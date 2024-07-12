Transfer Saga: Besiktas & Lazio’s Ciro Immobile

This article follows the Transfer Saga concerning Besiktas’ interest in Lazio’s Ciro Immobile. The 34-year-old Italian striker was surprisingly linked with a move to the Turkish Super Lig side on July 9, 2024.

He is the eighth-best goalscorer in the history of Serie A (201 goals), the best scorer in the history of Lazio (169 goals), and shares the record for most goals scored in a single Serie A season (36).

12 July 2024

Ciro Immobile remained in Rome yesterday as he was sorting the final details of his contract over dinner with Besiktas Directors. He has just left Formello for the final time today and will head to Turkey in the afternoon. Visibly emotional, he made no statements; however, a farewell video is likely to arrive shortly.

11 July 2024

Besiktas Directors have arrived in Rome today to complete the deal for Ciro Immobile, who is ready to put pen to paper on his new contract and leave Lazio, who will earn €3 million from the sale.

10 July 2024

EVENING: Lazio will receive €2-2.5 million for Ciro Immobile and the 34-year-old will receive €7-7.5 million per season with Besiktas. The striker is expected to travel to Turkey on Thursday 11 July to finalize his transfer.

AFTERNOON: Both parties want the negotiation to be wrapped up before they leave for their Pre-Season Training Camp in Auronzo di Cadore.

MORNING: Besiktas has already struck an accord with Ciro Immobile over personal terms but have been working to get the green light from the Biancocelesti, who have the player tied to a contract until 2026. Lazio President Claudio Lotito has refused to rescind the veteran’s contract, insisting on receiving a transfer fee. While his asking price initially started at €15 million, it has since dropped to €5 million, and this figure could decrease even further – the 34-year-old striker could make a financial sacrifice to appease the club.

9 July 2024

EVENING: Ciro Immobile should know better than to ask Lazio President Claudio Lotito to free him from his contract without compensation in return. He would be willing to sell his club captain for a fee of around €5 million.

AFTERNOON: Besiktas don’t intend to pay a transfer fee for Ciro Immobile. As a result, the striker is now asking Lazio and President Claudio Lotito to rescind his contract which runs until June 2026.

MORNING: Besiktas has given Ciro Immobile an abundance of money and satisfied his requests; however, they still need to reach an agreement with Lazio President Claudio Lotito, who they should know better than to try and lowball.

8 July 2024

EVENING: Ciro Immobile considers his cycle at Lazio over. Tomorrow Besiktas will present an official offer of around €5-6 million + bonuses; President Claudio Lotito has scaled back his demands for the 34-year-old at the request of the player for his 8 years of service in Rome.

AFTERNOON: President Claudio Lotito is asking for €15-18 million for Ciro Immobile, while Besiktas has started at €10 million. The 34-year-old has already reached an agreement on his salary, in which he will make around €2 million more per year than his current contract with the Biancocelesti.

MORNING: The rumours circulating out of Turkey are accurate: Ciro Immobile is very close to making the move to Besiktas. Later today, the striker will meet with President Claudio Lotito to take stock of the situation.