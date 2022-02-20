Tributes paid as entrepreneur Jamal Edwards dies aged 31

Jamal Edwards (Getty)

British entrepreneur Jamal Edwards has died at the age of 31, his manager confirmed on Sunday.

The YouTube star was the founder of SBTV, an online urban music platform which helped launch the careers of artists like Dave, Ed Sheeran and Jessie J.

Chart-topper AJ Tracey was one of the first to pay tribute online, tweeting: “RIP Jamal Edwards, west London legend status”.

Chelsea legend John Terry posted online: “RIP my friend.”

Vauxhall MP Florence Eshalomi added: “Very sad hearing this loss. To have made such an impact at such a young age. Rest in peace Jamal Edwards.”

Rapper Dave, who was due to perform at the O2 arena this week, posted: “Thank you for everything. Words can’t explain.”

Chelsea and England star Reece James said: “I’m lost for words.”

Edwards was the son of singer and Loose Women presenter Brenda Edwards.

He first got into film-making after his parents gave him a video camera as a Christmas present when he was 15.

“Outdated perceptions”: Jamal Edwards with Prince Charles at a Prince’s Trust session in Chatham

Luton-born Edwards, who moved to London, was appointed an MBE for services to music in 2014.

He also became an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, which helps young people set up their own companies.

Scotland Yard said Mr Edwards’s death on Sunday morning was non-suspicious.

Bafta-winning actor writer, director, and producer Adam Deacon, known for his leading role in Kidulthood, said he was “heartbroken”.

He said on Twitter: “Today I was on set when I found out the tragic news that my good friend Jamal Edwards had passed away and I’m honestly heartbroken.

“Jamal was one of the nicest, most down to earth and humble men I’ve met in this industry. He always gave me time even when no one else would.

Jamal Edwards holding his Member of the British Empire medal (PA) (PA Archive)

“He was an inspiration and what he achieved in life was truly remarkable. Thinking of his friends and family at this devastating time. RIP Jamal Edwards.”

Edwards attended the Brit Awards earlier this month.

This year’s host, comedian Mo Gilligan reacted: “A truly humble and blessed soul. Your legacy will live on for years & you’ve inspired a whole generation.”

Loose Women’s Denise Welch said: “My heart aches for my friend Brenda. I can’t bear it. Jamal Edwards was a wonderful son and brother.”

Musician and producer Elliot Gleave, better known by his stage name Example, also paid tribute.

In a post in Instagram, he wrote: “Can’t believe you’re gone. 31 years old. Can’t find the words right now.”

The Mobo Awards said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of Jamal Edwards passing. As the founder of @SBTVonline, his groundbreaking work and legacy in British music and culture will live on.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with his friends and family.”