Trevon Diggs injury update: Jerry Jones says Cowboys CB has 'tear in his calf'

The Dallas Cowboys are dealing with yet another key injury at the cornerback position.

Just days after the team announced it would be returning ballhawk DaRon Bland to the team's 53-man roster, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones provided a discouraging update about cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Here's what to know about Diggs' injury and his status moving forward.

TREVON DIGGS: Cowboys CB apologizes to reporter, gifts him can of nuts after squabble

Trevon Diggs injury update

Jones revealed during a Friday appearance on 105.3 The Fan that Diggs is dealing with a "tear in his calf."

Jones didn't provide much clarity on Diggs' status for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. He simply offered "he's not so sure" that the veteran cornerback will miss the contest.

Diggs originally believed he was dealing with tightness in his calf, as he detailed after Wednesday's practice.

"It was a little sore coming out of the game," Diggs said, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "Probably one of the plays I got hit or something. I’m getting treatment and working through it."

Diggs' injury kept him out of Cowboys practice on Wednesday and Thursday. His designation at Friday's session likely will clarify whether he has a legitimate shot to play in Dallas' Week 9 contest.

If the Cowboys are without Diggs in Week 9, they would be significantly shorthanded at cornerback. Bland didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday despite his activation to the roster while rookie Caelen Carson hasn't played since Week 3 because of a shoulder injury.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trevon Diggs injury update: Cowboys CB has 'tear in his calf'