Bella Hadid Subtly Posted a Picture of Her and Adan Banuelos Holding Hands

Bella Hadid is rumored to be in a relationship with Adan Banuelos after the two were seen engaging in PDA last fall.

Before reportedly dating Banuelos, Hadid was in a long-term relationship with art director Marc Kalman. They dated for two years before ultimately breaking up in spring of 2023.

Ahead is everything to know about Banuelos, as well as a full timeline of his relationship with Hadid.

Hadid posted a photo dump including Banuelos in January 2024.

On January 24, Hadid posted a series of photos to Instagram from her latest equestrian competition. One of the pictures showed Hadid and Banuelos holding hands and smiling at each other.

“Never stop trying new things. I feel lucky enough to have the opportunity to keep learning in life. ❤️,” she wrote in the caption of the carousel.

Banuelos and Hadid were first rumored to be a couple back in October 2023.

On October 17, TMZ obtained photographs of Hadid and Banuelos holding hands and kissing. Onlookers said that the couple seemed very happy together.

Banuelos is a cowboy.

Banuelos is a Mexican-American cowboy and horse trainer. In 2017, he was inducted into the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Riders Hall of Fame at the ripe age of 28, making him one of the youngest members. His father, Ascencion Banuelos, another renowned cowboy, was also given the same honor.

According to his website, Banuelos “has already amassed over five million dollars in earnings aboard a horse. He is the future of the performance horse industry and a teacher to the younger generation of equine enthusiasts.”

Banuelos received the title of #1 NCHA leading open rider in 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Banuelos is actually Hadid’s riding coach.

It is unknown if this is how they initially met, but Banuelos is indeed Hadid’s coach. In an Instagram Reel on Jan. 23, 2024, Banuelos shared a video of Hadid and her horse in action. At the end of the video are some photos of the couple smiling and gazing into each other’s eyes before hugging.

“Proud of our girl ✨ Bella and #MetallicTito taking home 3rd place at their first show out! Can’t wait to see what the future holds for this duo...,” he wrote in the caption.

“❤️So proud of my baby girl and her coach😜, awesome ride!” Hadid’s mother Yolanda commented.

Banuelos is 34 years old.

Born on April 8, 1989, Banuelos is an Aires. Hadid, 27, was born on Oct. 9, 1996, making her a Libra. According to the AstroTwins, Libras and Aries can make for a fiery astrological pairing.

“You’re opposite signs who can match up well, but you sometimes baffle one another, too. Aries rules the self and Libra rules relationships. Libra is a lover; Aries is a fighter. Your polar extremes can be a great complement if you borrow what the other does best,” they wrote for ELLE.com.

