Tunisia vs Namibia LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Tunisia vs Namibia LIVE!

Group E gets underway at the Africa Cup of Nations in Korhogo this evening. It's been an eventful start to the latest edition of AFCON, with no shortage of shocks already recorded during the early stages of the tournament. Tunisia will hope to avoid being on the receiving end of such an upset at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium as they kick off their campaign to try and claim a second continental title.

The Eagles of Carthage delivered their only AFCON success to date on home soil back in 2004, since when they have got past the quarter-finals only once. Jalel Kadri's side will be expected to battle with Mali for top spot in a group that also includes returning South Africa and are boosted by the return of Sheffield United's Anis Ben Slimane to the starting XI, though the absence of Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri is a big blow.

They will be expected to make a strong start to proceedings on Tuesday against minnows Namibia, who have never been beyond the group stages and are appearing at AFCON for just the fourth time ever this year and first since 2019. Follow Tunisia vs Namibia live below.

Kick-off time: 5pm GMT, Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Tunisia team news: Ben Slimane back in XI; no Mejbri

Namibia team news: Derby's Nyambe starts in defence

Score prediction

16:48 , George Flood

The atmosphere is building nicely as we prepare to get AFCON Group E underway at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo, northern Ivory Coast.

Both nations represented in the stands.

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Derby's Ryan Nyambe starts for Namibia

16:31 , George Flood

As expected, Namibia's starting lineup includes Derby defender Ryan Nyambe.

Record scorer and Mamelodi Sundowns star Peter Shalulile carries the weight of the goal burden in attack.

Of Namibia's starting XI, only Nyambe, Aprocius Petrus, Petrus Shitembi and Prins Tjiueza currently ply their club trade outside of Africa.

Petrus and Tjiueza both play in Kosovo with Liria Prizren, while captain Shitembi plays in Malaysia with Kuching City.

(Getty Images)

Sheffield United midfielder Anis Ben Slimane back for Tunisia

16:24 , George Flood

So Sheffield United midfielder Anis Ben Slimane returns to the Tunisia starting lineup this evening as expected after missing the recent World Cup qualifiers through injury.

Al Arabi forward Youssef Msakni captains the side up front, having scored in the 2-0 warm-up win over Cape Verde last week.

Msakni, 33, is out to score in a record-equalling sixth AFCON tournament and earns his 100th senior cap tonight.

As mentioned, there is no Hannibal Mejbri in Tunisia's AFCON squad after he elected to miss the tournament and instead focus on a key time in his club career, having since left Manchester United to join Sevilla on loan for the rest of the season.

(Getty Images)

Namibia lineup

16:06 , George Flood

Starting XI: Kazapua, Nyambe, Amutenya, Haukongo, Tjiueza, Limbondi, Shitembi, Petrus, Hanamub, Shalulile, Hotto

Subs: Haoseb, Gebhardt, Hambira, Katua, Kambato, Muzeu, Kamatuka, Papama, Ndisiro, Wendell, Kamberipa, Maova

Tunisia lineup

16:04 , George Flood

Starting XI: Ben Said, Kechrida, Meriah, Talbi, Maaloul, Skhiri, Ben Romdhane, Ben Slimane, Achouri, Khenissi, Msakni

Subs: Laidouni, Haddadi, Ltaief, Srarfi, Valery, Sliti, Ghram, Hassen, Abdi, Rafia, Jouini

15:55 , George Flood

Official team news from the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium is on the way very shortly.

Stay tuned!

15:47 , George Flood

Tunisia boasted the meanest defence in AFCON qualifying, only conceding six times en route to topping a group that contained Equatorial Guinea, Botswana and Libya.

Namibia, by contrast, only netted six times as they beat Burundi to second place behind Cameroon - four of which were scored by Peter Shalulile.

So much rests on his shoulders if the Brave Warriors are to cause any upsets in what is a tough Group E on paper.

Namibia brush off 'underdogs' tag ahead of Tunisia test

15:33 , George Flood

Meanwhile, Namibia vice-captain and fifth all-time leading appearance maker Ananias Gebhardt had little time for discussion over their AFCON underdogs tag at the pre-match press conference.

“We don’t want to get lost in that underdog discussion in this competition," he said.

"There is a match to be played and we have to approach it as such.

"We will concentrate on what we can do. It will not be easy.

"We are playing against African giants and a team that is well recognised globally and is respected."

(AFP via Getty Images)

Collin Benjamin: Peter Shalulile is 'generational player' for Namibia

15:22 , George Flood

Meanwhile, ahead of the game Namibia coach Collin Benjamin talked up the impact of captain and striker Peter Shalulile, a star in South Africa with Mamelodi Sundowns and set to earn his 50th Namibia cap tonight.

"We are blessed to have a generational player like Shalulile," he said.

"The numbers don’t lie. He’s been doing great for the past few seasons.

"He doesn’t have to say much but just the hard work he puts in every training session speaks volumes.

"He is very influential and is our captain. It’s great to have a player like Shalulile."

Shalulile is Namibia's leading scorer with 16 goals in 49 caps.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Tunisia boss wary of underestimating Namibia after AFCON shocks

15:06 , George Flood

Having seen the likes of Mozambique and Cape Verde already spring upsets in the opening days at AFCON, as well as decent showings from the likes of Angola and Equatorial Guinea, Tunisia head coach Jalel Kadri has understandably warned his side against the perils of underestimating minnows Namibia in Korhogo this afternoon.

“Namibia is a serious opponent, and we don’t have any easy teams," he said.

"The results in the opening rounds have shown that there is no small team in Africa as we saw, so we need to show them respect and play to our best ability.

"The opening matches have shown that."

(AFP via Getty Images)

He added: “We will try to go as far as possible. We have teams that are good quality so we will try to win each match and go as far as possible.

"We must be respectful to all opponents. There are Africa’s best teams that are present so ours is to do our best in every match and take it game by game."

Tunisia vs Namibia prediction

14:50 , George Flood

This should be a fairly straightforward opening match for Tunisia but it may not go entirely their way.

Tunisia to win, 1-0.

Namibia team news

14:49 , George Flood

Namibia's squad includes Ryan Nyambe, the former Blackburn and Wigan defender who now plays his club football at Derby.

Otherwise the former Hamburg midfielder Collin Benjamin's Brave Warriors squad is mostly made up of players who play across Africa, including Mamelodi Sundowns top scorer Peter Shalulile.

There are also players drawn from clubs in Kosovo and Malaysia.

(Getty Images)

Tunisia team news

14:41 , George Flood

The major absentee for Tunisia at AFCON is Hannibal Mejbri, with the gifted young Manchester United midfielder choosing to focus on club matters instead this month having recently joined Sevilla on loan for the rest of the season.

"Hannibal told me that he did not feel ready for the Africa Cup of Nations because he is going through an important situation at his club," Tunisia boss Jalel Kadri said last month.

Tunisia are boosted by the return of Sheffield United midfielder Anis Ben Slimane following injury, though there was no room in the final 27-man tournament squad for experienced midfielder Ferjani Sassi or ex-Nottingham Forest full-back Mohamed Drager.

(REUTERS)

Where to watch Tunisia vs Namibia

14:37 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, today's game will be televised live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Welcome to Tunisia vs Namibia live coverage

14:33 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's live coverage of Tunisia vs Namibia at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Group E gets underway at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo, where the Eagles of Carthage will be hoping to avoid adding their name to the list of early upsets already at this tournament before rivals Mali and South Africa clash later on.

The 2004 champions will be heavy favourites to brush aside a Namibia team that have never been beyond the AFCON group stage on three previous appearances at the finals, but as we've seen so far it's often far from plain sailing for the big hitters in this competition.

Kick-off is at 5pm GMT, so stay tuned for all the latest team news and live minute-by-minute updates of the game itself.