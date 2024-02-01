Transfer deadline day LIVE: Rashford’s Man Utd future, Spurs chase Chelsea’s Gallagher, Fulham want Broja

It’s transfer deadline day as the January window comes to a close and Premier League clubs race to try and complete last-minute deals ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Chelsea are set to dominate the final hours of the window, with Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja’s futures still yet to be decided. Chelsea are reportedly willing to sell Gallagher to help meet FFP regulations, so long as they get the right offer, and Tottenham are considering a last-ditch bid. Broja, another academy product, has meanwhile been linked with a late move to Wolves or Fulham, who could do with some goals over the second half of the season.

Newcastle are close to reaching the limit of financial fair play too, so may need to offload players with Bruno Guimaraes, Miguel Almiron and Kieran Trippier all linked to other clubs. Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey has been linked with Tottenham and Bayern Munich in order to meet profit and sustainability regulations. And Marcus Rashford’s Manchester United future is in doubt after his latest fallout with manager Erik ten Hag, with one report suggesting Paris Saint-Germain are ready to revive their interest.

Follow the live blog for all the latest news, rumours and updates in the transfer market

Transfer deadline day LIVE: Latest updates on last-minute moves

Transfer deadline for English clubs is on Thursday at 11pm

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher continues to be linked with last-minute move away

Armando Broja wanted by Fulham and Wolves before tonight’s deadline

Aston Villa sign Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough

West Ham set to sell Pablo Fornals to Real Betis for €8m

Liverpool reject Forest’s £15m offer for goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher

New: Fulham meet Chelsea’s demands for Armando Broja loan

17:28 , Lawrence Ostlere

More details now as Fulham agree a loan fee with Chelsea for Armando Broja, The Independent understands, and will pay their West London rivals £750k.

The deal includes a penalty fee of up to £4m if Broja does not play a specified number of games, as Chelsea look to ensure their asset isn’t stuck on the bench, and these negotiations are proving one of the final hurdles to completing the deal before tonight’s deadline.

Chelsea had initially sought £50m for a permanent transfer but couldn’t not find a suitor.

Chelsea striker Armando Broja is set for a deadline-day move to West London neighbours Fulham (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

Fulham persist with loan move for Chelsea’s Armando Broja

17:12 , Lawrence Ostlere

Fulham were concerned on the morning of transfer deadline day about the price of Armando Broja, amid reports that Chelsea want £5m as an up-front loan fee for the 22-year-old Albanian striker.

But The Independent understands talks have been ongoing between the clubs into the afternoon and evening, and there is still hope of a resolution before the 11pm transfer deadline.

Armando Broja has been linked with a loan move to Fulham (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Manchester United sell Norwegian midfielder to Werder Bremen

17:09 , Lawrence Ostlere

Manchester United have sold academy player Isak Hansen-Aaroen to Werder Bremen for an undisclosed fee.

The club were keen to keep the Norwegian 19-year-old, but his refusal to sign a new contract, with a deal that expires this summer, forced their hand. Hansen-Aaroen wants first-team opportunties and United had made it clear that would take time at Old Trafford.

The Independent understands United have included a sell-on clause in the transfer terms to ensure they get a slice of any future fee, should Bremen sell on Hansen-Aaroen for a big price.

Isak Hansen-Aaroen has left Manchester United in search of senior playing time (Getty Images)

EFL news: Doncaster succeed in appeal against transfer embargo

17:03 , Lawrence Ostlere

Doncaster’s three-transfer window fee restriction by the EFL has been reduced following an appeal.

League Two Rovers were issued with a £2,000 fine and the three-window fee restriction as a result of accumulating 30 days or more of late payments during the 12 months from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

It meant the club was prohibited from paying or committing to pay a transfer fee, compensation fee or loan fee for any player during either the current or next two transfer windows.

The club opted to appeal on the grounds that the restrictions imposed were disproportionate to the financial breaches, so the matter was referred to an independent disciplinary commission, which revised the sanctions.

A statement from the EFL said: “On review of the case, the commission has determined that the three-transfer window fee restriction is to stand, but with the second (August 2024) and third (January 2025) windows suspended and triggered upon a further breach. The club is still required to pay the £2,000 fine.”

Doncaster Rovers’ Eco-Power Stadium (Getty Images)

West Ham set to sell Pablo Fornals to Real Betis for €8m

16:55 , Lawrence Ostlere

West Ham have been looking to raise some funds this window and it looks like they’ve finally managed to shift Pablo Fornals.

At only €8m, it’s something of a coup for Real Betis for a talented 27-year-old with plenty of Premier League experience under his belt.

🚨 Real Betis reach agreement with West Ham United to sign Pablo Fornals. #RealBetis will pay #WHUFC fee of €8m for 27yo attacking midfielder. Spaniard to undergo medical in London ahead of finalising #DeadlineDay transfer on 5.5yr contract @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/YVir8Isr2P — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) February 1, 2024

Liverpool reject Forest’s £15m offer for goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher

16:50 , Lawrence Ostlere

Nottingham Forest have seen a £15m offer for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher rejected.

Kelleher has impressed mostly in cup competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s side, proving himself an able deputy to Alisson Becker, and Forest are looking to bring in a keeper on deadline day.

But The Independent understands Liverpool rejected the offer immediately, valuing the Irishman at at least £20m.

Caoimhin Kelleher is wanted by Forest (Getty Images)

Armando Broja update

16:40 , Sonia Twigg

Could Fulham be about to sign Broja? It has been talked about for most of the window, and the player is believed to be keen.

Fulham have also entered talks with Stuttgart over signing Silas Katompa Mvumpa.

Bayern Munich sign Spanish winger

16:20 , Sonia Twigg

Bayern Munich have signed Bryan Zaragoza from Granada.

The Spanish winger had agreed to join the German champions in the summer but has brought his move forward, joining on loan until the end of the season when it becomes permanent.

Christoph Freund, FC Bayern sporting director: “In football, you always have to be flexible, and so we’ve reacted to the current situation. An agreement like this involves three parties, and we’re happy that Bryan Zaragoza is joining us earlier than agreed. Bryan sees his future at FC Bayern – that future is beginning now. We’re very pleased that he’ll strengthen our squad already for the second half of the season.”

Bryan Zaragoza: “I’m moving to FC Bayern to grow here at one of the biggest clubs in the world. I’m very grateful to Granada for the great time we’ve had together and everything the club has made possible for me. I’ll never forget that. I also feel great support at FC Bayern now. I’m looking forward to what’s coming. We are aiming high.”

Nottingham Forest American youngster signs for Port Vale

16:00 , Sonia Twigg

Nottingham Forest’s winger Alex Mighten has joined Port Vale on loan until the end of the season.

The American-born 21-year-old has made 67 appearances for Forest since his debut in 2019.

It will not be his first loan however, he spent time on loan with Sheffield Wednesday last season as well as Belgian team Kortrijk.

“Alex is an exciting young player and I am delighted he will be spending the remainder of the season with us,” Vale boss Andy Crosby told the club site.

Newcastle sign Manchester City midfielder

15:50 , Sonia Twigg

Newcastle have signed Manchester City midfielder Alfie Harrison.

The 18-year-old was part of City’s under-18 Premier League-winning team last season.

The teenager has joined the Magpies on a two-and-a-half year deal, until the summer of 2026.

Crystal Palace and Eze

15:40 , Sonia Twigg

Moving slightly away from transfers, here is a light-hearted piece of news from Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace and England star Eberechi Eze is proud to announce the establishment of The Eze Foundation, a charitable foundation committed to providing career enhancing opportunities and inspirational experiences for school children in London.

ICYMI: Rogers makes Villa switch

17:18 , Lawrence Ostlere

Aston Villa have completed a move for Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough, with the forward having impressed in the Sky Bet Championship so far this season with seven goals and eight assists to his name.

The 21-year-old arrived at Villa Park after Middlesbrough finally succumbed to an offer in the region of £16million.

Rogers will now line up in the Premier League to help Unai Emery’s side pursue a spot in Europe come the end of the season.

Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough! ✅ — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 1, 2024

Ivan Toney to remain put

15:20 , Sonia Twigg

Brentford manager Thomas Frank said there is no chance of Ivan Toney leaving the club on deadline day.

Toney has been linked throughout the window with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.

“This will be breaking news, OK - but Ivan will stay,” Frank said at a press conference.

“It’s gone from 99.9 per cent to 100 per cent staying.”

Frank also added there was a “five per cent chance” of any incomings transfers.

WSL latest

15:10 , Sonia Twigg

Tottenham women’s midfielder Kit Graham has signed a new contract with the club running until June 2025.

The 28-year-old has played in all 14 matches this season for the club, and has developed since her move from Charlton in August 2019.

She carved her name in Club history during the 2021/22 campaign, becoming the first Women’s player to score at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the 1-0 victory over Birmingham City.

Maxime Esteve on the brink of joining Burnley

15:00 , Sonia Twigg

Burnley are closing in on the signing of Maxime Esteve from Montpellier.

Vincent Kompany said in the press conference: “If he’s in Manchester, then pretty close.

“Walking up here, there’s still nothing official, so until then…but he’s in the building and hopefully we can announce it soon.

“I hope if it does happen that everybody will see what we saw in him, but until the ink is on the paper, I’m not going to say too much.”

Nottingham Forest in the hunt for a goalkeeper

14:50 , Sonia Twigg

Nottingham Forest could be close to signing Strasbourg goalkeeper Matz Selz.

The shot-stopper is believed to be on a flight to England to undergo a medical in time.

Forest have agreed a loan fee, with the option to buy him in the summer.

West Ham could be pushed to the line for Fornals deal

14:40 , Sonia Twigg

The Spanish window closes at 11pm, and West Ham could face a race against time to arrange a deal with Real Betis for midfielder Pablo Fornals before the deadline.

The negotiations are believed to have advanced, but is there enough time to get it done?

Brighton midfielder joins Stuttgart on loan

14:30 , Sonia Twigg

Brighton midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud has joined Bundesliga team Stuttgart on loan until the end of the season.

Since joining the Seagulls in June 2023 from Borussia Dortmund, the German has made 14 appearances in all competitions.

Technical director David Weir said, “This is a good move for Mahmoud. It will give him an opportunity to play regularly for a side doing very well towards the top of the Bundesliga. We wish him well for the rest of the campaign.”

Getafe striker passes Bournemouth medical

14:20 , Sonia Twigg

Enes Unal has passed his Bournemouth medical, Sky Sports have reported.

The paperwork is now being finalised to complete what is believed to be a loan with the obligation to buy for £14m.

Burnley goalkeeper moves to Italy

14:10 , Sonia Twigg

Burnley goalkeeper Denis Franchi has moved to Ternana Calcio on a permanent transfer.

Franchi joined Burnley from Paris Saint-Germain in 2022, but has never played a senior game for the club.

Marco Silva has had his say

14:00 , Sonia Twigg

Fulham have been linked with a few potential moves on transfer deadline day, and the manager has had his say.

“It’s Deadline Day, for me what I am doing is a training session and am preparing for the Burnley game. Behind the scenes, the club is trying to do something. Let’s see what will happen,” Marso Silva said, reported by Sky Sports.

“It [wanting a new striker] is not just because Raul Jimenez is injured. Even with Raul in our squad, we sold a striker for a big amount of money last summer, we still haven’t replaced him.

“It was important last summer and it was important at the beginning of the window.

“I’m not going to make comments on players, rumours all that stuff. That is something I will not do.

“Ty Francois may be going to Denmark - let’s see if it can be official.”

Mason Holdgate latest

13:50 , Sonia Twigg

Mason Holdgate’s loan at Southampton is being cancelled, The Independent’s senior football correspondent Richard Jolly reports.

The contract is being cancelled to allow the player to join Sheffield United, subject to a medical, which will also be a loan deal.

The first hint of something from Arsenal

13:40 , Sonia Twigg

This transfer deadline day is still more a case of whispers than a flood of deals, and here is one from Arsenal - although not any that might have been expected.

Goalkeeper Alex Runarsson could be on the move, having been recalled from his loan at Cardiff and has been linked with Copenhagen.

The 28-year-old has six months on his contract, which could be mutually terminated to allow him to leave for free.

Newcastle should “hang on to everyone” - Callum Wilson

13:24 , Sonia Twigg

Eddie Howe might be bemoaning a lack of opportunities to sign players, but Callum Wilson wants Newcastle to hold on to the ones they’ve got.

He said, on the Footballer’s Football podcast: “I’m sure the manager and all the fans will be happy to see that door closed - keeping the squad together.

“There’s been a lot of rumours that we’ve not been able to add to it, which is common knowledge I think, but for us as a team, it’s important we hang on to everyone because we’re all going to be needed between now and the end of the season.”

WSL latest after Villa suffer injury blow

13:20 , Sonia Twigg

Aston Villa’s Lucy Staniforth is to miss the rest of the season due to an ankle issue, boss Carla Ward has said.

Ward said the 31-year-old, who has 17 England caps, is set for surgery after suffering the “bizarre” injury in the warm-up prior to last week’s League Cup match against Sunderland.

Since then Villa have also lost Staniforth’s fellow midfielder Laura Blindkilde Brown, with the youngster joining Manchester City on transfer deadline day.

Ward told a press conference ahead of Saturday’s Women’s Super League home clash with Bristol City: “Lucy Stan and Laura Brown have been ever-present in our midfield, so it’s a massive hole. Lucy has been excellent for us.

“It’s an injury that requires intervention and we’ll get that done on Wednesday and get her ready for pre-season.”

England Under-23 international Blindkilde Brown, 20, made her move with Villa saying City had triggered a “substantial” buyout clause in her contract. It is reported City have paid £200,000.

Ward said: “I think naturally we’re disappointed with the Browny situation. When the call came in, I think the first thought is ‘absolutely no chance’.

“City hit that clause and then we sat down with Laura, and I think the fact that City’s midfield is in the position they’re in (with Jill Roord injured) and Laura’s got an opportunity to go in there and play straight away, go for a title and try to finish in the Champions League spots, it’s something for her as an individual she simply couldn’t turn down.

“She’s a fantastic talent. I think City have got a bargain. Personally I’m absolutely gutted that she’s no longer here.”

Reporting from PA

Liverpool loanee to make early return

13:10 , Sonia Twigg

Rhys Williams, who was on loan at Port Vale, has returned to Liverpool because of injury.

Port Vale said: “Following the emergence of an underlying injury issue, Rhys Williams has returned to Liverpool to continue his rehabilitation for the remainder of the season.

“We would like to wish Rhys all the very best in his future career and thank Liverpool for their understanding throughout.”

Tottenham send Alejo Veliz out on loan

13:00 , Sonia Twigg

Tottenham are reportedly due to send Alejo Veliz on loan to Sevilla.

The Argentinian arrived at the club last summer for around £13m from Rosario Central.

However, the 20-year-old has only made eight appearances in the Premier League, and all of them as a substitute.

He was considered surplus to requirements, with Son Heung-min soon to return from the Asian Cup and Manor Solomon nearing a comeback from injury.

Leicester close in on Stefano Sensi signature

12:50 , Sonia Twigg

Enzo Maresca has made Inter Milan’s Stefano Sensi a main target.

The midfielder is due to arrive at the midlands clubs today to complete a medical, the deal could cost Leicester £2m, according to Sky in Italy.

Burnley offload Connor Roberts on loan

12:40 , Sonia Twigg

Leeds are on the brink of signing Connor Roberts.

The Burnley defender is off for a medical at Leeds, after the loan deal has been agreed.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg staying put

12:30 , Sonia Twigg

Hojbjerg has not started many games under Ange Postecoglou, but his lawyer has said he is happy to stay at Tottenham.

“When the lawyer says it, I think we have to listen! So yeah, I can confirm that,” Hojbjerg told The Evening Standard after the Brentford game.

“We’re all ambitious but I think the important thing is to stay ambitious on behalf of the team and this is the main thing, that we can all keep our ambitions from the team’s perspective. It doesn’t matter whoever it is, we have to perform for the team.

“I definitely feel“I definitely feel I can help the team. Again, I showed again that I’m ready and of course - like everyone - I want to start every game. There’s no secret in that.”

Burnley sign youngster from Scotland

12:20 , Sonia Twigg

Burnley have signed 19-year-old Joe Bevan from Albion Rovers.

The club are in the fifth tier of Scottish football, but the teenager has moved to Burnley for an undisclosed fee.

Albion Rovers interim chairman, Bobby Cameron, said: “Joe is a fantastic young man and everyone at Albion Rovers would like to wish him luck for his move to Burnley.

👏 It's a go for Joe... from the @OfficialSLFL to the @PremierLeague!



Joe Bevan seals a dream move to @BurnleyOfficial - and we couldn't be prouder. 🥲#ARFCOKAY 🇲🇰 — Albion Rovers FC (@albionrovers) February 1, 2024

Aston Villa turn to youth

12:10 , Sonia Twigg

Aston Villa have reportedly signed 19-year-old left-back Lino Sousa from Arsenal.

It looks to be a deal for the future however, with Sousa set to join Plymouth on loan until the end of the season.

Sousa has represented both England and Portugal at under-18 level.

Is Mason Holgate on the move?

12:00 , Sonia Twigg

Sky Sports reports that Sheffield United are in talks with Everton to sign the centre-back, who is currently on-loan at Southampton.

There had been interest in Leicester’s Harry Souttar, but Leeds have just been enquiring about him, although they are also looking at Connor Roberts at Burnley.

It’s all happening at Lyon

11:50 , Sonia Twigg

Lyon are already being linked with the signing of Orel Mangala from Nottingham Forest, but might also capture the signature of West Ham’s Said Benrahma.

Benrahma has been at the Hammers since he made the move across London from Brentford in October 2020, but he has struggled for game time under David Moyes this season.

Sunderland move quickly

11:40 , Sonia Twigg

Sunderland have moved quickly to replace Alex Pritchard, who completed his move to Birmingham earlier on deadline day.

The Black Cats have added Standard Liege winner Romaine Mundle to their squad.

🏙️ From London to Liège to the Stadium of Light…



We are delighted to announce the signing of Romaine Mundle! 😍 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) February 1, 2024

More from the Championship

11:35 , Sonia Twigg

Preston expect Alan Browne to stay at the club, The Independent’s senior football correspondent Richard Jolly has reported.

Salernitana have made a derisory offer for the player, and there is not much time left with the Italian window closing early at 5pm GMT.

Latest in the Armando Broja saga

11:30 , Sonia Twigg

Sky Sports are reporting that Chelsea would not consider a loan deal for Broja, although with conditions attached.

They would want a loan fee and assurances he will play a certain number of games, Wolves and Fulham are interested in signing the forward.

The latest at Brighton

11:20 , Sonia Twigg

There was an exit rather than an arrival at Brighton, with midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud moving to Stuttgart on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old German joined Albion in June last year from Borussia Dortmund and returns to the Bundesliga after making 14 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Technical director David Weir said: “This is a good move for Mahmoud. It will give him an opportunity to play regularly for a side doing very well towards the top of the Bundesliga. We wish him well for the rest of the campaign.”

Reporting from PA

Aston Villa sign Morgan Rogers

11:12 , Sonia Twigg

Aston Villa have signed 21-year-old Morgan Rogers for a fee believed to be around £15m.

Rogers becomes Villa’s second signing of the window after Kosta Nedeljkovic joined from Red Star Belgrade.

The winger had joined Middlesbrough on a permanent deal in the summer of 2023 and impressed for the Championship side.

Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough! ✅ — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 1, 2024

It’s busy at Nottingham Forest

11:10 , Sonia Twigg

Nottingham Forest are in the hunt for a goalkeeper, but Orel Mangala will be heading out of the club, Sky Sports reports.

The midfielder is due to have a medical later today ahead of a £30m move to Lyon.

Newcastle bogged down by restrictions

11:00 , Sonia Twigg

The Magpies are unlikely to be able to make any transfer deadline day signings, being heavily hampered by the Profit and Sustainability Rules.

They wanted to sell Miguel Almiron to Saudi Arabia before their Tuesday deadline but the winger was keen to remain, and Eddie Howe did not want to lose Kieran Trippier or Callum Wilson.

Newcastle may be unable to find cover for Sandro Tonali and Joelinton, who are among their extensive injury problems, which were compounded with the injury to Alexander Isak on Tuesday.

Could Manchester United be done already?

10:50 , Sonia Twigg

Just a quick recap that Facundo Pellistri joined Granada last night on loan until the end of the season.

Could that be the last piece of action from the club?

Hannibal Mejbri, Alvaro Carreras, Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek and Sergio Reguilon have all left the club during the month.

The biggest shock transfer of the window?

10:40 , Sonia Twigg

It might not be football, but Lewis Hamilton could be about to make a shock switch to Ferrari from Mercedes from the 2025 season.

A number of sources have spoken of the move, and it could see Hamilton partner Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton could be about to make a shock move (Getty Images)

Time for a look at the WSL

10:40 , Sonia Twigg

Liverpool Women’s Miri Taylor has joined Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has played six times for Matt Beard’s side after joining the Red 12 months ago from Agel City in the USA’s National Women’s Soccer League.

Bayer Leverkusen boost Bundesliga title push

10:30 , Sonia Twigg

Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen have signed Borja Iglesias to boost their attack in the absence of injured striker Victor Boniface.

“We are taking one step after the other. First of all I am looking forward to the game against Darmstadt on the weekend and then the coming weeks in Leverkusen.”

“Until the season“Until the season ends it is still a long, hard way,” said 31-year-old Spaniard Iglesias, who joined on a loan deal from Real Betis until the end of the campaign.

Leverkusen will be looking to bounce back with a win at bottom club Darmstadt 98 on Saturday to make amends for their goalless draw against Borussia Moenchengladbach last week.

Their lead over second-placed Bayern has been cut to two points and they will want to preserve that gap going into the crunch match against Bayern.

With reporting from Reuters.

Birmingham get in on the deadline day action

10:20 , Sonia Twigg

Alex Pritchard has moved from Sunderland to Birmingham on a two-and-a-half year deal to reunite with former manager Tony Mowbray.

It would've been 'ard to keep you waiting any longer... 🔵✍️#PritchardAnnounced pic.twitter.com/LmdYCNSR8a — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) February 1, 2024

Fulham could have a busy deadline day

10:10 , Sonia Twigg

Not only have Fulham been pursuing Chelsea’s Armando Broja, but a couple of players could be on their way out of the west London club.

Carlos Vinicius has interested Augsburg and Real Betis, and could be the one to make way should the Cottagers secure Broja’s signature from their local rivals.

There are also been interested in Rodrigo Muniz, although he is thought to want to stay at Fulham.

Serge Aurier is off to Turkey

10:00 , Sonia Twigg

Serge Aurier will join Galatasaray on a permanent deal, Fabrizio Romano reports, with just the contracts waiting to be signed.

(Getty Images)

Bournemouth agree loan deal for striker

09:50 , Sonia Twigg

Bournemouth have agreed a loan deal for Enes Unal with Getafe.

Sky Sports are reporting the deal is an initial loan with an obligation to buy for £13.3m

The 26-year-old will undergo a medical today in Madrid, and the deal could see Kieffer Moore heading out the other way.

Chelsea still hoping to offload

09:40 , Sonia Twigg

Chelsea might have more outgoings than incomings on the final day, although they will be pushed for time to agree a deal for Broja to Fulham.

Fulham will not want to pay what they believe to be over the odds for the forward.

Conor Gallagher ‘likely to stay’ at Chelsea

09:30 , Karl Matchett

The Independent’s Senior Football Correspondent, Richard Jolly, brings an update from Stamford Bridge - where it looks like one sought-after midfielder might stay.

Spurs have been interested, with around a £40-50m fee being suggeste, but Conor Gallagher is looking likely to stay at Chelsea, barring a dramatic late bid.

He started last night in the Blues’ defeat at the hands of Liverpool.

Nottingham Forest complete double deadline day signing

09:17 , Karl Matchett

Double deal for Nottingham Forest, between last night’s announcement and one just now.

Yesterday they landed Gio Reyna from Borussia Dortmund on loan for the rest of the season, with the American providing them an attacking midfield option with plenty of versatility.

Today they’ve now confirmed the arrival of Rodrigo Ribeiro from Sporting CP, who joins on loan with an option to buy. One for the future, they believe.

We're delighted to announce the loan signing of Gio Reyna from @BVB ✍️ — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) January 31, 2024

We're delighted to announce the loan signing of Rodrigo Ribeiro from @SportingCP ✍️ — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) February 1, 2024

Transfer deadline day LIVE: Rashford ‘case closed'

09:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Erik ten Hag has declared it is “case closed” for Marcus Rashford as he returns to the Manchester United squad but has told his players they have to show discipline – on and off the pitch.

Rashford was omitted for the FA Cup win at Newport after drinking alcohol and visiting nightclubs during two nights out in Belfast last week.

Rashford then said he was sick when he returned to Manchester, but Ten Hag left him out of the Newport match, which he attributed both to illness and an “internal matter”.

The forward has held talks with Ten Hag and has reportedly been fined two weeks’ wages but will be available to play when United visit Wolves on Thursday.

Manager Ten Hag said: “He has taken responsibility and it is an internal matter: case closed.”

Marcus Rashford has been internally disciplined by Manchester United (PA Wire)

Transfer deadline day LIVE: Reyna set for Forest loan

08:45 , Jamie Braidwood

It would appear that Borussia Dortmund are happy to let Gio Reyna leave on loan, with the American hoping to secure regular football with a home edition of the Copa America on the horizon.

Sevilla and Marseille have been linked, but reports suggest that Nottingham Forest are leading the chase and may have agreed temporary deals in principle.

Transfer deadline day LIVE: Duran to Chelsea?

08:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea’s pursuit of players high on potential continues with Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran identified as a forward option. The Colombia international hasn’t managed to command a regular starting spot under Unai Emery and a hamstring injury could be a complicating factor. Newcastle and West Ham have also been connected with the 20-year-old.

(PA Wire)

Transfer deadline day LIVE: Villa set to complete move for Rogers

08:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Aston Villa’s top target is Middlesbrough’s Rogers. They have tested Middlesbrough’s resolve with a third bid for the youngster, who has thrived under Michael Carrick this season.

The Championship club won’t let him leave if the financial terms aren’t right but Unai Emery is keen to secure his man.

Morgan Rogers is wanted in the Premier League (PA)

Transfer deadline day LIVE

08:00 , Jamie Braidwood

When does the January transfer window close in England?

Transfer deadline day for men’s sides in England in Thursday 1 February, with the window shutting at 11pm GMT.

What about Scotland?

The Scottish window will shut half-an-hour later, at 11.30pm.

And the rest of Europe?

La Liga’s window closes at the same time as the Premier League, which is midnight in Spain. Clubs in Ligue 1, meanwhile, will have an hour less to make their signings.

Business in the Bundesliga has to be concluded by 6pm German time (5pm GMT), and Serie A’s window an hour later.

What about the WSL?

WSL clubs had until 11pm GMT last night (Wednesday 31 January) to complete any deals.

Transfer deadline day LIVE: Chalobah set for loan?

07:45 , Jamie Braidwood

The defender has been linked to a number of clubs, including Fulham and Nottingham Forest.

The 24-year-old is close to full fitness after recovering from a hamstring injury that restricted him to the sidelines for seven months.

Should either club make a bid it could be in the form of a loan deal with the option to buy at the end of the season.

Transfer deadline day LIVE: Ivan Toney to Arsenal?

07:30 , Jamie Braidwood

A long-time target for the club, Toney has returned to action for Brentford having served his eight-month betting ban. The striker averages a goal every other game in the Premier League and has expressed a desire to test himself at a “top club”.

Brentford, though, are unlikely to want the centre forward to leave without a sizeable transfer fee. The Independent’s Miguel Delaney reports that a price tag of £100m has been set for Toney, and Arsenal may revisit their interest in the summer.

(PA Wire)

Transfer deadline day LIVE: Almiron to Saudi?

07:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Newcastle forward Almiron has become a much-loved figure on Tyneside, but may be moved on with Al Shabab most strongly linked. The Saudi Pro League club are not one of those who have benefitted from the involvement of the country’s Public Investment Fund, but the obvious ties between Newcastle and the nation may make a deal more likely.

His departure could allow Newcastle to invest, with Eddie Howe expressing frustration that the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) have hindered the search for additions to his squad.

(REUTERS)

Transfer deadline day LIVE: Could Rashford make a shock move?

07:00 , Jamie Braidwood

England forward Marcus Rashford is under the microscope again following his alleged hijinks in Belfast last week, which led to internal disciplinary measures being taken by Manchester United.

While United say they have drawn a line under the matter, Rashford is not as settled under Erik ten Hag as he might once have been.

Any departure from Old Trafford in the next day or so would still be regarded as a major surprise but Paris St Germain are reportedly keeping tabs on United’s homegrown 26-year-old.

Marcus Rashford has been subject of reports about his trip to Belfast (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Transfer deadline day LIVE: Hammers go for Jota

06:45 , Jamie Braidwood

With Said Benrahma reportedly close to sealing a move to Ligue 1 club Lyon, West Ham could target former Celtic winger Jota to shore up the wing.

The Portuguese only swapped the Hoops for the Saudi Pro League last summer but has been heavily linked with a return to the UK.

However, David Moyes’ side could meet resistance from Al-Ittihad given Jota has been in Saudi Arabia for just six months.

Transfer deadline day: Newcastle keeping busy

06:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Newcastle were expected to be one of the biggest movers but they are having to juggle the restrictions imposed by profit and sustainability and financial fair play rules with a desire to strengthen.

Indeed, boss Eddie Howe said this week it was “impossible” to add to their squad without selling first.

Kieran Trippier, Miguel Almiron and Bruno Guimaraes have all been linked with moves abroad but Newcastle have managed to resist any overtures thus far and will hope there are no major departures on Thursday.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Transfer deadline day LIVE: Chelsea offloading before buying?

06:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Conor Gallagher has been an integral part of Mauricio Pochettino’s side this season but with just 18 months left on his contract and no sign of an extension, the England midfielder has been linked with a switch to Tottenham.

Fulham and Wolves are said to be tracking another of Chelsea’s academy products in Armando Broja.

But lightening the books could allow the Blues to follow up reported interest in Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran and Newcastle forward Callum Wilson as well as Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies.

Chelsea’s outgoings could dominate deadline day with speculation about Conor Gallagher’s future (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

