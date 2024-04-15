Travis Kelce Gives Taylor Swift a Sweet Lift in New Video from Their Coachella Date Night

The couple was been spotted enjoying performances from Bleachers, Ice Spice and more artists in Indio, Calif. for the festival's first weekend

Patrick Smith/Getty Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce brought Taylor Swift to new heights during their Coachella outing — literally.

On April 13, the couple, both 34, were spotted by fans in the crowd of DJ Dom Dolla's set at the music festival. Countless photos and videos of their night out in Indio, Calif., have hit the internet — including a clip of Kelce lifting Swift up into the air to look over the crowd.

In the viral clip — captured by a concertgoer on TikTok and shared to X (formerly Twitter) — the Anti-Hero singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end can be seen chatting and standing close together during the house music set, accompanied by friends. In one moment, Kelce seems to effortlessly hoist his girlfriend up into the air as she holds a drink in one hand.

"Stop he’s doing it so effortlessly," one fan commented on X. "i’m in shock."

Some have likened the moment to the iconic first scene in animated Disney classic The Lion King, in which Rafiki lifts baby Simba skyward.

The couple have had a busy first weekend of Coachella. Also on April 13, the pair was seen hanging out with Sabrina Carpenter — who opened for her on the most recent leg of the Eras Tour — and Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan. A video taken of the group shows Swift holding court as they meet fans and are introduced to their fellow concertgoers.

In another TikTok clip posted by actress Sissy Sheridan, the group of four can be seen dancing and singing along to Swift's hit song “Karma” as rapper Ice Spice, who was featured on a remix of the track, performed it onstage during her own set.

In the clip, Carpenter and Keoghan, who first sparked dating rumors in late 2023, stood right in front of the couple, watching on as the rapper performed.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Coachella

Swift also made headlines when she linked up with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice to pose for a photo.



Sharing the pic on Instagram on April 14, the RHONJ star's husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas celebrated the interaction between his wife, 51, and the pop star, calling them both "absolute QUEENS."

"Two absolute QUEENS, Taylor Swift and my stunning wife," he captioned the photo, adding a selection of hashtags, including, "#GirlPower," "#Queens," "#Blessed" and "#Coachella."

Swift was also spotted at the festival showing her support for her boyfriend by wearing a baseball cap promoting New Heights, the podcast he hosts with his brother and former NFL player Jason Kelce.

Swift and Kelce, who began dating in September, have been keeping a relatively low profile while Swift is on break from the Eras Tour and Kelce is gearing up to host Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

They have been spotted out on a few dates in Los Angeles over the past few weeks, and took a trip to the Bahamas in March. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the trip was a “much-needed break for the both of them.”

This year's Coachella headliners are Tyler, the Creator, Lana Del Rey and Doja Cat. The event takes place both this weekend and next.

