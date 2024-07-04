Turkey XI vs Netherlands: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Euro 2024 quarter-final

Turkey survived a nervy end to their Euro 2024 last-16 clash against Austria to set up a quarter-final tie with the Netherlands on Saturday.

The Turkish played well against one of the most in-form teams in the tournament, but were lucky to win 2-1, and were rescued at the death by one of the saves of the tournament by goalkeeper Mert Gunok.

In the 95th minute, Christoph Baumgartner caught the Turkish defence sleeping and got on the end of a looped cross on the edge of the six-yard box. He headed the ball into the ground, and somehow Gunok was able to push the ball away from the net.

They did not emerge from the game unscathed, however, and they will have to contend with the Dutch without several key players.

Heading into the game against Austria, 10 players risked suspension after picking up yellow cards in their final group game against the Czech Republic. Both Orkun Kokcu and Ismail Yuksek were booked against Austria, ruling the midfielders out of the quarter-final.

Centre-back Merih Demiral, who scored both of Turkey’s goals in the round of 16, may also miss the game through suspension. He’s currently under investigation for making a political gesture associated with the Turkish nationalist movement after scoring his second goal.

Several players are returning from suspension and should fill in for the suspended players. Captain Hakan Calhangolu and defender Samet Akaydin both missed the game against Austria but will be available against the Netherlands.

Turkey predicted lineup: Gunok; Kadioglu, Demiral, Bardakci, Muldur; Ozcan, Ayhan; Yildiz, Calhanoglu, Yilmaz; Guler

Injured: None

Suspended: Orkun Kokcu, Ismail Yuksek

Time and date: 8pm BST on Saturday, July 6, 2024

Venue: Olympiastadion, Berlin

TV channel and live stream: ITV1, ITVX