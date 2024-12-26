Travis Kelce makes Chiefs history on Christmas Day without Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has broken a Kansas City Chiefs record – but without Taylor Swift showing up to watch.

On Christmas Day (Wednesday, December 25) the Chiefs played against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium with a final score of 29 to 10 as the Chiefs secured their 15th win of the season. However, Kelce’s girlfriend was not in attendance as he went on to achieve a record-breaking moment.

During the fourth quarter of the game, the Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed the ball to Kelce in the end-zone and he scored a touchdown. With his 12-yard score, this was Kelce’s first touchdown of the game and his 77th touchdown catch throughout his career.

The catch surpassed Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez, who secured a total of 76 touchdown catches. Kelce now has the most touchdown receptions in Chiefs history.

After he made the catch Kelce took the football and dunked it over the goalpost which is considered “unsportsmanlike conduct” and cost the team a penalty of 15 yards when it came time to make a field goal for an extra point.

Kelce broke the record for the most touchdown receptions in Chiefs history (Getty Images)

Kelce also reached 1,000 catches in his NFL career during the Christmas Day game. He is now just the third tight end in league history to reach this number, with only Gonzalez (1,325) and former Dallas Cowboys player Jason Witten (1,228) ahead of him.

The game was part of Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday broadcast as the streaming giant also aired the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans game at NRG Stadium, featuring a halftime show by Beyoncé.

Compared to the previous season, Swift has not attended as many football games with most of the ones she did attend only being home games. This was largely due to her Eras Tour schedule which saw her last performance on December 8 in Vancouver, Canada.

Despite this schedule, Swift has tried to attend every home game the Chiefs have played during her breaks, in order to show her support for Kelce.

She reportedly did not show up to many away games this year due to the lack of security at other football stadiums. “If she is going to a place that isn’t Arrowhead, there are security concerns,” a source previously told Page Six. “She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable. Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance.”

The Grammy winner’s lack of appearance at the recent Chiefs game comes after Kelce appeared to drop hints about retiring from football.

During last week’s episode of his New Heights podcast co-hosted with his older brother, Jason Kelce, he pointed out that he might have just played his last game in Cleveland ever.

“I don’t know if it’s the last time I’ll ever play in Cleveland, but it kinda felt like I was just giving it one last hurrah before I’m done because I’ve only played there twice in 12 years,” he said.

Travis is in the middle of his twelfth season with the Chiefs. Jason announced his retirement from the NFL after playing 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year.