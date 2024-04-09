‘Tulsa King’ Casting Agency Quits After Sylvester Stallone Accused Of Disparaging Background Actors

An Atlanta-based casting company has left Tulsa King in the wake of allegations that Sylvester Stallone and one of the directors had disparaged some background actors who were working on the Paramount+ drama.

Rose Locke Casting of Atlanta was hired to find actors ages 18 and over for the second season of the Taylor Sheridan series. But apparently the working conditions on Tulsa King soon became fodder on a private Facebook page for Atlanta-based background actors; Stallone and an unnamed director were accused of calling some of the extras “ugly,” “tub of lard” and “fat guy with cane.” The recipient of the latter comment apparently said later that it “hurt his soul” to hear himself described that way on set.

Allegedly, Stallone then suggested that production bring in “pretty young girls to be around me,” instead.

Rose Locke Casting announced on its Facebook page Sunday that it was leaving the show.

“We wanted to send you an update on the happenings here in our casting world. We have chosen to part ways with Tulsa King. We will be finishing up next week and the 12th will be our last day. We send well wishes to whomever takes over the show. We thank all of you great background artists for your continued support,” it read.

In a separate comment that was shared among background actors on the private Facebook page, Locke urged her clients to reach out if they heard or experienced anything on Tulsa King‘s “toxic” set. That message, along with the complaints about Stallone’s behavior, were shared in a tweet Monday by writer Julie Benson, who is not associated with the Paramount+ drama.

Deadline has reached out to Paramount+ for comment, as well as Locke and a representative for Stallone. If and when we hear back from them, this post will be updated.

The accusations about the conduct on Tulsa King has already made the rounds among other Facebook pages for background actors, such as one run by Dee Dee McDaniel Simmons of South Carolina.

“Several groups are talking about what happened on the set of Tulsa King filming in Atlanta,” she wrote. “At first I had hoped it was just a bad rumor started by 1 person who may have felt some type of way; but there have been countless people who were on set and have stated what they saw, how they were treated, etc. Sadly Sly Stallone and crew made things miserable for the background artists and many have said the set was completely unprofessional and a total mess. Although I have not personally worked with Rose Locke & CL Casting…I have great respect for them for pulling out of the project and looking out for their background artists.”

Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

Sheridan is the creator/executive producer. The series also is executive produced by Craig Zisk, who serves as producing director for Season 2, Terence Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Braden Aftergood and Keith Cox. Tulsa King is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

