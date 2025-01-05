Troy secures 58-57 victory against Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Tayton Conerway's 20 points helped Troy defeat Marshall 58-57 on Saturday night.

Jackson Fields made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line to cap the scoring with 24 seconds left. Marshall's Mikal Dawson missed a potential winning 3-point shot as time expired.

Conerway added five steals for the Trojans (10-4, 3-0 Sun Belt Conference). Myles Rigsby shot 3 of 6 from the field and 5 for 7 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. Victor Valdes shot 2 of 4 from the field and 3 for 3 from the foul line to finish with seven points.

Obinna Anochili-Killen finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, two steals and five blocks for the Thundering Herd (8-8, 1-2). Nate Martin added nine points, four assists and two steals for Marshall. Jalen Speer also had eight points.

