Advertisement

Trinity Rodman had fans in awe with her stunning goal to open the USWNT's scoring at the Paris Olympics

andrew joseph
·2 min read
US' forward #05 Trinity Rodman celebrates scoring the opening goal in the women's group A football match between the USA and Zambia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Nice Stadium in Nice, on July 25, 2024. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)
US' forward #05 Trinity Rodman celebrates scoring the opening goal in the women's group A football match between the USA and Zambia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Nice Stadium in Nice, on July 25, 2024. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)

The U.S. women's national team had heard plenty about its disappointing showing at last year's World Cup, and the USWNT looked at the Olympic Games in Paris as a true shot at redemption.

Trinity Rodman understood that assignment.

With newly hired coach Emma Hayes going with an attacking three of Rodman, Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson, we got a quick look at how dynamic that group can be in Rodman's opening goal.

After the USWNT hit the post a couple times in the first 15 minutes against Zambia, the breakthrough came when Rodman showed off a brilliant first touch and turn from Lindsey Horan's pass and finished for the goal.

What a goal. And sure, Zambia isn't a quality opponent, but the goal was world class in every sense.

USWNT fans were justifiably excited over that goal to start the Olympics.

This was how Twitter/X reacted

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Trinity Rodman had fans in awe with her stunning goal to open the USWNT's scoring at the Paris Olympics

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement