Turkey vs Georgia LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Turkey vs Georgia - LIVE!

Turkey and Georgia finally get their chance to impress at Euro 2024 as they meet in Dortmund this evening. These two sides have had to wait until the fifth day of the tournament to get Group E up and running, with Portugal and Czech Republic then bringing the opening round of group-stage matches to a close later tonight.

It was an impressive qualifying campaign from Turkey, losing just once as they topped their group ahead of Croatia and Wales. At Euro 2022, Turkey was tipped as dark horses and duly lost all three of their group matches, with a much-improved display required in Germany. They made it to the last-four in 2008, but since then have fallen to two group-stage exits.

Georgia are competing at their first major tournament, having booked their place with a penalty shootout win over Greece in the play-off final. They finished fourth in their qualifying group, behind Spain, Scotland and Norway, and, at No75, are unsurprisingly the lowest-ranked side at Euro 2024. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Turkey vs Georgia latest news

Kick-off: 5pm BST | BVB Stadion Dortmund

How to watch: BBC One

Turkey team news: Injury issues to deal with

Georgia team news: Kvaratskhelia they key man

Standard Sport prediction

Turkey team news

14:41 , Matt Verri

An injury-ravaged Turkey team will be patched together for tonight’s Euro 2024 kick-off against Georgia.

Defenders Caglar Soyuncu, Ozan Kabak and Ridvan Yilmaz are all ruled out of the tournament leaving coach Vincenzo Montella with few options.

Uncapped Ajax youngster Ahmetcan Kaplan could feature alongside ex-Juventus man Merih Demiral, who now plies his trade in Saudi Arabia, alongside Fenerbache’s Ferdi Kadioglu who has been linked with Arsenal ahead of the summer transfer market.

Things are not much better in attack where Enes Unal, Cengiz Under and Umut Nayir are all injured.

A trio of teenagers; Arda Guler of Real Madrid, Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz and Besiktas’ Semih Kilicsoy are the alternatives to veteran striker Cenk Tosun.

Predicted Turkey XI: Cakir; Celik, Demiral, Ayhan, Kadioglu; Ozcan, Calhanoglu; Kahveci, Akturkoglu, Yildiz; Yilmaz

(Getty Images)

How to watch Turkey vs Georgia

14:35 , Matt Verri

TV channel: Today’s match will be broadcast live and free-to-air in the UK on BBC One. Coverage starts at 4:30pm BST ahead of a 5pm kick-off.

Live stream: The BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website will both provide a free live stream service for fans online.

Live blog: Follow all the action right here with us!

Good afternoon!

14:29 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Turkey vs Georgia!

Group F finally gets up and running, as the opening round of fixtures at Euro 2024 come to an end this evening.

Dark horse tag has once again been placed on Turkey - didn’t end too well for them at Euro 2020. Georgia, meanwhile, are appearing in a major tournament for the first time.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which come sat 5pm BST in Dortmund.