Trial of ex-Canadian world junior hockey players in sexual assault case set for September 2025

Dillon Dubé, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Carter Hart and Alex Formenton, left to right, are all former members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey championship team. Their trial on sexual assault charges is set to begin in September 2025. (USA Today Sports/Reuters; Getty Images; The Associated Press; Getty Images; USA Today Sports/Reuters - image credit)

WARNING: This article references sexual assault and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it.

Five players accused of sexually assaulting a woman after a London, Ont., gala celebrating their 2018 world junior hockey win will stand trial beginning in September 2025.

The jury trial is expected to last eight weeks, beginning Sept. 8, 2025, in the southwestern Ontario city.

The players face charges tied to an alleged group sexual assault in a player's hotel room following a Hockey Canada Foundation gala and golf event on June 19, 2018.

At the time they were charged early this year, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote were with the New Jersey Devils, Dillon Dubé was with the Calgary Flames and Carter Hart was with the Philadelphia Flyers. Their NHL contracts expired in July. Former NHLer Alex Formenton was playing in Switzerland at the time the charges were announced.

They face one count each of sexual assault; McLeod also faces one count of being party to the offence.

A publication ban is in place to protect the identity of the woman as well as two witnesses.

The players have pleaded not guilty and have requested a jury trial. They waived their right to a preliminary hearing, which has sped up the court process.

Recently, two of the five players signed contracts to play in the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

Astana Barys, a team based in Kazakhstan, signed McLeod to a deal that expires at the end of May 2025. The Belarus-based KHL team Dinamo Minsk also has listed Dubé on its roster.

None of the players have been disciplined by the NHL.

In February, commissioner Gary Bettman said he would allow the court process to play out before deciding whether to take any disciplinary action.

For anyone who has been sexually assaulted, there is support available through crisis lines and local support services via this Government of Canada website or the Ending Violence Association of Canada database. If you're in immediate danger or fear for your safety or that of others around you, please call 911.