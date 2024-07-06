Transfers - July 2024
The summer transfer window opened on 14 June for Premier League, EFL and Scottish clubs, with the Women's Super League window opening 10 days later.
6 July
Premier League
Max Kilman [Wolves - West Ham] £40m
5 July
Premier League
Nathan Wood [Swansea - Southampton] Undisclosed
English Football League
Ethon Archer [Torquay - Cheltenham] Free
Omar Bogle [Newport - Crewe] Free
Tom Carroll [Exeter - MK Dons] Free
Jack Currie [Wimbledon - Oxford] Undisclosed
Tendayi Darikwa [Apollon Limassol - Lincoln] Free
Greg Docherty [Hull - Charlton] Free
Michael Forbes [West Ham - Bristol Rovers] Loan
Sam Greenwood [Leeds - Preston] Loan
Emil Hansson [Heracles - Birmingham] Undisclosed
Cameron McGeehan [Colchester - Northampton] Free
Liam Morrison [Bayern Munich - QPR] Undisclosed
Hevertton Santos [Estrela da Amadora - QPR] Free
Rocco Vata [Celtic - Watford] Development fee
Women's Super League
Vivianne Miedema [Arsenal - Manchester City] Free
4 July
International
Moussa Niakhate [Nottingham Forest - Lyon] Undisclosed
English Football League
Gassan Ahadme [Ipswich - Charlton] Undisclosed
Zach Awe [Southampton - Accrington] Loan
James Beadle [Brighton - Sheff Wed] Loan
James Bolton [St Mirren - Fleetwood] Undisclosed
Marcus Dinanga [Gateshead - Bromley] Undisclosed
Liam Dulson [Bedford Town - Cheltenham] Free
Antony Evans [Bristol Rovers - Huddersfield] Undisclosed
Ed Francis [Gateshead - Exeter] Undisclosed
Torbjorn Heggem [Brommapojkarna - West Brom] Undisclosed
Mackenzie Hunt [Everton - Fleetwood] Free
Diallang Jaiyesimi [Charlton - Leyton Orient] Undisclosed
Liam Kelly [Crawley - MK Dons] Undisclosed
George McEachran [Swindon - Grimsby] Free
Callum Morton [Salford - Northampton] Loan
David Okagbue [Stoke - Walsall] Undisclosed
Daniel Phillips [St Johnstone - Stevenage] Undisclosed
Jamie Shackleton [Leeds - Sheff Utd] Free
Alex Woodyard [York - Colchester] Free
Tyreik Wright [Plymouth - Bradford] Undisclosed
Women's Super League
Kiko Seike [Urawa Reds - Brighton] Undisclosed
3 July
Premier League
Iliman Ndiaye [Marseille - Everton] Undisclosed
Ronnie Edwards [Peterborough - Southampton] £3million
English Football League
Rio Adebisi [Crewe - Peterborough] Undisclosed
Jonathan Bond [Unattached - Watford]
Joe Day [Newport - Cheltenham] Free
Owen Evans [Walsall - Cheltenham] Free
Matty Godden [Coventry - Charlton] Undisclosed
Daniel Harvie [MK Dons - Wycombe] Undisclosed
Cian Hayes [Fleetwood - Peterborough] Undisclosed
Zach Jeacock [Unattached - Lincoln]
Olak Kobacki [Arka Gdynia - Sheffield Wednesday] Undisclosed
Marc Roberts [Birmingham - Barnsley] Free
Max Sanders [Leyton Orient - Crewe] Undisclosed
Louie Sibley [Derby - Oxford United] Free
Dan Udoh [Shrewsbury - Wycombe] Free
Nik Tzanev [AFC Wimbledon - Northampton] Free
Dylan Williams [Chelsea - Burton] Loan
Women's Super League
Hanna Bennison [Everton - Juventus] Undisclosed
Melanie Leupolz [Chelsea - Real Madrid] Undisclosed
Julia Bartel [Barcelona - Chelsea] Undisclosed
International
Leo Wahlstedt [Blackburn - AGF] Undisclosed
2 July
Premier League
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall [Leicester - Chelsea] £30m
Archie Gray [Leeds - Tottenham] £30m
Pedro Lima [Sport Recife - Wolves] £8.5m
Jorgen Strand Larsen [Celta Vigo - Wolves] Initial £2.5m loan
English Football League
Jay Bird [Arbroath - Exeter] Free
Lewis Brunt [Leicester - Wrexham] Undisclosed
Farrend Rawson [Morecambe - Accrington] Free
Lewis Fiorini [Manchester City - Stockport] Undisclosed
Darko Gyabi [Leeds - Plymouth] Loan
Kayden Jackson [Ipswich - Derby] Free
Herbie Kane [Barnsley - Huddersfield] Free
Lewis Leigh [Preston - Bromley] Undisclosed
Alfie May [Charlton - Birmingham] Undisclosed
Zech Medley [Unattached - Fleetwood]
Jack Payne [Charlton - Colchester] Free
Vicente Reyes [Norwich - Cambridge] Loan
Joe Rodon [Tottenham - Leeds] £10m
Tommy Simkin [Stoke - Walsall] Loan
Michael Spellman [Sunderland - Newport] Free
Rob Street [Cheltenham - Lincoln] Undisclosed
Lyle Taylor [Cambridge - Colchester] Free
Muhamed Tijani [Slavia Prague - Plymouth] Loan
James Wilson [Port Vale - Northampton] Free
Ryan Woods [Hull - Exeter] Free
Jerry Yates [Swansea - Derby] Loan
International
Orel Mangala [Nottingham Forest - Lyon] £15m
Women's Super League
Mariona Caldentey [Barcelona - Arsenal] Undisclosed
Dominique Janssen [Wolfsburg - Manchester United] Free
Olivia Smith [Sporting CP - Liverpool] £210k
1 July
Premier League
Elliot Anderson [Newcastle - Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed
Ross Barkley [Luton - Aston Villa] Undisclosed
Enzo Barrenechea [Juventus - Aston Villa] £6.7m
Marc Guiu [Barcelona - Chelsea] £5m
Lewis Hall [Chelsea - Newcastle] £28m
Samuel Iling-Junior [Juventus - Aston Villa] £11.8m
Taylor Harwood-Bellis [Manchester City - Southampton] £20m
Daichi Kamada [Lazio - Crystal Palace] Free
Yankuba Minteh [Newcastle - Brighton] £35m
Charlie Taylor [Burnley - Southampton] Undisclosed
Igor Thiago [Club Bruges - Brentford] £30m
Odysseas Vlachodimos [Nottingham Forest - Newcastle] Undisclosed
English Football League
Ben Amos [Wigan - Port Vale] Free
Matt Baker [Stoke - Newport] Compensation
Tyreeq Bakinson [Sheff Wed - Wycombe] Free
Josh Gordon [Burton - Walsall] Free
Connor Hall [Colchester - Port Vale] Undisclosed
Sam Hughes [Burton - Stockport] Free
Rob Hunt [Leyton Orient - Colchester] Free
Shayne Lavery [Blackpool - Cambridge] Free
Fally Mayulu [Rapid Vienna - Bristol City] Undisclosed
Mickel Miller [Plymouth - Huddersfield] Free
JJ McKiernan [Morecambe - Lincoln] Free
Sammy Silvera [Middlesbrough - Portsmouth] Loan
Alistair Smith [Lincoln - AFC Wimbledon] Loan
Sol Solomon [Marine - Tranmere] Free
Omar Sowunmi [Sutton - Bromley] Undisclosed
Josh Williams [Connah's Quay Nomads - Tranmere] Free
Charlie Wyke [Wigan - Carlisle] Free
Women's Super League
Mary Earps [Manchester United - Paris St-Germain] Free
Marisa Olislagers [FC Twente - Brighton] Free
Kinga Szemik [Reims - West Ham] Free
