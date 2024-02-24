Travis Kelce leaving Taylor Swift in Sydney, returning to Vegas

Travis Kelce is saying goodbye for now to Taylor Swift and her Eras Tour in Australia.

Kelce is flying back to Las Vegas to continue partying with Patrick Mahomes and other Chiefs players, sources tell TMZ.

It’s a quick turnaround for Kelce, 34, who arrived in Sydney on Wednesday to see Swift’s first concert on the Australia leg of her tour.

He was reported on the way from Sydney to Las Vegas to continue an extended Super Bowl celebration with his teammates.

Aside from being in Las Vegas for the big game against the San Francisco 49ers, Kelce was also reported to be playing golf and partying in Vegas last Monday.

It seems as though he and the Chiefs players have made the city their personal celebration spot after claiming their third Lombardi trophy in just five years Feb. 11 at Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

Before Kelce left Australia, he made headlines when he was caught giving Swift another post-concert smooch following her Sydney show.

Swift reportedly shouted him out multiple other times during the concert. She pointed at the newly minted three-time Super Bowl champ when singing “That’s My Man” during the performance of “Willow” as well as during the “When they gave us our trophies” lyric of “Long Live.”

Before showtime, security escorted Kelce through the ecstatic crowd. Video tweeted from a fan account showed Kelce wearing friendship bracelets on both wrists — a tradition among Eras concertgoers — as he waved and shook hands with screaming fans.

After Kelce left the land down under, Swift had three concerts left to go in Sydney.

The 14-time Grammy winner will then continue to travel the globe, keeping her tour going in Singapore on March 2 and then in Paris in May.