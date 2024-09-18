Travis Hunter for Heisman, Georgia ranked too high and is Orji starting for Michigan a big deal or not?

Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman talk Travis Hunter’s Heisman odds, concern for Georgia’s offense and Michigan’s new starting QB and pick whether each is a big deal or not so much.

The three then take a look at this week’s AP Poll. Is Georgia ranked too high after struggling to pull off a win at Kentucky and does Penn State have any business being ranked above USC?

Caroline, Fitz & Adam then share which games this weekend are must-watch and which you can go ahead and skip.

(1:17) Big deal or no big deal?

(24:50) AP Poll Goldilocks rankings

(39:40) Binge, stream, skip

(52:30) Tennessee to implement "talent fee"

