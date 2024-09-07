Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber homer to help Phillies overpower Marlins 16-2

MIAMI (AP) — Trea Turner was a triple shy of the cycle, Kyle Schwarber hit his 33rd homer and Bryce Harper had three hits to help the Philadelphia Phillies overpower the Miami Marlins 16-2 on Friday night.

Johan Rojas added three doubles, and Kody Clemens also had three hits for the NL East-leading Phillies — at 85-56, eight games ahead of second-place Atlanta in the division.

Philadelphia had season highs for runs and hits, with 22.

Zack Wheeler (14-6) threw six innings of one-run ball. The right-hander allowed two hits and struck out seven. He retired the first 10 before Connor Norby singled in the fourth.

The Phillies scored seven runs over the first two innings against Marlins emergency starter Austin Kitchen (0-1). Harper, Bryson Stott and J.T. Realmuto hit RBI singles in a three-run first, and Turner had a two-run homer in a four-run second.

Realmuto singled twice and had two RBIs before leaving in the fourth because of a left knee contusion. He fouled a pitch off his knee in the second and limped away from the box before concluding the at-bat with a single.

Otto López hit a run-scoring double in the fourth to put Miami on the board.

Philadelphia increased its advantage to double figures with three runs in the fifth and four in the sixth. Rojas had his second double to drive in two runs in the fifth, then Schwarber made it 14-1 with a 434-foot drive to right-center in the sixth.

Kitchen allowed seven runs and nine hits over two innings. Edward Cabrera, the original starter for Miami, was a late scratch because of migraine-like symptoms.

Marlins outfielder David Hensley pitched the last two innings and allowed two runs in the ninth.

Before the game, retired Marlins outfielder Jeff Conine threw the ceremonial first pitch to son Griffin, whom Miami promoted from Triple-A on Aug. 26 and started in right-field Friday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: Placed 3B Alec Bohm (left hand strain) on the 10-day injured list and recalled infielder Buddy Kennedy from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Bohm hurt his hand while taking a swing in the Phillies’ game against Atlanta on Aug. 29.

UP NEXT

Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (12-6, 3.29) was set to start Saturday against RHP Darren McCaughan (0-0, 8.24).

