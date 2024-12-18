Travis Kelce Hints at the End of His Football Career While Looking Back at 'Surreal' Game in Cleveland

The Kansas City Chiefs star reminisced with his brother Jason Kelce about growing up in Cleveland Heights on his "New Heights" podcast

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Travis Kelce went home to Cleveland over the weekend to play the Browns, but he doesn’t know if it’ll ever happen again.

The NFL star got nostalgic with his brother Jason Kelce about their childhood in Ohio on the Wednesday, Dec. 18 episode of New Heights — and he seemingly gave a glimpse into his thoughts about life after football.

“It felt so surreal,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, said. “I don’t know if it’s the last time I’ll ever play in Cleveland but it kinda felt like I was giving it one last hoorah before I’m done because you know I’ve only played there twice in 12 years.”

The last time the Chiefs played in Cleveland was in 2018 — and the two AFC teams typically don’t face off every year.

Related: Kylie Kelce Sponsors a Philadelphia Teacher's Class Field Trip to Eagles Stadium: 'The People's Princess'

Travis added, referring to NFL scheduling: “Unless we get thrown in there in the next couple I don’t really see if ever happening again.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Still, the trip was full of memories for the younger Kelce, who told Jason that he “felt like a tour guide” pointing out sights from the plane as the team arrived in the city.

“I have such a love and appreciation for how we grew up and the fun that we had and all the people that we knew that helped mold me to have the values that I have today,” Travis said, adding that “a lot of them were at the game.”

“It was just a special day for me personally,” he added.

Related: Jason Kelce Jokes About Philly Lookalike Contest: ‘Any Overweight White Guy with a Beard Looks Just Like Me’

Now with a 13-1 record, the Chiefs move on to face the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Field on Saturday.

Despite Patrick Mahomes nursing a mild high ankle sprain, his teammate is optimistic that the quarterback will play.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen for Christmas, but I know this weekend I’m pretty sure — Pat’s been taking all the reps this week,” Kelce said. “We all know Pat is one of the toughest guys in the league. He’s going to play through anything and everything that he possibly can all while making sure the team’s best interest is there.”

Jason agreed, adding: “He’s going to tape it up, he’s going to be just fine.”



Read the original article on People