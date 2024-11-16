Is Trevor Lawrence playing this week? Latest injury updates on Jacksonville Jaguars' QB

One of the surprises in Week 10 of the NFL season was the two-win Jacksonville Jaguars playing the NFC playoff-contending Minnesota Vikings close at home. Though the Vikings won 12-7, the Jaguars still had one of their best performances thanks to the defense forcing multiple turnovers for the first time this season.

They needed to do so to keep the Jaguars in contention because starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed the game with an injured left shoulder. Lawrence suffered a severe AC joint sprain against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9. Fellow 2021 NFL draft first-round pick Mac Jones started in his place and completed 14 of 22 passes for 111 yards and two interceptions.

Jacksonville had its fewest points and yards of the season with Lawrence out. Here's the latest on his status for this week:

Is Trevor Lawrence playing this week?

No. The Jaguars ruled him out of the lineup after he missed all three practices this week. The team ruled Lawrence and running back Tank Bigsby out of the lineup this week against the NFC-leading Detroit Lions.

When will Trevor Lawrence return?

Though the injury is to his non-throwing shoulder, Lawrence could miss the rest of the season. The Jaguars are currently 2-8 and in the running for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

They are far from playoff contention and face the Lions before their bye in Week 12. Jacksonville has just one game against a winning team after their bye — Week 13 at home against Houston — but likely won't rush their franchise quarterback to return in a season that most likely won't end in a playoff appearance.

Trevor Lawrence injuries

Week 10 was just the second time Lawrence has missed an NFL game in his four-year career. He's played through multiple injuries, including a sprained shoulder, knee injury, and ankle sprain last season.

Trevor Lawrence stats

In nine games this season, Lawrence has gone 168-for-274 passing (61.3%) for 2,004 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Jaguars QB depth chart

The Jaguars turned to Jones last week and will again in Week 11. Here's how the depth chart looks as a whole at the position:

Mac Jones

C.J. Beathard

The team does not have a quarterback signed to the practice squad.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Is Trevor Lawrence playing this week? Latest on Jaguars' QB