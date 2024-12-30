Transfers: FC Seoul sign Korean international left back Kim Jin-su from Jeonbuk

FC Seoul have taken their first bold step toward the 2025 season by signing national team left-back Kim Jin-su from Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

Following a historic achievement in the 2024 K League season, where the club became the first in K League history to attract over 500,000 spectators, FC Seoul not only enjoyed a season of progress on the pitch but also cemented its status as South Korea's most popular football club. To build on this momentum, the club have selected Kim Jin-su as the first major acquisition for the upcoming season, aiming for an even greater leap forward.

With Kim Jin-su’s addition, FC Seoul have significantly bolstered its strength on the left flank. Just as the signing of Choi Jun on the right in the 2024 season added stability to the squad, Kim’s arrival ensures a more balanced and formidable lineup, creating a well-rounded and potent team. The inclusion of this experienced specialist not only enhances the synergy between seasoned and younger players but also brings valuable experience from European football and multiple AFC Champions League campaigns. FC Seoul expects this to serve as a powerful engine for success in the K League and future Asian competitions.

For Kim Jin-su, this transfer represents a meaningful new challenge. Having worked with manager Kim Ki-dong since his U-23 national team days, Kim is determined to rediscover his best form and make a fresh leap forward as a player. This strong resolve played a decisive role in his decision to join FC Seoul.

Kim Jin-su began his professional career in 2012 with Japan’s Albirex Niigata. He then moved to Germany’s TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in 2014, gaining valuable European experience. In 2017, he settled in the K League, establishing himself as one of the league's top left backs. After a stint with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr in 2020, Kim returned to the K League in 2021. By the end of the 2024 season, he had accumulated 160 league appearances, scoring nine goals and providing 18 assists. On the international stage, Kim has earned 74 caps for South Korea, scoring twice goals and contributing 11 assists, including an appearance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Kim Jin-su expressed his excitement about joining FC Seoul, saying, "It is an honour to join FC Seoul, a club that represents South Korea. I know how passionately the fans support the team, and I’m well aware of what’s expected of me. I will go back to basics and give my all to bring joy and happiness to our fans in the 2025 season. I’ll work hard to integrate into the team as quickly as possible."