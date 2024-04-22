Trevor Bauer ties a Mexican League record with 9 consecutive strikeouts

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Trevor Bauer had 14 strikeouts on Sunday, matching a Mexican League record with nine in a row as the Diablos Rojos del Mexico defeated the Bravos de Leon 4-0.

The 33-year-old Bauer, trying to return to the major leagues, equaled a Mexican League mark set by Jose Ramon Lopez in 1964 and tied by Gary Williams in 1979.

Bauer pitched six scoreless innings with one walk to earn his first win of the season. He signed a five-game contract with the Diablos Rojos.

In his first game in Mexico, the 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner threw three shutout innings in an exhibition game against the New York Yankees. He allowed seven hits and four runs over 3 2/3 innings against Quintana Roo Tigres in the season opener last Monday. Bauer then said he got sick before his debut.

Bauer has been trying to revive his big league career after serving a 194-game suspension for violating MLB's domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. He was not arrested or charged in the matter.

Bauer was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers in January 2023 and the right-hander pitched last year with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of Japan’s Pacific League.

