Trump is 'inciting political violence' sharing Biden hog-tied video: Biden campaign

President Joe Biden's campaign on Saturday excoriated former President Donald Trump for sharing a video on social media depicting what appears to be an image of Biden tied up and kidnapped in the back of a pickup truck.

"This image from Donald Trump is the type of crap you post when you're calling for a bloodbath or when you tell the Proud Boys to 'stand back and stand by,'" Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler said in a statement to ABC News.

Earlier this month, while discussing the American auto industry, Trump said there would be a "bloodbath" if he did not win the presidential election in November, a comment that garnered swift backlash from Biden himself.

Trump and his campaign said that he meant a "bloodbath" for the U.S. auto industry, and Trump quickly fundraised off claims his political opponents are spreading misinformation about his remarks.

"Trump is regularly inciting political violence and it's time people take him seriously — just ask the Capitol Police officers who were attacked protecting our democracy on January 6," Tyler added in his statement.

PHOTO: President Biden speaks at a campaign rally at Bowie State University on Nov. 7, 2022 in Bowie, Md., and Republican presidential candidate former President Trump at the Washington Hilton on June 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Nathan Howard and Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

In the video Trump shared on his social media social media platform on Friday, an SUV and a pickup truck are seen driving down a rainy highway with several large flags, including pro-police "thin blue line" ones. On the truck's tailgate is a rendering meant to look as if the president is hog-tied and lying down in the bed of the pick-up.

Trump shared the video on Friday a day after he attended a wake for slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller on Long Island, New York, the same day Biden raked in $26 million at a star-studded fundraiser in New York City featuring former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung pushed back on the rhetoric around the video, "That picture was on the back of a pick up truck that was traveling down the highway," Cheung said in a statement to ABC News on Saturday.

"Democrats and crazed lunatics have not only called for despicable violence against President Trump and his family, they are actually weaponizing the justice system against him," Cheung continued.

The pickup truck also has pro-Trump insignia, including a "TRUMP 4US" license plate and decals saying, "Trump 2024," and "Together we'll make America great again," a reference to Trump's political slogan.

