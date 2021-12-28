Transfer news LIVE! Tottenham and Arsenal in Kessie race; Chelsea, Liverpool want Raphinha, Man United rumours

Transfer news - LIVE!

The start of the January transfer window is now just days away and the rumour mill is well and truly up and running.

Tottenham are expected to make improvements to their squad following Antonio Conte’s arrival in the dugout and are today said to be winning the race to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, with Arsenal and Manchester United also interested.

Across London, Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up a move for Leeds winger Raphinha, who has for some time been linked with Liverpool.

Man United, meanwhile, may be more concerned with outgoings next month, with Anthony Martial keen to leave, though Jesse Lingard appears set to run his contract down at Old Trafford.

On the continent, there is sure to be yet more speculation over the futures of the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, though it may be that neither actually move clubs until the summer.

Latest transfer news and gossip

Spurs hoping to win Kessie race

Blues to rival Liverpool for Raphinha?

09:00 , Malik Ouzia

Sport Italia are reporting that Chelsea are interested in signing Leeds United star Raphinha, as speculation over the futures of several of their own wingers continues.

Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic are all struggling for form and Werner has long been linked with a return to Germany, while Ziyech is reportedly a target for AC Milan.

Liverpool have been rumoured to be interested in Raphinha for some time but with Mo Salah on the verge of signing a new contract, such a signing may be deemed unnecessary.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Spurs ‘in Kessie talks’

08:46 , Malik Ouzia

The Express say Tottenham have already held talks with representatives of AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie as they bid to win the race for his signature.

The Ivory Coast international is out of contract at the end of the season and therefore is eligible to negotiate with foreign clubs from January 1.

Kessie has attracted reported interest from both Arsenal and Manchester United, but the report claims Spurs are hoping to move first, possibly even in the next week.

Good morning!

08:38 , Malik Ouzia

Hello and welcome back to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the January transfer window - or rather, the build-up to it.

With the window just days away from opening, we’ll start with a round-up of all the morning’s latest news and rumours...

No, not Raphinha...

Monday 27 December 2021 20:57 , Matt Verri

Official, here we go confirmed. Rafinha has been announced as new Real Sociedad player coming from PSG. 🤝🇧🇷 #RealSociedad pic.twitter.com/RV9Hr5FYGd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 27, 2021

Ruben Neves speaks out on United rumours...

Monday 27 December 2021 19:39 , Matt Verri

The Wolves midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Man United, but Ruben Neves has insisted he is happy where he is.

“It’s normal in football,” Neves told Record. “Whenever there’s a transfer market there’s a lot of talk, but my goal and focus are on Wolverhampton and I’m not going to change that, things have been going really well for me.

“I still have a lot to learn, I have a lot to give here. The future will be seen soon, I like to live in the present and I’m happy, I feel great at Wolverhampton and I’ll focus here, because if I do things right I’m sure the future will be bright.

“My goal will always be to give my best and give even more for the club.”

(Getty Images)

Liverpool unlikely to win race for Adeyemi

Monday 27 December 2021 18:08 , Matt Verri

Liverpool have reportedly been interested in signing Karim Adeyemi, the 19-year-old RB Salzburg striker.

With Sadio Mane and Mo Salah both leaving in January for the Africa Cup of Nations, Jurgen Klopp’s will be short in attacking areas.

But Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Borussia Dortmund will see off other clubs and secure an agreement with Adeyemi, either in January or for the summer.

(Getty Images)

Leeds may have to sell key players

Monday 27 December 2021 16:52 , Matt Verri

It remains to be seen whether Raphinha will leave Leeds for Bayern Munich as rumoured, though recent reports suggest it is increasingly unlikely.

However, Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani told Forbes magazine that the club may have to sell some star players to fund future activity in the transfer window.

“[We] will have to sell maybe one or two key players and buy other talents coming up like Leicester did in the past so we need to be humble and realistic of our means [so that] we grow gradually step by step.”

(Action Images via Reuters)

Barcelona planning busy January window

Monday 27 December 2021 15:42 , Matt Verri

Barcelona have pretty much completed a deal for Ferran Torres, but it looks like they’re far from finished in the transfer window.

Marca report that Xavi is eyeing up a move for Edinson Cavani in January, as he looks to boost his options in attack.

But after already splashing out on Torres, the Catalans will need to sell some players first to finance a deal for Cavani. Samuel Umtiti, Philippe Coutinho, Yusuf Demir, Sergino Dest and Luuk de Jong are all believed to be surplus to requirements at Barcelona.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Erling Haaland update

Monday 27 December 2021 14:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

Erling Haaland is linked pretty much anywhere and everywhere as he seemingly comes towards the end of his Borussia Dortmund, although it might not be the Premier League he lights up next.

Indeed, Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed the forward would much prefer a move to Spain next, rather than to England.

(Getty Images)

Real Madrid looking for a clear out

Monday 27 December 2021 13:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

Both Isco and Gareth Bale are reportedly set for the transfer list at Real Madrid, as they attempt to make space for Kylian Mbappe.

Still, it’ll be a hard task to find buyers willing to take such huge contracts halfway through the season, you feel.

Alexandre Lacazette could leave Arsenal

Monday 27 December 2021 11:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

As Simon Collings states in Standard Sport’s look at the biggest soon-to-be free agents in the game, Alexandre Lacazette could leave Arsenal this summer in pursuit of a longer contract elsewhere.

Both Lyon and Atletico Madrid are keen.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Man United want Ruben Neves

Monday 27 December 2021 09:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Daily Mirror, meanwhile, suggest Manchester United are eyeing Ruben Neves of Wolves as a replacement for Paul Pogba.

Known to both Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes at international level, Ralf Rangnick is understood to have targeted him.

Real Madrid are increasingly confident of signing Kylian Mbappe

Monday 27 December 2021 09:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

According to Spanish outlet AS, Real Madrid are growing in confidence they will sign Kylian Mbappe over the course of the summer.

The Frenchman is out of contract at PSG at the end of the season and looks set for a move to the Spanish capital, although a move won’t be agreed before the two clubs meet in the Champions League in February.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Monday 27 December 2021 08:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

Dembele’s Barcelona hint

Monday 27 December 2021 08:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

Elsewhere on social media, Ousmane Dembele uploaded a photo overnight of the Barcelona crest amid his contract talks with the club.

Clearly, that is far from proof the Frenchman will be staying at the Camp Nou but would appear to hint at where his priorities lie.

Fabrizio Romano insight

Monday 27 December 2021 07:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

Taking to Twitter, the noted transfer insider described today as ‘Ferran Torres day’ today, indicating just how close the Man City forward’s move to Barcelona really is.

Ferrán Torres day. The Spanish winger undergoes his medical today morning and then he will sign as new Barcelona player. Paperworks completed between City and Barça. 🤝 #FCB



Official announcement in place. No Sterling, no Ziyech - Barça will only sign Ferrán in that position. pic.twitter.com/hhuTY972Hc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 27, 2021

Antonio Rudiger latest

Monday 27 December 2021 07:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

According to The Daily Telegraph, Real Madrid players are certain Antonio Rudiger will join them in the Spanish capital from the summer onwards.

Heading towards the final few months of his Chelsea contract, the La Liga champions-in-waiting are reportedly set to swoop by offering the German international a lucrative contract.

(Getty Images)

Ralf Rangick confirms Anthony Marital has asked to leave Man United

Monday 27 December 2021 07:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Speaking ahead of Man United’s return to Premier League action on Monday night, Ralf Rangnick has confirmed Anthony Martial has asked to leave the club.

“We spoke on Wednesday, we spoke at length,” Rangnick told British media. “He explained to me he’s been at United for seven years and he feels it’s the right time for a change, to go somewhere else.

“In a way this is understandable, I could follow his thoughts but on the other hand, it’s also important to see the situation of the club. We have COVID times, we have three competitions in which we still have high ambitions.

“I told him as long as there’s no club showing interest in him, and it shouldn’t only be in the interest of the player it should also be in the interest of the club. So far... there’s been no offer ... and as long as this is the case he’ll stay.”