (via MilanPress) reports that Milan have at least clarified the immediate future at a corporate level, but all this is not enough for the fans. Gerry Cardinale has refinanced the vendor loan by moving the deadline to 2028, committing to the project further.

The protests during the games against Genoa and Verona (clearly audible) were asking for the sale of the club. The Milan fans of course appreciate the financial health of the club, but it has to run alongside trophies and not the ‘accounts Scudetto’.

Fans understand the importance of having healthy and virtuous accounts, because that means being able to construct the squad without needing sacrificial sales. Competition, in the game of football, is fundamental and Milan supporters expected to fight until the end on all objectives.

Finishing outside the Champions League places would not be accepted, and at that point even the revenues would suffer. In many ways sporting and financial results go hand in hand, and this would be one of the eventualities that the ownership could not possibly ignore.