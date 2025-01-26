Trio helps Northern Illinois end 6-game skid with 76-66 victory over Ball State

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Nasir Muhammad had 19 points, James Dent Jr. and Quaran McPherson added double-doubles and Northern Illinois defeated Ball State 76-66 on Saturday night to end a six-game losing streak.

Muhammad also grabbed six rebounds for the Huskies (5-14, 1-6 Mid-American Conference). Dent and McPherson both finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

The Cardinals (9-10, 3-4) were led by Ethan Brittain-Watts, who finished with 16 points and five assists. Ball State also got 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Jermahri Hill. Juan Sebastian Gorosito also had 12 points.

Northern Illinois took the lead with 14:06 to go in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 40-29 at halftime, with Dent racking up 14 points.

