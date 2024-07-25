Trinity Rodman had fans in awe with her stunning goal to open the USWNT's scoring at the Paris Olympics
The U.S. women's national team had heard plenty about its disappointing showing at last year's World Cup, and the USWNT looked at the Olympic Games in Paris as a true shot at redemption.
Trinity Rodman understood that assignment.
With newly hired coach Emma Hayes going with an attacking three of Rodman, Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson, we got a quick look at how dynamic that group can be in Rodman's opening goal.
After the USWNT hit the post a couple times in the first 15 minutes against Zambia, the breakthrough came when Rodman showed off a brilliant first touch and turn from Lindsey Horan's pass and finished for the goal.
THE USWNT IS OFF AND RUNNING. 🇺🇸
Trinity Rodman with a tidy turn and finish to open the scoring against Zambia! #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/yyorSnoMSD
— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 25, 2024
What a goal. And sure, Zambia isn't a quality opponent, but the goal was world class in every sense.
USWNT fans were justifiably excited over that goal to start the Olympics.
This was how Twitter/X reacted
the audible gasp I just let out in the studio. Unreal finish!!! https://t.co/p6YiWHqW4o
— Hailey Sutton (@_HaileySutton) July 25, 2024
Also Sophia Smith with the effort to keep the ball in, Lindsey Horan’s pass, Trinity Rodman with the slick finish🔥 https://t.co/aPVrrXqByl
— Cristina Alexander (@CrisAlexESPN) July 25, 2024
What a phenomenal touch by Trinity Rodman! #ParisOlympics #USWNT https://t.co/NiudBmgDue
— Jason Inquires (@jasoninquires) July 25, 2024
no your jaw is on the floor after that goal 😮😮 https://t.co/ybgiwFithl
— Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) July 25, 2024
What a sublime touch by Rodman. https://t.co/dxd6S5fYzY
— Stan (@StanFinger) July 25, 2024
such a filthy goal all around https://t.co/aoR6pAD6bC
— jenna (@JennaMacnut) July 25, 2024
Take a bow, Trinity Rodman. pic.twitter.com/MtwFhD8tVU
— Ella Brockway (@ellabrockway) July 25, 2024
Smith to Horan to Rodman.
Inject it straight into my veins! pic.twitter.com/BMRZb0OJp4
— Jimmy Conrad (@JimmyConrad) July 25, 2024
can u believe trinity rodman spin cycle for goal no. 1 of the olympics tho
— Meg Linehan (@itsmeglinehan) July 25, 2024
players i'm obsessed with on the uswnt:
• Trinity Rodman
• No. 5
• The one with the pink braids
— Megan Reyes (@meganreyes__) July 25, 2024
This article originally appeared on For The Win: Trinity Rodman had fans in awe with her stunning goal to open the USWNT's scoring at the Paris Olympics