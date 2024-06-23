Trying to go to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final? Be ready to open your wallet

Are you trying to find a last-minute ticket to see the game at Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena and possibly see the Panthers hoist the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history? Be prepared to shell out a good bit of money. You will be hard-pressed to find much for less than $1,500 per ticket on the verified resale market (TicketMaster, StubHub, etc) for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night

As of 8:30 p.m. Saturday, the cheapest ticket available was for $1,243 on Vivid Seats. That will get you a seat in Section 306 in the upper level of the arena.

If you want to be in the lower bowl and closer to the action, be prepared to pay at least $3,000 per ticket — if you’re lucky to get one of the tickets that (relatively) cheap.

Florida won the first three games of the best-of-7 series 3-0, 4-1 and 4-3 before dropping Games 4-6 by scores of 8-1, 5-3 and 5-1.

For a full look at potential up-to-the-minute ticket prices, check out the following websites:

-TicketMaster

-StubHub

-Vivid Seats

-SeatGeek