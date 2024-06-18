Turkey vs Georgia lineups: Predicted XIs, confirmed Euro 2024 team news and injuries today

An injury-ravaged Turkey team will be patched together for tonight’s Euro 2024 kick-off against Georgia.

Defenders Caglar Soyuncu, Ozan Kabak and Ridvan Yilmaz are all ruled out of the tournament leaving coach Vincenzo Montella with few options.

Uncapped Ajax youngster Ahmetcan Kaplan could feature alongside ex-Juventus man Merih Demiral, who now plies his trade in Saudi Arabia, alongside Fenerbache’s Ferdi Kadioglu who has been linked with Arsenal ahead of the summer transfer market.

Things are not much better in attack where Enes Unal, Cengiz Under and Umut Nayir are all injured.

A trio of teenagers; Arda Guler of Real Madrid, Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz and Besiktas’ Semih Kilicsoy are the alternatives to veteran striker Cenk Tosun.

Experienced Georgia defender Solomon Kvirkvelia and midfielder Otar Kiteishvili are both doubts.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Napoli is the minnows’ chief threat but Metz striker Georges Mikautadze, 23, should also be kept an eye on.

Predicted Turkey XI: Cakir; Celik, Demiral, Ayhan, Kadioglu; Ozcan, Calhanoglu; Kahveci, Akturkoglu, Yildiz; Yilmaz

Predicted Georgia XI: Mamardashvili; Kverkvelia, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Kiteishvili, Kochorashvili, Shengelia, Chakvetadze; Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze

Time and date: 5pm BST, Tuesday June 18, 2024

Venue: BVB Stadion Dortmund

TV channel: BBC One