30+ incredible Labor Day 2022 TV deals from LG, Samsung, TCL and Hisense

Jon Winkler, Jillian Lucas and Jessica Kasparian, Reviewed
·5 min read
Stream in style with these great markdowns on TVs from Hisense, LG, TCL and Samsung for Labor Day.
Stream in style with these great markdowns on TVs from Hisense, LG, TCL and Samsung for Labor Day.

Shopping for a new TV can be tricky. It can be hard to know what fits best in your home, what kind of screen will make your favorite movies pop and, most importantly, which TV is best for your budget. Fortunately, Labor Day 2022 is here and that means quality screens from LG, Samsung, TCL and more are on sale right now!

TVs come in a wide variety of sizes, brands, features and prices. We should know because we've tested the best TVs on the market (and some of the worst!). Whether you’re shopping for the best TV for gaming or just need a budget-friendly screen, there are TV deals for pretty much every need.

Labor Day 2022: Shop today’s 80 best Labor Day 2022 sales at Lowe's, Best Buy, Amazon and more

Labor Day 2022: What stores are open today? Hours for Walmart, Target, The Home Depot

Here's a list of our favorite deals, broken down by brand. If you're not sure what you're looking for in a TV, check out our best TVs of 2022 guide for a complete run-down of what all those confusing acronyms like OLED and QLED actually mean.

The 5 best Labor Day TV deals

  1. TCL 50-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV at Walmart for $208 (Save $241.99)

  2. Hisense 55-inch Class R6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV at Best Buy for $309.99 (Save $290)

  3. TCL 50-Inch Class 5-Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV at Amazon for $399.99 (Save $300)

  4. LG 65-Inch OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV at Amazon from $1,596.99 (Save $903)

  5. Samsung 65-Inch Class QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV at Samsung for $1,599.99 (Save $1,000)

Labor Day 2022: Shopping guide

Labor Day LG TV deals

The LG OLED C1 Series 4K Smart TV is one of the best TVs we've ever tested. The C1 offers amazing colors and incredible contrast in its images with perfect black levels and stellar highlights. It's also our top-rated TV for gaming thanks to its low latency and other gaming-friendly features. Right now, Amazon has it on sale in its 65-inch size for 36% off at $1,596.99.

The OLED C1 TV is one of many top-tier LG TVs on sale for Labor Day 2022 right now.
The OLED C1 TV is one of many top-tier LG TVs on sale for Labor Day 2022 right now.

Labor Day TCL TV deals

Walmart has plenty of rollbacks on quality screens right now. We love the TCLs with built-in Roku. It's a smart, user-friendly streaming platform that makes it easy and affordable to have a Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Disney+, etc. experience wherever you plunk down a TV. The TCL 4-Series is highly ranked in our best TVs under $500 guide for its 4K resolution and HDR compatibility, creating solid image quality for your favorite shows and movies. Walmart has the 40-inch model for a whopping 54% discount at $208.

The TCl 4-Series, one of our favorite TVs we've tested, is on sale for Labor Day.
The TCl 4-Series, one of our favorite TVs we've tested, is on sale for Labor Day.

Labor Day Hisense TV deals

Hisense may not be one of the most well-known TV brands, but it creates quality screens. One of them is the Hisense U7G, which you can get in a 65-inch size at Amazon for $749.99—that's 32% off its list price of $1,099.99. When we tested the U7G, its brightness and super-responsive software wowed us. Gamers will also be impressed with its two HDMI 2.1 inputs that serve up 4K gaming at 120fps and its excellent Game mode picture preset.

Hisense TVs are on sale for Labor Day 2022.
Hisense TVs are on sale for Labor Day 2022.

Labor Day Samsung TV deals

Samsung is known for making devices that are as powerful as they are stylish, and its TVs are no exception. One of the many gorgeous TV screens you can get on sale this Labor Day 2022 is the Samsung QN90A. Right now, Samsung has a 65-inch model for $1,599.99—that's a whopping $1,000 discount from its list price of $2,599.99. When we tested the QN90A, we were impressed by its picture, beautiful design and dazzling brightness. We were so blown away that we named it the best Samsung TV of 2022.

You can find some of our favorite Samsung TVs for less this Labor Day.
You can find some of our favorite Samsung TVs for less this Labor Day.

When is Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is today, September 5. The federal holiday celebrates the contributions and successes of American workers and is observed annually on the first Monday of September. Labor Day weekend has unofficially become known as the end of summer and is often celebrated with incredible sales on tech and so much more, making it a perfect time to shop for a new TV.

What are the best deals on Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is the best time to shop mega markdowns on TV brands like Samsung, Hisense, TCL and more ahead of the Black Friday 2022 shopping rush. This year, the best Labor Day deals we've seen are on home appliances, furniture, back-to-school essentials and electronics.

When do Labor Day deals start?

Most Labor Day sales started around early to mid-August. Right now, the holiday deals are in full swing. You can shop doorbuster deals from the likes of Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more today.

Amazon Labor Day sale: The 70+ best deals to shop today

Where should I shop this Labor Day?

If you're in the market for a feature-loaded smart TV or a steal on an older model, Amazon and Walmart have all your shopping needs covered. As two of our go-to places to shop, the mega retailers offer rock-bottom prices on top-notch brands. While Amazon and Walmart offer tons of daily deals, Labor Day is a great opportunity to scoop even more savings on everyday items. Meanwhile, for smart tech and appliances, don't pass up markdowns at Best Buy and Samsung.

