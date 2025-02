Transfers - January & February 2025

[BBC Sport]

The January transfer window opened on 1 January for Premier League, English Football League, Scottish and Women's Super League clubs.

Deadline Day for the Premier League, EFL and Scottish clubs is on Monday, 3 February at 23:00 GMT.

The WSL window closes on Thursday, 30 January at 23:00.

1 February

Wilson Isidor [Zenit St Petersburg - Sunderland] Undisclosed

Ibrahim Cissoko [Toulouse - Sheffield Wednesday] Loan

31 January

Premier League

Eiran Cashin [Derby - Brighton] Undisclosed

Women's Super League

Femke Liefting [AZ Alkmaar - Chelsea] Undisclosed

Nadine Noordam [Ajax - Brighton] Undisclosed

Keira Walsh [Barcelona - Chelsea] Undisclosed

English Football League

Levi Amantchi [Bromley - Walsall] Undisclosed

Adil Aouchiche [Sunderland - Portsmouth] Loan

Stuart Armstrong [Vancouver Whitecaps - Sheffield Wednesday] Undisclosed

Joseph Bevan [Burnley - Carlisle] Loan

Josh Bowler [Nottingham Forest - Luton] Loan

Cohen Bramall [Rotherham - Portsmouth] Undisclosed

Camiel Neghli [Sparta Rotterdam - Millwall] Undisclosed

Brandon Cover [Leicester - Fleetwood] Loan

Luke Cundle [Wolves - Millwall] Undisclosed

Andy Dallas [Barnsley - Morecambe] Loan

Josh Dede [Celtic - Middlesbrough] Free

Dylan Duffy [Lincoln - Chesterfield] Undisclosed

Kion Etete [Cardiff - Bolton] Loan

Michael Forbes [West Ham - Colchester] Loan

Joe Gardner [Nottingham Forest - Lincoln] Loan

Jake Garrett [Blackburn - Tranmere] Loan

Dan Gore [Manchester United - Rotherham] Loan

Matt Grimes [Swansea - Coventry] Undisclosed

Brandon Hanlan [Wycombe - Stevenage] Loan

James Jones [Wrexham - Burton] Undisclosed

Augustus Kargbo [Cesena - Blackburn] Undisclosed

Nikola Katic [Zurich - Plymouth] Loan

Will Lankshear [Tottenham - West Brom] Loan

Devon Matthews [Curzon Ashton - Accrington] Undisclosed

Adam Mayor [Millwall - Bromley ] Loan

Stanley Mills [Everton - Oxford] Undisclosed

Kobei Moore [Aston Villa - Fleetwood] Loan

Michael Olakigbe [Brentford - Chesterfield] Loan

Sonny Perkins [Leeds - Leyton Orient] Undisclosed

Jay Rodriguez [Burnley - Wrexham] Undisclosed

Jack Sanders [St Johnstone - MK Dons] Undisclosed

Egil Selvik [Udinese - Watford] Undisclosed

Ben Stevenson [Portsmouth - Cambridge] Free

Sam Smith [Reading - Wrexham] Undisclosed

Maksym Talovierov [LASK - Plymouth] Undisclosed

Fabio Tavares [Coventry - Burton] Loan

Geza David Turi [Vikingur - Grimsby] Undisclosed

Jaden Warner [Norwich - Newport] Undisclosed

Melker Widell [AaB Aalborg - Swansea] Undisclosed*

*remains on loan with Aalborg for the rest of the season

International

Jhon Duran [Aston Villa - Al-Nassr] £71m

Festy Ebosele [Udinese - Istanbul Basaksehir] Undisclosed

Manolis Siopis [Cardiff - Panathinaikos] Undisclosed

30 January

Women's Super League

Hlin Eiriksdottir [Kristianstads - Leicester] Undisclosed

Chloe Kelly [Manchester City - Arsenal] Loan

Jenna Nighswonger [Gotham FC - Arsenal] £80,500

Aniek Nouwen [Chelsea - Crystal Palace] Loan

Allyson Swaby [AC Milan - Crystal Palace] Undisclosed

Laura Wienroither [Arsenal - Manchester City] Loan

English Football League

Millenic Alli [Exeter - Luton] £1.5m

Matt Butcher [Wycombe - Bristol Rovers] Loan

Ronan Darcy [Crawley - Wigan] Undisclosed

Niall Ennis [Stoke - Blackpool] Loan

Osman Foyo [Ipswich - AFC Wimbledon] Undisclosed

Joe Gauci [Aston Villa - Barnsley] Loan

Alex Hartridge [Wycombe - Exeter] Loan

Tom Lowery [Portsmouth - Crewe] Loan

Ajay Matthews [Middlesbrough - Millwall] Undisclosed

International

Miguel Almiron [Newcastle - Atlanta United] £8m

29 January

English Football League

Louie Barry [Aston Villa - Hull] Loan

Harry Clarke [Ipswich - Sheffield United] Loan

Yang Min-Hyeok [Tottenham - QPR] Loan

Mark Travers [Bournemouth - Middlesbrough] Loan

Caleb Taylor [West Bromwich Albion - Wycombe] Loan

28 January

English Football League

Thelo Aasgaard [Wigan - Luton] Undisclosed

Matt Clarke [Middlesbrough - Derby] Undisclosed

Matthew Cox [Brentford - Crawley] Loan

Rory Feely [Barrow - Crawley] Undisclosed

Kal Naismith [Bristol City - Luton] Loan

Sivert Mannsverk [Ajax - Cardiff] Loan

International

Daniel Oyegoke [Hearts - Hellas Verona] Undisclosed

27 January

Scottish Premiership

Jota [Rennes - Celtic] Undisclosed

Women's Super League

Josefine Rybrink [unattached - Tottenham]

Eva Nystrom [Hammarby - West Ham] Undisclosed

English Football League

Dom Ballard [Southampton - Cambridge] Loan

Hamza Choudhury [Leicester - Sheffield United] Loan

Kieran Dowell [Rangers - Birmingham] Loan

Kamari Doyle [Brighton - Crawley] Loan

Dylan Duffy [Lincoln - Chesterfield] Loan

Hayden Matthews [Sydney FC - Portsmouth] Reported £1.3m

Esapa Osong [Nottingham Forest - Cambridge] Loan

International

Kyogo Furuhashi [Celtic - Rennes] Undisclosed

Renato Veiga [Chelsea - Juventus] Loan

Mads Roerslev [Brentford - Wolfsburg] Loan

26 January

Women's Super League

Naomi Girma [San Diego Wave - Chelsea] £900,000

English Football League

Darragh Burns [MK Dons - Grimsby] Undisclosed

International

Fally Mayulu [Bristol City - Strum Graz] Loan

25 January

Women's Super League

Eva Nystrom [Hammarby - West Ham] Undisclosed

English Football League

George Edmundson [Ipswich - Middlesbrough] Undisclosed

Ethan Wheatley [Manchester United - Walsall] Loan

International

Kenza Dali [Aston Villa - San Diego Wave] Undisclosed

24 January

Premier League

Michael Kayode [Fiorentina - Brentford] Loan

Women's Super League



Katelin Talbert [West Ham - Aston Villa] Loan

English Football League

Ali Al-Hamadi [Ipswich - Stoke] Loan

Hannes Delcroix [Burnley - Swansea] Loan

Ryan Longman [Hull - Wrexham] Undisclosed

Eliot Matazo [Monaco - Hull] Undisclosed

Jimmy-Jay Morgan [Chelsea - Gillingham] Loan

Louie Sibley [Oxford - Rotherham] Loan

Nathan Thompson [Stevenage - MK Dons] Undisclosed

Morgan Whittaker [Plymouth - Middlesbrough] Undisclosed

International

Kyle Walker [Manchester City - AC Milan] Loan

Ryan Tafazolli [Wycombe - Lee Man FC] Loan

23 January

Premier League

Omar Marmoush [Eintracht Frankfurt - Manchester City] £59m

Julio Enciso [Brighton - Ipswich] Loan

Women's Super League

Caitlin Hayes [Celtic - Brighton] Undisclosed

English Football League

Tom Cannon [Leicester - Sheffield United] Undisclosed

Ryan Giles [Hull - Middlesbrough] Loan

Micah Hamilton [Middlesbrough - Stockport] Loan

Lincoln [Fenerbahce - Hull] Loan

Jack Tucker [MK Dons - Colchester] Loan

Joe Westley [Burnley - Swindon] Loan

MJ Williams [MK Dons - Barrow] Undisclosed

Tony Yogane [Brentford - Exeter] Loan

International

Diego Carlos [Aston Villa - Fenerbahce] Undisclosed

Hjalmar Ekdal [Burnley - Groningen] Loan

Randal Kolo Muani [Paris St-Germain - Juventus] Loan

22 January

Women's Super League

Kerolin [North Carolina Courage - Manchester City] Undisclosed

Ria Oling [Rosengard - Crystal Palace] Undisclosed

English Football League

Azeem Abdulai [Swansea - Leyton Orient] Undisclosed

James Berry [Chesterfield - Wycombe] Undisclosed

Ricardo Dinanga [AFC Telford - Shrewsbury] Undisclosed

Tom Hill [Liverpool - Harrogate] Undisclosed

Josh Martin [Notts County - Newport] Free

Isaac Price [Standard Liege - West Brom] Undisclosed

Terry Taylor [Charlton - Northampton] Loan

Thomas Waddingham [Brisbane Roar - Portsmouth] Undisclosed

Josh Wilson-Esbrand [Manchester City - Stoke] Loan

International

Antonio Tikvic [Watford - Grazer AK] Loan

Wilfried Zaha [Galatasaray - Charlotte FC] Loan

21 January

Premier League

Andres Garcia [Levante - Aston Villa] Undisclosed

Albert Gronbaek [Rennes - Southampton] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Michael Steinwender [Varnamo - Hearts] Undisclosed

Women's Super League

Verena Hanshaw [AS Roma - West Ham] Undisclosed

Alanna Kennedy [Manchester City - Angel City] Undisclosed

English Football League

Tom Cursons [Ilkeston Town - Harrogate] Undisclosed

Josh Williams [Birmingham - Carlisle] Undisclosed

International

Harvey Lintott [Northampton - Sligo Rovers] Loan

20 January

Premier League

Abdukodir Khusanov [Lens - Manchester City] £33.6m

Scottish Premiership

Lewis Fiorini [Stockport - Dundee United] Loan

Ruari Paton [Port Vale - Dundee United] Loan

English Football League

Ben Brereton Diaz [Southampton - Sheffield United] Loan

James Collins [Derby - Lincoln] Free

Dominic Gape [Eastleigh - Shrewsbury] Undisclosed

Kyle Joseph [Blackpool - Hull] Undisclosed

Alex Murphy [Newcastle - Bolton] Loan

Connor O'Riordan [Blackburn - Crewe] Loan

Jonjo Shelvey [Eyupspor - Burnley] Free

Tyreece Simpson [Stevenage - Colchester] Loan

Jack Sparkes [Peterborough - Chesterfield] Loan

Benn Ward [Burnley - Accrington] Undisclosed

International

Jakub Moder [Brighton - Feyenoord] Undisclosed

Wilfried Kanga [Hertha Berlin - Dinamo Zagreb] Undisclosed (loan at Cardiff cancelled)

Maxwel Cornet [West Ham - Genoa] Loan

18 January

Premier League

Romain Esse [Millwall - Crystal Palace] Undisclosed

Women's Super League

Aemu Oyama [Waseda University - Manchester City] Undisclosed

Clarissa Larisey [BK Hacken - Crystal Palace] Undisclosed

17 January

English Football League

Nordin Amrabat [unattached - Hull] Free

Sam Clucas [Oldham - Lincoln] Free

Tristan Crama [Brentford - Millwall] Undisclosed

Tom Davies [Cardiff - Newport] Free

Grant Hanley [Norwich - Birmingham] Free

Michal Helik [Huddersfield - Oxford] Undisclosed

Joe Hugill [Manchester United - Carlisle] Loan

Nelson Khumbeni [Bolton - Gillingham] Undisclosed

Rosaire Longelo [Swindon - Salford] Undisclosed

Phil Neumann [Hannover 96 - Birmingham] Pre-contract agreement

Ollie Norburn [Blackpool - Wigan] Loan

Tommi O'Reilly [Aston Villa - MK Dons] Loan

Yousef Salech [Sirius - Cardiff] Undisclosed

Tyler Smith [Bradford - Barrow] Loan

Ethan Williams [Manchester United - Cheltenham] loan

16 January

Scottish Premiership

Zac Ashworth [Blackpool - Ross County] Loan

Jonathan Tomkinson [Norwich - Ross County] Loan

Women's Super League

Louna Ribadeira [Chelsea - Everton] Loan

English Football League

James Abankwah [Udinese - Watford] Loan

David Ajiboye [Peterborough - Newport] Loan

Tommy Backwell [Bristol City - Cheltenham] Loan

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson [Wrexham - Burton] Free

Tom Bradshaw [Millwall - Oxford] Undisclosed

Charlie Caton [Chester - Accrington] Undisclosed

Aaron Connolly [Sunderland - Millwall] Undisclosed

Tayo Edun [Charlton - Peterborough] Undisclosed

Sam Hughes [Stockport - Peterborough] Loan

Matej Jurasek [Slavia Prague - Norwich] Undisclosed

Charlie McArthur [Newcastle - Carlisle] Loan

Jayden Meghoma [Brentford - Preston] Loan

Dilan Markanday [Blackburn - Leyton Orient] Loan

Harrison Neal [Carlisle - Fleetwood] Undisclosed

Olly Sanderson [Fulham - Harrogate] Loan

Magnus Westergaard [Viborg - Wycombe] Undisclosed

15 January

Premier League

Woyo Coulibaly [Parma - Leicester] Reported £3m

Jaden Philogene [Aston Villa - Ipswich] About £20m

Women's Super League

Lize Kop [Leicester - Tottenham] Undisclosed

English Football League

Elicha Ahui [Drogheda United - Walsall] Undisclosed

Bryant Bilongo [Bristol Rovers - Harrogate] Loan

Dion Charles [Bolton - Huddersfield] Undisclosed

Callum Cooke [unattached - Morecambe] Free

Dan Crowley [Notts County - MK Dons] Undisclosed

Joe Gelhardt [Leeds - Hull] Loan

Lars-Jorgen Salvesen [Viking - Derby] Undisclosed

Callum Stewart [Leamington - Shrewsbury] Undisclosed

14 January

Premier League

Donyell Malan [Borussia Dortmund - Aston Villa] Undisclosed

English Football League

Nathan Broome [Swansea - Port Vale] Loan

International

Loris Karius [unattached - Schalke] Free

English Football League

Tom Bloxham [Shrewsbury - Blackpool] Undisclosed

Marcus Browne [unattached - AFC Wimbledon] Free

Charlie Crew [Leeds - Doncaster] Loan

Brooklyn Ilunga [MK Dons - Bromley] Free

Marko Marosi [unattached - Cambridge] Free

Ryan Schofield [unattached - Morecambe] Free

13 January

Scottish Premiership

Alexander Jensen [IF Brommapojkarna - Aberdeen] Undisclosed

Alfie Dorrington [Tottenham - Aberdeen] Loan

Calvin Ramsay [Liverpool - Kilmarnock] Loan

English Football League

Anis Ben Slimane [Sheffield United - Norwich] Undisclosed

Zak Johnson [Sunderland - Notts County] Loan

Sammy Silvera [Middlesbrough - Blackpool] Loan

Stephen Wearne [MK Dons - Carlisle] Undisclosed

Charlie Whitaker [Everton - Notts County] Free

International

Max Aarons [Bournemouth - Valencia] Loan

Odin Thiago Holm [Celtic - LAFC] Loan

12 January

English Football League

Joel Colwill [Cardiff - Exeter] Loan

Janoi Donacien [unattached - Chesterfield]

Bim Pepple [Luton - Chesterfield] Loan

International

Philip Billing [Bournemouth - Napoli] Loan

11 January

Scottish Premiership

Archie Mair [Norwich - Motherwell] Loan

Women's Super League

Kayla Rendell [Southampton - Manchester United] Undisclosed

English Football League

Adam Forshaw [Plymouth - Blackburn] Free

Jon Mellish [Carlisle - Wigan] Undisclosed

10 January

Scottish Premiership

Victor Griffith [Club Deportivo Arabe Unido - St Johnstone] Undisclosed

English Football League

Asher Agbinone [Crystal Palace - Gillingham] Loan

Nathan Asiimwe [Charlton - Walsall] Loan

Matt Crooks [Real Salt Lake - Hull] Undisclosed

Paul Dummett [Wigan - Carlisle] Free

Ethan Ennis [Manchester United - Doncaster] Loan

Isaac Hayden [Newcastle - Portsmouth] Loan

Nicke Kabamba [Barnet - Bromley] Undisclosed

Enzo Le Fee [Roma - Sunderland] Loan

Tommy Leigh [MK Dons - Bradford] Undisclosed

Alex Matos [Chelsea - Oxford] Loan

JJ McKiernan [Lincoln - Burton] Loan

Tom Nichols [Mansfield - Swindon] Loan

Dion Sanderson [Birmingham - Blackburn] Loan

Joe Taylor [Luton - Huddersfield] Undisclosed

Jemiah Umolu [Crystal Palace - Port Vale] Loan

Rhys Walters [unattached - Port Vale]

9 January

Premier League

Emmanuel Agbadou [Reims - Wolves] £16.6m

Women's Super League

Julia Bartel [Chelsea - Liverpool] Loan

English Football League

Matthew Craig [Tottenham - Mansfield] Loan

Leo Duru [Blackburn - Barrow] Loan

Owen Dodgson [Burnley - Burton] Loan

Anders Hagelskjaer [Molde - Wycombe] Undisclosed

Aaron Pressley [Stevenage - Barrow] Loan

Tymoteusz Puchacz [Holstein Kiel - Plymouth] Loan

Joel Randall [Peterborough - Bolton] Undisclosed

Ben Thompson [Stevenage - Bromley] Undisclosed

Jay Williams [Crawley - MK Dons] Undisclosed

International

Ed McGinty [Oxford - Shamrock Rovers] Undisclosed

Stephen Welsh [Celtic - Mechelen] Loan

8 January

Scottish Premiership

Aaron Donnelly [Nottingham Forest - Dundee] Undisclosed

Kristers Tobers [Grasshoppers - Aberdeen] Undisclosed

Women's Super League

Sam Kerr [Bayern Munich - Liverpool] Loan

Hayley Ladd [Manchester United - Everton] Undisclosed

English Football League

Michael Mellon [Burnley - Bradford] Loan

Romaine Sawyers [unattached - Bristol Rovers]

7 January

Premier League

Julio Soler [Lanus - Bournemouth] £6.6m

Women's Super League

Emma Watson [Manchester United - Everton] Loan

English Football League

Sean Fusire [Sheffield Wednesday - Carlisle] Loan

Kian Harratt [Huddersfield - Fleetwood] Free

Eko Solomon [Huddersfield - Harrogate] Loan

6 January

Scottish Premiership

Jeppe Okkels [Preston - Aberdeen] Loan

English Football League

Sonny Bradley [Derby - Wycombe] Loan

Will Jarvis [Hull - Notts County] Undisclosed

Cedwyn Scott [Notts County - Carlisle] Undisclosed

International

Marcelo Pitaluga [Liverpool - Fluminense] Undisclosed

5 January

Premier League

Antonin Kinsky [Slavia Prague - Tottenham] £12.5m

English Football League

Will Goodwin [Oxford - Wigan] Loan

Ole Romeny [Utrecht - Oxford] Undisclosed

4 January

Women's Super League

Martina Fernandez [Barcelona - Everton] Loan

English Football League

Carl Johnston [Fleetwood - Peterborough] Undisclosed

3 January

Premier League

Matai Akinmboni [DC United - Bournemouth] £810,000

Welington [Sao Paulo - Southampton] Free

Scottish Premiership

Jamie McCart [Rotherham - Hearts] Undisclosed

Women's Super League

Olivia Holdt [FC Rosengard - Tottenham] Undisclosed

English Football League

Rob Atkinson [Bristol City - Portsmouth] Loan

Michael Baidoo [Elfsborg - Plymouth] Undisclosed

Charlie Brown [Morecambe - Accrington] Undisclosed

Kyle Cameron [Notts County - Barrow] Loan

Lewis Dobbin [Aston Villa - Norwich] Loan

Neil Farrugia [Shamrock Rovers - Barnsley] Free

Lewis Gibson [Plymouth - Preston] Undisclosed

Joe Hungbo [FC Nurnberg - Wigan] Undisclosed

Brandon Khela [Birmingham - Bradford] Loan

Ben Radcliffe [Derby - Crawley] Undisclosed

Liam Shaw [Fleetwood - Northampton] Undisclosed

Rob Street [Lincoln - Doncaster] Loan

Callum Whelan [Gateshead - Carlisle] Undisclosed

Alex Woodyard [Colchester - Sutton] Free

International

Ismaila Coulibaly [Sheffield United - LASK] Free

Layton Stewart [Preston - FC Thun] Loan

2 January

English Football League

Elliot Embleton [Blackpool - Carlisle] Undisclosed

Isaac Fletcher [Spennymoor Town - Barrow] Undisclosed

Jaheim Headley [Huddersfield - Port Vale] Undisclosed

Lewis Webb [unattached - Newport]

1 January

Scottish Premiership

Elton Kabangu [Union Saint-Gilloise - Hearts] Loan

Women's Super League

Rebecca Knaak [FC Rosengard - Man City] Undisclosed

English Football League

Ronnie Edwards [Southampton - QPR] Loan

Ashley Hay [Brentford - Cheltenham] Loan

Josh Robinson [Arsenal - Wigan] Undisclosed

