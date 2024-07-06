Transfers - July 2024

[Getty Images]

The summer transfer window opened on 14 June for Premier League, EFL and Scottish clubs, with the Women's Super League window opening 10 days later.

6 July

Premier League

Max Kilman [Wolves - West Ham] £40m

5 July

Premier League

Mats Wieffer

Nathan Wood [Swansea - Southampton] Undisclosed

English Football League

Ethon Archer [Torquay - Cheltenham] Free

Omar Bogle [Newport - Crewe] Free

Tom Carroll [Exeter - MK Dons] Free

Jack Currie [Wimbledon - Oxford] Undisclosed

Tendayi Darikwa [Apollon Limassol - Lincoln] Free

Greg Docherty [Hull - Charlton] Free

Michael Forbes [West Ham - Bristol Rovers] Loan

Sam Greenwood [Leeds - Preston] Loan

Emil Hansson [Heracles - Birmingham] Undisclosed

Cameron McGeehan [Colchester - Northampton] Free

Liam Morrison [Bayern Munich - QPR] Undisclosed

Hevertton Santos [Estrela da Amadora - QPR] Free

Rocco Vata [Celtic - Watford] Development fee

Women's Super League

Vivianne Miedema [Arsenal - Manchester City] Free

4 July

International

Moussa Niakhate [Nottingham Forest - Lyon] Undisclosed

English Football League

Gassan Ahadme [Ipswich - Charlton] Undisclosed

Zach Awe [Southampton - Accrington] Loan

James Beadle [Brighton - Sheff Wed] Loan

James Bolton [St Mirren - Fleetwood] Undisclosed

Marcus Dinanga [Gateshead - Bromley] Undisclosed

Liam Dulson [Bedford Town - Cheltenham] Free

Antony Evans [Bristol Rovers - Huddersfield] Undisclosed

Ed Francis [Gateshead - Exeter] Undisclosed

Torbjorn Heggem [Brommapojkarna - West Brom] Undisclosed

Mackenzie Hunt [Everton - Fleetwood] Free

Diallang Jaiyesimi [Charlton - Leyton Orient] Undisclosed

Liam Kelly [Crawley - MK Dons] Undisclosed

George McEachran [Swindon - Grimsby] Free

Callum Morton [Salford - Northampton] Loan

David Okagbue [Stoke - Walsall] Undisclosed

Daniel Phillips [St Johnstone - Stevenage] Undisclosed

Jamie Shackleton [Leeds - Sheff Utd] Free

Alex Woodyard [York - Colchester] Free

Tyreik Wright [Plymouth - Bradford] Undisclosed

Women's Super League

Kiko Seike [Urawa Reds - Brighton] Undisclosed

3 July

Premier League

Iliman Ndiaye [Marseille - Everton] Undisclosed

Ronnie Edwards [Peterborough - Southampton] £3million

English Football League

Rio Adebisi [Crewe - Peterborough] Undisclosed

Jonathan Bond [Unattached - Watford]

Joe Day [Newport - Cheltenham] Free

Owen Evans [Walsall - Cheltenham] Free

Matty Godden [Coventry - Charlton] Undisclosed

Daniel Harvie [MK Dons - Wycombe] Undisclosed

Cian Hayes [Fleetwood - Peterborough] Undisclosed

Zach Jeacock [Unattached - Lincoln]

Olak Kobacki [Arka Gdynia - Sheffield Wednesday] Undisclosed

Marc Roberts [Birmingham - Barnsley] Free

Max Sanders [Leyton Orient - Crewe] Undisclosed

Louie Sibley [Derby - Oxford United] Free

Dan Udoh [Shrewsbury - Wycombe] Free

Nik Tzanev [AFC Wimbledon - Northampton] Free

Dylan Williams [Chelsea - Burton] Loan

Women's Super League

Hanna Bennison [Everton - Juventus] Undisclosed

Melanie Leupolz [Chelsea - Real Madrid] Undisclosed

Julia Bartel [Barcelona - Chelsea] Undisclosed

International

Leo Wahlstedt [Blackburn - AGF] Undisclosed

2 July

Premier League

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall [Leicester - Chelsea] £30m

Archie Gray [Leeds - Tottenham] £30m

Pedro Lima [Sport Recife - Wolves] £8.5m

Jorgen Strand Larsen [Celta Vigo - Wolves] Initial £2.5m loan

English Football League

Jay Bird [Arbroath - Exeter] Free

Lewis Brunt [Leicester - Wrexham] Undisclosed

Farrend Rawson [Morecambe - Accrington] Free

Lewis Fiorini [Manchester City - Stockport] Undisclosed

Darko Gyabi [Leeds - Plymouth] Loan

Kayden Jackson [Ipswich - Derby] Free

Herbie Kane [Barnsley - Huddersfield] Free

Lewis Leigh [Preston - Bromley] Undisclosed

Alfie May [Charlton - Birmingham] Undisclosed

Zech Medley [Unattached - Fleetwood]

Jack Payne [Charlton - Colchester] Free

Vicente Reyes [Norwich - Cambridge] Loan

Joe Rodon [Tottenham - Leeds] £10m

Tommy Simkin [Stoke - Walsall] Loan

Michael Spellman [Sunderland - Newport] Free

Rob Street [Cheltenham - Lincoln] Undisclosed

Lyle Taylor [Cambridge - Colchester] Free

Muhamed Tijani [Slavia Prague - Plymouth] Loan

James Wilson [Port Vale - Northampton] Free

Ryan Woods [Hull - Exeter] Free

Jerry Yates [Swansea - Derby] Loan

International

Orel Mangala [Nottingham Forest - Lyon] £15m

Women's Super League

Mariona Caldentey [Barcelona - Arsenal] Undisclosed

Dominique Janssen [Wolfsburg - Manchester United] Free

Olivia Smith [Sporting CP - Liverpool] £210k

1 July

Premier League

Elliot Anderson [Newcastle - Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed

Ross Barkley [Luton - Aston Villa] Undisclosed

Enzo Barrenechea [Juventus - Aston Villa] £6.7m

Marc Guiu [Barcelona - Chelsea] £5m

Lewis Hall [Chelsea - Newcastle] £28m

Samuel Iling-Junior [Juventus - Aston Villa] £11.8m

Taylor Harwood-Bellis [Manchester City - Southampton] £20m

Daichi Kamada [Lazio - Crystal Palace] Free

Yankuba Minteh [Newcastle - Brighton] £35m

Charlie Taylor [Burnley - Southampton] Undisclosed

Igor Thiago [Club Bruges - Brentford] £30m

Odysseas Vlachodimos [Nottingham Forest - Newcastle] Undisclosed

English Football League

Ben Amos [Wigan - Port Vale] Free

Matt Baker [Stoke - Newport] Compensation

Tyreeq Bakinson [Sheff Wed - Wycombe] Free

Josh Gordon [Burton - Walsall] Free

Connor Hall [Colchester - Port Vale] Undisclosed

Sam Hughes [Burton - Stockport] Free

Rob Hunt [Leyton Orient - Colchester] Free

Shayne Lavery [Blackpool - Cambridge] Free

Fally Mayulu [Rapid Vienna - Bristol City] Undisclosed

Mickel Miller [Plymouth - Huddersfield] Free

JJ McKiernan [Morecambe - Lincoln] Free

Sammy Silvera [Middlesbrough - Portsmouth] Loan

Alistair Smith [Lincoln - AFC Wimbledon] Loan

Sol Solomon [Marine - Tranmere] Free

Omar Sowunmi [Sutton - Bromley] Undisclosed

Josh Williams [Connah's Quay Nomads - Tranmere] Free

Charlie Wyke [Wigan - Carlisle] Free

Women's Super League

Mary Earps [Manchester United - Paris St-Germain] Free

Marisa Olislagers [FC Twente - Brighton] Free

Kinga Szemik [Reims - West Ham] Free

This page covers signings by Premier League, English Football League, Scottish Premiership and Women's Super League clubs, along with selected deals from overseas.