Trump tells NBA star Curry that White House visit is off

While the Golden State Warriors were set to decide as a team whether they will go through with the traditional visit to the White House afforded to NBA championship teams, it appears the decision may have already been made for them.

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday morning that he has withdrawn the invitation after learning of star player Stephen Curry's desire not to go.

The message from Trump's verified Twitter account said "Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn!"

It's not immediately clear whether Trump was rescinding the invitation for Curry or the entire team.

Curry had been outspoken about not attending, saying at media day Friday, "I don't want to go ... my beliefs stay the same."

"Just like our country, every opinion counts and matters. Based on the conversations we've had in the past and what people have said to the media, to each other, I know pretty much where everybody kind of stands on it," Curry said. "But we want to respect the opportunity to represent not only ourselves, our own beliefs, but our organization because we're obviously in this position because we won a championship and we did something special together.

"So for us to just really take the time to understand the magnitude of this decision and the right thing to do, the right way to go about it is important."