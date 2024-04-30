Triad holds off upset-minded Highland in conference rivalry tennis match

Highland boys tennis coach Matt Pellock was hoping his Bulldogs netters could stay close and pull the upset against arch rival Triad on Monday.

After struggling in the singles, the Bulldogs came close with a stronger doubles showing but it was not quite enough as Triad held on for a 5-4 match victory at Triad High School.

“We couldn’t quite win it and it went pretty late as we had some double (matches) that went the distance. It ended up being a long match,” Pellock said. “We played pretty well but just couldn’t quite get the win.”

Grant Fleming got Highland started well with a 4-6, 6-3, 10-6 three-set tiebreaker win at No. 1 singles. Jack Meyer dropped his No. 2 singles match 3-6, 0-6 and Will Lindsco fell at No. 3 singles 4-6, 3-6.

Bryant Smith battled three sets at No. 4 singles but lost his match 6-4, 5-7, and 6-10.

Breckin Box fared well at No. 5 singles, posting a 6-2, 6-2 victory.

“He’s done well at No. 5 in the conference and he’s been playing well,” Pellock said.

Jackson Cline closed out the singles at No. 6, losing a 4-6, 5-7 decision.

In doubles play, Fleming and Meyer teamed up at No. 1 doubles to give Highland a huge early boost with a hard-fought 4-6, 7-5, 10-8 tiebreaker win.

Lindsco and Box paired at No. 2 doubles and lost 4-5, 2-6.

At No. 1 doubles, Cline and Smith claimed another three-set win, winning their match 3-6, 6-4, 10-6.

Pellock was pleased with the club’s late rally in the doubles matches.

“We’ve played a lot of those (tiebreakers) in conference and we did pretty good with them today. Bryant had one in the singles we were able to win and did pretty well on the others and really were able to come back on some of these. Even Jackson had a good lead in the second set but wasn’t able to close out that one, so that could have been another one,” Pellock said.

Highland (13-4, 4-1) returns to action on Tuesday with a 4:30 p.m. home match against Effingham St. Anthony.