Will Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders play for Colorado against BYU in the Alamo Bowl?

In the last two college football seasons, the Colorado Buffaloes have surged into the national spotlight, and standout players Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are two huge reasons why.

Hunter, a wide receiver and cornerback, won the 2024 Heisman Trophy earlier this month, and he and quarterback Sanders are both projected first-round NFL Draft picks in 2025. It'd be reasonable to think they'd opt out of No. 23 Colorado's Alamo Bowl game Saturday against No. 17 BYU.

But both Hunter and Sanders are expected to play against the Cougars on Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Throughout his Heisman-winning season, two-way star Hunter racked up 1,152 receiving yards on 92 catches for 14 touchdowns, plus a rushing touchdown, and on defense, he had 31 total tackles (20 solo), four interceptions and 11 passes broken up. According to Colorado, he played played 670 snaps on offense, 686 on defense and 24 on special teams.

In For The Win's latest 2025 NFL mock draft, we have Hunter projected as the No. 1 overall pick and Sanders as the No. 3 overall pick.

During the regular season, Sanders had a 74.2 completion percentage, throwing for a Colorado single-season record of 3,926 yards and 35 touchdowns — both third-best in FBS play — along with eight interceptions. He was also tied for fourth-most sacks in the FBS with 38.

