Turkey vs Portugal LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Turkey vs Portugal LIVE!

The top two in Group F face off this evening in an intriguing Euro 2024 clash in Dortmund. Both teams won their opening games, though neither were overly convincing in the process. Turkey almost conceded a second equaliser against Georgia at the death, before Portugal needed an even later goal to beat Czech Republic.

It may have been Turkey's first win in five games, but they did eventually turn on the style in their opening game. They will need to keep that momentum building if they are to beat - and score against - Portugal in a Euros game at the fourth time of asking. Teenage stars Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz should again start.

Portugal, meanwhile, should not be too discouraged by their narrow win, having won 10 out of 10 during qualifying, but are creating a knack of conceding goals with just one clean sheet in their last six games. An area for Turkey to exploit? Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes need to go the business to make sure it doesn’t matter. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.

Turkey vs Portugal latest news

Kick-off: 5pm, Signal Iduna Park

How to watch for free: ITV1 and ITVX

Turkey team news

Portugal team news

Score prediction: Portugal can punish leaky Turkey

Latest match odds

15:30 , Alex Young

Turkey: 9/2

Portugal: 11/20

Draw: 31/10

Score prediction

15:16 , Alex Young

Turkey’s open defence should allow Portugal plenty of chances to win what should be an open, entertaining game.

Portugal to win, 3-1.

Predicted XIs

15:05 , Alex Young

Predicted Turkey XI: Gunok; Muldur, Akaydin, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Ayhan, Calhanoglu, Kokcu, Guler, Yildiz; Yilmaz

Predicted Portugal XI: Costa; Dias, Pepe, Inacio; Cancelo, Vitinha, Fernandes, Mendes; Jota, Ronaldo, Silva

Turkey team news

15:00 , Alex Young

Turkey also won their first Group F match, beating Georgia in a thrilling encounter, and know victory over Portugal would be enough for them to reach the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time since 2008.

They did not appear to suffer any injury issues against Georgia and so could name an unchanged lineup here.

Real Madrid’s Arda Guler scored a stunning goal in that match and will again be key for his country, with Baris Alper Yilmaz expected to continue up front.

Hakan Calhanoglu will again captain Turkey in midfield, but will face a suspension for the final group-stage match if he picks up a booking.

(Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Portugal team news

14:48 , Alex Young

Portugal could make changes in attack, with Diogo Jota and Francisco Conceicao pushing to be involved from the start.

Roberto Martinez’s side got up and running at Euro 2024 with a win but left it late, as Conceicao scored a stoppage-time winner after coming off the bench in a dramatic victory over the Czech Republic.

That goal was set up by substitute Pedro Neto, while Jota also looked sharp in his cameo, having a goal of his own ruled out for offside.

All three will hope for more minutes against Turkey, and Rafael Leao could be the man to drop out of the attack if changes are made. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to again lead the line, despite a quiet opening match.

If Martinez keeps faith the back three, Goncalo Inacio could be brought in to allow Nuno Mendes to play further forward, with Diogo Dalot potentially the one to drop to the bench as a result.

(REUTERS)

Where to watch Turkey vs Portugal

14:37 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 4.15pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the ITVX app and website.

Welcome

14:29 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Euro 2024 clash between Turkey and Portugal.

It’s an intriguing clash in Dortmund between the top two in Group F, who won their opening games but not in the most convincing of manners.

Another win for either will secure their last-16 spots. Kick-off is at 5pm.