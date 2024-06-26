Turkey coach clarifies Arda Guler situation after making him train away from squad

After a euphoric start to his UEFA Euro 2024 campaign with Turkey, Real Madrid wonderkid Arda Guler faced somewhat of a setback over the past week.

The Real Madrid talent began the Euro journey by scoring a stunning goal for his national team against Georgia and was one of their best players on the night.

Yet, he found himself being benched by manager Vincenzo Montella for Turkey’s second game against Portugal this past weekend.

On top of that, the Real Madrid prodigy was made to train separately by the manager while preparing for their final group game against the Czech Republic, leading to suspicion that all was not well between them.

Montella offers explanation

Now, though, Turkey manager Vincenzo Montella has offered an explanation as to why Arda Guler was dropped from the lineup against Portugal and was asked to train away from the group recently.

Montella has come under fire over Guler’s situation. (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

As per the Italian coach, the decision was made based on advice from the medical staff as the 19-year-old attacking midfielder was at risk of getting injured.

“Let me clarify Arda’s issue. It was not me who decided for him not to play in the previous match, but rather it was a decision made by the medical staff. He had a specific period where he could play in order not to be exposed to the risk of injury,” he said (h/t Gazete Duvar).

“Also to avoid being exposed to the risk of injury, he performed specific training two days ago. The decision was made not to include him in the starting lineup for the Portugal match in consultation with the medical staff and Guler.”

Guler likely to start vs Czechia

While Guler might have played only a few minutes against Portugal and then trained separately from the squad, it is being suggested that the Real Madrid starlet will return to the starting XI vs Czechia.

With the second place in Group F up for grabs, Montella is expected to recall the 19-year-old prodigy into the lineup when they face Czechia in Hamburg tonight.