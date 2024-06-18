Turkey and Georgia fans fight in stands in violent scenes before Euro 2024 match

A Georgia fan launches a punche towards a rival supporting Turkey (Reuters)

Fans of Georgia and Turkey brawled inside the BVB Stadion Dortmund an hour before kick-off in the two countries’ opening Euro 2024 match.

Video footage circulated on social media showed groups of opposing supporters clash in one corner of the stadium, with punches thrown and missiles launched before police intervened to quell the violent scenes.

The fighting came amid torrential rain in Dortmund on Tuesday which caused the stadium’s roof to leak waterfalls of rain on to fans below.

more to follow...