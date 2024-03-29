Travis Kelce Blasts a Surprising Taylor Swift Song While Golfing With the Boys

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

When I think of golf, I think of meditative silence punctuated by polite, almost reluctant clapping. When Travis Kelce thinks of golf, he thinks “Bad Blood” and bodychecks.

According a new video, the 34-year-old Super Bowl victor is enjoying the off-season with his boys and some recreational golf. In a video shared to Instagram by former NBA star Chandler Parsons on March 28, Kelce tees off while Taylor Swift's “Bad Blood” thumps in the background. After an apparently satisfactory swing, another of Kelce's friends flies into the frame to bodycheck the Kansas City tight end in celebration. Just jock things.

“Bad Blood," Swift's banger about revenge, seems an interesting choice for a relaxing day on the green (I would've selected a few Evermore and Folklore tracks, but hey, I don't golf), but Kelce is full of surprises. And also, energy. When he realizes Parsons is filming, Kelce runs up to the camera playfully with is tongue out, like the golden retriever boyfriend he is.

A few hours later, Parsons shared a video first posted by his wife, Haylee Parsons, of Kelce holding their son. The 6-month-old wears a cranial helmet, which Kelce, naturally, autographs.

Since his Super Bowl win with the Chiefs back in February, Kelce has been making the most of his time off, first jet-setting to Australia to meet up with Swift on her tour, followed by a romantic getaway to the Bahamas. Most recently, he and Swift have apparently been in full “nesting” mode in LA, where they were spotted grabbing a casual late lunch at Nobu Malibu last weekend.

Swifties, of course, are foaming at the mouth with anticipation of the couple's next relationship milestone: an engagement. The NFL star hasn't been shy about his desire for a family, either, which has only created more fervor around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship. I mean, look how happy this man is holding the Parsons' baby!

No pressure, though, Traylor!

Originally Appeared on Glamour