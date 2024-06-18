Turkey vs Georgia LIVE: Euro 2024 score updates after Georges Mikautadze strikes following fan violence

Euro 2024 continues today with Turkey vs Georgia in Group F and fans were seen clashing in Dortmund during torrential rainfall in the area.

Supporters were forced to race for cover but the roof of the Westfalenstadion, home of Borussia Dortmund, was breached by the sheer volume of rain, soaking many fans after several heavy downpours inside the ground.

Vincenzo Montella’s Turkey come into the tournament in terrible form, having not won any of their last five outings. But they have a talented squad with players such as Real Madrid’s Arda Guler and Benfica’s Orkun Kokcu looking to put their stamp on this tournament and ensure a better performance than their bottom-placed finish at Euro 2020.

In contrast, Georgia are taking part in their first-ever international tournament after they beat Greece on penalties in the qualification play-offs. Since then they have played a confidence-building 3-1 win over Montenegro and, led by Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, will hope to cause an upset this evening.

Follow the team news, score and latest updates in our live blog below.

Turkey vs Georgia LIVE

Georgia are playing in their first ever major international tournament

Portugal vs Czech Republic follows this game at 8pm

Turkey XI: Gunok; Muldur, Bardakci, Akaydin, Kadioglu; Ayhan, Calhanoglu; Guler, Kokcu; Yildiz; Yilmaz.

Georgia XI: Mamardashvili; Kverkvelia, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Chakvetadze, Kochorashvili, Mekbavishvili, Tsitaishvili; Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze.

Turkey and Georgia fans clash in Dortmund after heavy rain in area breaches stadium roof

25’ - GOAL! Muldur with a wonder goal as he volleys in from outside the box (TUR 1-0 GEO)

32’ - GOAL! Mikautadze equalises after great work from Kochorashvili (TUR 1-1 GEO)

Türkiye 1 - 1 Georgia

Euro 2024: Turkey 1-1 Georgia

17:46 , Chris Wilson

43 mins

Turkey are still probing, but they’re aware of the Georgia threat in attack. Georgia are happy to keep the ball as they look to see out the half.

Euro 2024: Turkey 1-1 Georgia

17:41 , Chris Wilson

39 mins

Turkey win a free-kick in a dangerous area near the edge of the box as Kokcu is brought down.

Calhanoglu swings it in, but the sea of white shirts manages to block once more.

Euro 2024: Turkey 1-1 Georgia

17:39 , Chris Wilson

37 mins

Georgia have a spring in their step now and they’re playing some brilliant stuff, with Kochorashvili the latest to have a shot blocked.

Euro 2024: Turkey 1-1 Georgia

17:37 , Chris Wilson

34 mins

Bardakci is the first player booked as he stops the Georgia counter.

Moments later, Georgia are inches away from grabbing the lead as the ball is clipped in to Kakabadze in the box, and he nods it over to Mikautadze, who takes it on the volley but can only direct it narrowly wide of the post!

GOAL! Turkey 1-1 Georgia

17:35 , Chris Wilson

32 mins

GOAL! Georgia have their first ever goal in tournament football!!

Kochorashvili collects on the edge of the box, stands up Yildiz, fools him with a stepover and beats him down the right. He cuts back an inviting cross to Mikautadze, who hits it low first time towards the near post, and it creeps past Gunok!

Euro 2024: Turkey 1-0 Georgia

17:33 , Chris Wilson

31 mins

A crazy couple of minutes there, but the game has settled a bit now. Or has it...

DISALLOWED GOAL! Turkey 1-0 Georgia

17:32 , Chris Wilson

28 mins

Turkey think they have a second but it’s ruled out for offside!

Turkey work it down the right this time and the ball is cut across to Yildiz, who is there with the tap-in into an open goal and he converts it, but he’d drifted offside!

Still 1-0.

GOAL! Turkey 1-0 Georgia

17:29 , Chris Wilson

26 mins

GOAL! What a hit!

Goal of the tournament contender for Turkey!

Turkey attack down the left and Kadıoğlu is found on the overlap. He clips a ball across and it’s headed away but only as far as Muldur, who’s arriving on the edge of the box.

He hits a volley with brilliant technique, slicing across it, and it’s rifled into the top corner!

Turkish delight in Dortmund.

Euro 2024: Turkey 0-0 Georgia

17:25 , Chris Wilson

23 mins

Kokcu is the latest to try from distance, but his shot is blocked.

Georgia counter, with Kvaratskhelia carrying down the left, but Guler nips in to dispossesses him near the Turkey box.

Euro 2024: Turkey 0-0 Georgia

17:22 , Chris Wilson

21 mins

Plenty of crisp passing from Turkey around the box, and it’s laid off to Calhanoglu just inside the box. His first touch sets him up for the volley, but it’s tamely hit and he drags it wide.

Euro 2024: Turkey 0-0 Georgia

17:21 , Chris Wilson

19 mins

Turkey aren’t afraid of clipping a ball in from all angles, with the latest coming from a central area, but Yildiz is offside.

Euro 2024: Turkey 0-0 Georgia

17:19 , Chris Wilson

16 mins

Turkey dominating possession but they haven’t created anything too clear-cut since hitting the post.

It’s Georgia’s turn to attack and the shot comes across the box, but there’s nobody in a white shirt to convert it goalwards.

Euro 2024: Turkey 0-0 Georgia

17:16 , Chris Wilson

13 mins

Brilliant work from Yildiz in the box as he skips past the challenge and unleashes a powerful shot, but it’s straight at the ‘keeper.

Euro 2024: Turkey 0-0 Georgia

17:16 , Chris Wilson

11 mins

SAVE! A great save from Gunok, as the shot comes in from Mekvabishvili from outside the box and it’s deflected by Bardakci, forcing Gunok to react quickly to get down to his right.

Euro 2024: Turkey 0-0 Georgia

17:14 , Chris Wilson

Alex Pattle, in Dortmund:

It is hard to see how severe the rain is from the stands, but the atmosphere is very tense in here. After that earlier violence between fans, it feels like it could kick off at any second.

Whenever Georgia are on the ball, Turkey fans are whistling like crazy. The way this stadium contains noise, too, is really augmenting the sound. The Turkish fans lit a flare upon kick-off, but it seems to have fizzled out now.

Euro 2024: Turkey 0-0 Georgia

17:12 , Chris Wilson

10 mins

CLOSE! Off the post!

Turkey attack straight away after Mamardashvili’s goal kick is cut out. It falls to Yildiz in the area, and he lays it off to Ayhan just outside of the box, and he rifles a low shot against the inside of the post! It bounces across goal and goes out.

Euro 2024: Turkey 0-0 Georgia

17:11 , Chris Wilson

9 mins

Guler clips another ball in from the right towards Yildiz, and it’s out for another corner. The Real Madrid man takes this one, and Bardakci gets his head to it, but he can only divert it narrowly wide.

Euro 2024: Turkey 0-0 Georgia

17:10 , Chris Wilson

8 mins

Turkey have started well, playing on the front foot and getting Guler and Calhanoglu involved early. Their fans have reacted accordingly!

Euro 2024: Turkey 0-0 Georgia

17:08 , Chris Wilson

6 mins

Georgia’s first foray forward is led by Kvaratskhelia, to a chorus of boos from Turkey fans. The atmosphere is still raucous, but it seems that the earlier clashes have cleared up.

Turkey win a corner and Calhanoglu whips it in, but Ayhan heads over.

Euro 2024: Turkey 0-0 Georgia

17:06 , Chris Wilson

3 mins

Plenty of boos whenever Georgia get the ball. The ‘Red Wall’ is deafening in the Westfalenstadion, with a flare visible in the Turkey end.

Arda Guler delivers the cross from the right, but it’s over the head of Kokcu.

Euro 2024: Turkey 0-0 Georgia

17:04 , Chris Wilson

2 mins

Turkey knock it around for a couple of minutes in the opening stages before trying the long ball over the top, which runs to Mamardashvili.

KICK-OFF! Turkey 0-0 Georgia

17:02 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF!

Georgia get us underway in a historic footballing moment for their nation.

Turkey vs Georgia LIVE

16:59 , Chris Wilson

The national anthems are done and we’re moments away from kick-off! Plenty of fan presence for both sides, but the boos for the Georgian anthem were audible!

Turkey vs Georgia LIVE

16:55 , Chris Wilson

The teams are out of the tunnel in Dortmund, and the Westfalenstadion’s ‘Yellow Wall’ has turned red for the evening.

Georgia are about to get started in their first ever international tournament.

Georgia form guide

16:50 , Chris Wilson

Georgia had to beat Greece on penalties in the playoffs in order to qualify for their first ever major tournament.

They originally finished fourth in their qualifying group behind Spain, Scotland and Norway, winning two, drawing two and losing four of their matches. They qualified for the playoffs via the Nations League pathway.

In their final two qualification games, they managed to draw 2-2 with Scotland before losing 3-1 to Spain.

Nevertheless, they managed to qualify after beating Luxembourg 2-0 in the first qualifier before dispatching Greece 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

In their only pre-tournament warm-up match, they beat Montenegro 3-1 in Podgorica.

Turkey form guide and stats

16:45 , Chris Wilson

Turkey have never won the opening game in any of their previous five European Championship campaigns, and they lost all of their group games at Euro 2020, finishing bottom of the group.

Nevertheless, they finished top of a potentially difficult qualifying group, ending the campaign one point above Croatia having won five, drawn two and lost one of their eight games.

They’ve had very mixed form in their last five matches though, losing 1-0 to Hungary and 6-1 to Austria in March friendlies, a few months after drawing 1-1 to Wales in their final qualifying game.

In their warm-up matches, Vincenzo Montella’s side drew 0-0 with Italy before falling to a 2-1 loss to Poland on 10 June.

Georgia’s best chance to cause a Euro 2024 upset isn’t Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

16:40 , Chris Wilson

There are few real stars around Europe who are truly unknown when it comes time for summer international tournaments summer anymore, at least not in the way used to be the case. Czech Republic and Euro ‘96 are a great case in point: few were familiar names before it, a whole raft of players were not just known, but sought-after, following their exploits there.

Modern accessibility to more matches and footage than ever before means some of that surprise element has departed, even if players can still come from nowhere to have a great summer with their national team.

But even from countries with less prestige or history, if they have a genuinely top-tier player, they enter the tournament as known quantities, generally speaking. Georgia, at Euro 2024 in their first competition finalssince independence from the Soviet Union, at first seem a case in point.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was an unheralded signing in many ways when Napoli took him from Dinamo Batumi in his home nation. But within a few months, he was known everywhere: Sparkling Serie A performances, a host of goals and assists and the realisation that he was a top-class performer who warranted much, much more attention than he was getting months earlier.

And yet Georgia present a confusion of both the above statements: firstly, they do arrive with a relative unknown quantity in their ranks who can make an impression, and secondly, it may be this other player, not their best player in Kvaratskhelia, who offers their best route to cause an upset in Group F. Introducing, Georges Mikautadze.

Georgia’s best chance to cause a Euro 2024 upset isn’t Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Turkey vs Georgia LIVE

16:40 , Alex Pattle

Inside BVB Stadion after a hell of a time trying to navigate the elements, and it is remarkable how this ground contains noise. There’s almost something overwhelming about it.

Some neutrals might have identified this group game as the one they were the least fussed about, but the atmosphere is already something else.

There has been fighting in the stands, biblical rain, and now intense noise. The violence and weather have made for a tension here, too.

When the noise rises, it feels like things are on a knife edge. This should be very interesting.

16:30 , Chris Wilson

Some more photos of the rain at the Signal Iduna Park.

The rain in Dortmund ahead of Turkey vs. Georgia 😳⛈️ pic.twitter.com/SajWvGSJM6 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) June 18, 2024

Turkey and Georgia fans fight in stands in violent scenes before Euro 2024 match

16:26 , Chris Wilson

Fans of Georgia and Turkey brawled inside the BVB Stadion Dortmund an hour before kick-off in the two countries’ opening Euro 2024 match.

Video footage circulated on social media showed groups of opposing supporters clash in one corner of the stadium, with punches thrown and missiles launched before police intervened to quell the violent scenes.

The fighting came amid torrential rain in Dortmund on Tuesday which caused the stadium’s roof to leak waterfalls of rain on to fans below.

Turkey and Georgia fans fight in stands in violent scenes before Euro 2024 match

Euro 2024: Turkey vs Georgia

16:26 , Jack Rathborn

Euro 2024 stadium roof leaks as downpour soaks Dortmund before Turkey v Georgia

16:22 , Chris Wilson

Fans have been left drenched in Dortmund after heavy rain caused water to pour through the roof of the stadium ahead of Turkey’sEuro 2024 clash with Georgia.

Parts of Germany have been hit by inclement weather on Tuesday, with fan parks at the tournament forced to close in stormy conditions.

Severe weather warnings are in place across the host nation, while the level of precipitation was too much for the BVB Stadium to handle.

Euro 2024 stadium roof leaks as downpour soaks Dortmund before Turkey v Georgia

Storms and clashes among fans ahead of kick-off

16:18 , Chris Wilson

The build-up to the match has been slightly barred by some clashes between the two sets of fans at the Westfalenstadion.

Earlier on, unusually high rainfall had caused leaks from the stadium roof.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Match stats and head-to-head

16:15 , Chris Wilson

This is Georgia’s first major international tournament, so of course two sides have never met in international competition, though they have faced off in three friendlies and two World Cup qualifiers between 2002 and 2012.

The first meeting came in August 2002, when Turkey won 3-0 in a friendly, before World Cup qualifiers in September 2004 (which ended 1-1) and March 2005, in which Turkey ran out 5-2 winners.

Georgia’s only win against Turkey came in February 2007, when they won 1-0 in another friendly.

The two sides have not met since 2012, when Turkey ran out 3-1 winners thanks in part to goals from ex-Bayern Munich midfielder Hamit Altintop and recently appointed Borussia Dortmund manager Nuri Sahin.

Euro 2024: Turkey and Georgia fans clash in Dortmund

16:10 , Jack Rathborn

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Line-ups

15:57 , Chris Wilson

TURKEY XI: Gunok; Muldur, Bardakci, Akaydin, Kadioglu; Ayhan, Calhanoglu; Guler, Kokcu; Yildiz; Yilmaz.

GEORGIA XI: Mamardashvili; Kverkvelia, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Chakvetadze, Kochorashvili, Mekbavishvili, Tsitaishvili; Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze.

Euro 2024: Turkey vs Georgia

15:53 , Jack Rathborn

(REUTERS)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(REUTERS)

15:40 , Chris Wilson

Here’s an up-to-date list of the results and reports from Euro 2024 so far.

Friday, June 14

Group A, Munich: Germany 5-1 Scotland

June 15

Group A, Cologne: Hungary 1-3 Switzerland

Group B, Berlin: Spain 3-0 Croatia

Group B, Dortmund: Italy 2-1 Albania

June 16

Group D, Hamburg: Poland 1-2 Netherlands

Group C, Stuttgart: Slovenia 1-1 Denmark

Group C, Gelsenkirchen: Serbia 0-1 England

June 17

Group E, Munich: Romania 3-0 Ukraine

Group E, Frankfurt: Belgium 0-1 Slovakia

Group D, Dusseldorf: Austria 0-1 France

Four Group F players to watch

15:20 , Chris Wilson

From Turkey: Arda Guler.

The young Turkish midfielder has been overlooked this season due to injury and the performance of Jude Bellingham, but he put in a few impressive performances towards the end of the season, scoring four goals in three starts in LaLiga.

Four Group F players to watch

15:15 , Chris Wilson

From Georgia: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgian enjoyed a brilliant2022/23 season and played a vital part in Napoli’s Scudetto win, but the team’s disappointing season means he has faded from the European football limelight.

Euro 2024 is the perfect opportunity to remind the continent of his undeniable talent.

Group F fixtures

14:55 , Chris Wilson

18 June

17:00 Turkey vs Georgia (Dortmund)

20:00 Portugal vs Czech Republic (Leipzig)

22 June

14:00 Georgia vs Czech Republic (Hamburg)

17:00 Turkey vs Portugal (Cologne)

26 June

20:00 Czech Republic vs Turkey (Hamburg)

20:00 Georgia vs Portugal (Gelsenkirchen)

Group F squads for Euro 2024

14:45 , Chris Wilson

Georgia:

Goalkeepers: Giorgi Loria (Dinamo Tbilisi), Giorgi Mamardashvili (Valencia), Luka Gugeshashvili (Qarabag)

Defenders: Guram Kashia (Slovan Bratislava), Otar Kakabadze (Cracovia), Solomon Kvirkvelia (Al-Okhdood), Lasha Dvali (Apoel), Jemal Tabidze (Panetolikos), Luka Lochoshvili (Cremonese), Giorgi Gocholeishvili (Shakhtar Donetsk), Giorgi Gvelesiani (Persepolis)

Midfielders: Gabriel Sigua (Basel), Nika Kvekverskiri (Lech Poznan), Otar Kiteishvili (Sturm Graz), Saba Lobzhanidze (Atlanta United), Zuriko Davitashvili (Bordeaux), Giorgi Chakvetadze (Watford), Levan Shengelia (Panetlikos), Giorgi Tsitaishvili (Dinamo Batumi), Anzor Mekvabishvili (Universitatea Craiova), Giorgi Kochorashvili (Levante), Sandro Altunashvili (Wolfsberger AC)

Forwards: Giorgi Kvilitaia (Apoel), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli), Budu Zivzivadze (Karlsruher SC), Georges Mikautadze (Metz)

Group F squads for Euro 2024

14:38 , Chris Wilson

Turkey:

Goalkeepers: Mert Gunok (Beşiktaş), Ugurcan Cakir (Trabzonspor), Altay Bayindir (Manchester United)

Defenders: Zeki Celik (Roma), Merih Demiral (Al-Ahli), Mert Muldur (Fenerbahçe), Ferdi Kadioglu (Fenerbahçe), Abdulkerim Bardakci (Galatasaray), Samet Akaydin (Panathinaikos), Ahmetcan Kaplan (Ajax)

Midfielders: Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan), Kaan Ayhan (Galatasaray), Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion), Orkun Kokcu (Benfica), Salih Ozcan (Borussia Dortmund), Ismail Yuksek (Fenerbahçe), Arda Guler (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Cenk Tosun (Besiktas), Yusuf Yazici (Lille), Irfan Kahveci (Fenerbahçe), Kerem Akturkoglu (Galatasaray), Baris Alper Yilmaz (Galatasaray), Yunus Akgun (Leicester City), Kenan Yildiz (Juventus), Semih Kilicsoy (Besiktas), Bertug Yildirim (Rennes)

14:00 , Mike Jones

Gareth Southgate believes the route to glory for England involves different players producing magic moments in different matches – rather than just expecting Jude Bellingham to carry them to victory in every game.

Bellingham’s flying header against Serbia got England off to a winning start in Euro 2024 and the Real Madrid midfielder also supplied a terrific performance, whereas Phil Foden and Harry Kane were quieter.

But Southgate called on England’s other star players to chip in and deliver wins as he argued that when England have done well, they have had a variety of individuals making decisive contributions and not just been a one-man team.

Gareth Southgate makes England prediction to solve Jude Bellingham question

13:34 , Mike Jones

France captain Kylian Mbappe does not require surgery and will play with a mask at Euro 2024 to protect his “broken nose” after being left covered in blood in his side’s 1-0 win over Austria.

The victory was overshadowed by Mbappe’s worrying facial injury in the closing stages of the match in Dusseldorf. The Real Madrid superstar, who was booked after re-entering the pitch following treatment, was pictured leaving the stadium in an ambulance after the game.

France have detailed the diagnosis for Mbappe and the next steps before Les Bleus face Netherlands in Leipzig on Friday.

France provide Kylian Mbappe injury update after suffering broken nose

13:27 , Mike Jones

It was as a gallant but defeated Austria pressed that a certain push-and-pull became all the clearer with this French team. They are a side that obstinately waits for the opposition, as everyone watching on waits for their great star to do something.

That sense has only been amplified in the last week, with how Kylian Mbappe made himself the main headline of Euro 2024 as well as the main event in how he spoke out about the “importance” of the French elections. It wasn’t quite a signature performance to follow but it did have a significant impact.

In an obdurate 1-0 win over Austria, Mbappe forced the only goal with a cross that deflected in off Maximilian Wöber’s head. He then wasted a huge opportunity with one uncharacteristic miss from a one-on-one before getting booked for time-wasting after suffering what looked like a broken nose. He was then booed off by Austrian fans rather than roared off in the way he has maybe become accustomed

Kylian Mbappe produces moment of magic, but suffers Euro 2024-defining blow

Portugal vs Czech Republic

12:56 , Mike Jones

Later on this evening will be the second Group F match of the day and the final fixture in the first round of matches. That one sees Portugal take on the Czech Republic.

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in action and hoping to make his mark on what may well be his final European Championship. Roberto Martinez takes charge of a Portugal side backed to do well in this tournament and potentially go on to win the whole thing.

Good afternoon!

12:24 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Euro 2024. There are two matches taking place today with the first being a Group F clash between Turkey and Georgia.

Turkey underperformed at Euro 2020 after being backed as that tournament’s dark horses and will want to improve this time around. However they come into the competition in rotten form and will hope to build some momentum against Georgia today.

For their part, Georgia are playing in their first ever European Championship. They came through the play-offs to make it into the tournament proper and have been placed in a group they can potential get through. To do so they would need to get a positive result against Turkey this evening.

Kick off is at 5pm and we’ll have all the build-up throughout the day so stick with us.