Trey Smith, Creed Humphrey are hoping to get new deals with the KC Chiefs

The Chiefs chose not to bring back left tackle Donovan Smith for the 2024 season, so either rookie Kingsley Suamataia or second-year player Wanya Morris will start at that spot.

More offensive line changes could be coming next year.

When this season ends, the Chiefs will have a pair of decisions to make on their offensive line. Center Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith are both entering the final season of the four-year contracts they signed after being drafted in 2021.

Humphrey is due to make $4.8 million this season, according to Spotrac, which said Smith will earn $3.37 million.

Although both players could become free agents, each is interested in staying with the Chiefs. They were asked about their future while on the “Up & Adams” show.

“It would mean the world (to remain with the Chiefs),” Smith said. “The amount of pride I have in Kansas City, how thankful I am for them giving me my one opportunity in the league —no one want to give me a shot to play — and they took a chance on me and ultimately I’m able to win two Super Bowls in three years and heading into my fourth season.

“So if they extended me man, it would mean the world. It would be one of the best things ever to play with the best quarterback in my eyes in history. It’d be really cool.”

Humphrey also was asked what it would mean to get a new contract with the Chiefs.

“I would love to,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed Kansas City the past three years going into my fourth and it’s been a blast and there’s no complaints. It’s been awesome. It’s been a dream and you know, it’s been fun to call Kansas City home.”