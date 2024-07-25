Trinity Rodman had fans in awe with her stunning goal to open the USWNT's scoring at the Paris Olympics

US' forward #05 Trinity Rodman celebrates scoring the opening goal in the women's group A football match between the USA and Zambia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Nice Stadium in Nice, on July 25, 2024. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)

The U.S. women's national team had heard plenty about its disappointing showing at last year's World Cup, and the USWNT looked at the Olympic Games in Paris as a true shot at redemption.

Trinity Rodman understood that assignment.

With newly hired coach Emma Hayes going with an attacking three of Rodman, Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson, we got a quick look at how dynamic that group can be in Rodman's opening goal.

After the USWNT hit the post a couple times in the first 15 minutes against Zambia, the breakthrough came when Rodman showed off a brilliant first touch and turn from Lindsey Horan's pass and finished for the goal.

THE USWNT IS OFF AND RUNNING. 🇺🇸



Trinity Rodman with a tidy turn and finish to open the scoring against Zambia! #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/yyorSnoMSD — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 25, 2024

What a goal. And sure, Zambia isn't a quality opponent, but the goal was world class in every sense.

USWNT fans were justifiably excited over that goal to start the Olympics.

This was how Twitter/X reacted

the audible gasp I just let out in the studio. Unreal finish!!! https://t.co/p6YiWHqW4o — Hailey Sutton (@_HaileySutton) July 25, 2024

Also Sophia Smith with the effort to keep the ball in, Lindsey Horan’s pass, Trinity Rodman with the slick finish🔥 https://t.co/aPVrrXqByl — Cristina Alexander (@CrisAlexESPN) July 25, 2024

no your jaw is on the floor after that goal 😮😮 https://t.co/ybgiwFithl — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) July 25, 2024

What a sublime touch by Rodman. https://t.co/dxd6S5fYzY — Stan (@StanFinger) July 25, 2024

such a filthy goal all around https://t.co/aoR6pAD6bC — jenna (@JennaMacnut) July 25, 2024

Take a bow, Trinity Rodman. pic.twitter.com/MtwFhD8tVU — Ella Brockway (@ellabrockway) July 25, 2024

Smith to Horan to Rodman.



Inject it straight into my veins! pic.twitter.com/BMRZb0OJp4 — Jimmy Conrad (@JimmyConrad) July 25, 2024

can u believe trinity rodman spin cycle for goal no. 1 of the olympics tho — Meg Linehan (@itsmeglinehan) July 25, 2024

players i'm obsessed with on the uswnt:



• Trinity Rodman

• No. 5

• The one with the pink braids — Megan Reyes (@meganreyes__) July 25, 2024

