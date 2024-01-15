Transfer news LIVE! Osimhen to Chelsea; Arsenal in Zirkzee update; Man Utd, Tottenham latest; Olise decision

Transfer news LIVE!

We have hit the halfway point of the January window as the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United prepare to kick their business up a gear. Tottenham has been the busiest team in the Premier League so far, bringing in Timo Werner on loan and signing Radu Dragusin for around £25million, and still want another new midfielder.

Arsenal are in the market for a defender, midfielder and forward, and are reportedly ready to battle Chelsea for Sporting centre-back Ousmane Diomande amid interest in Ajax's Jorrel Hato. Attacking targets include Ivan Toney, Getafe's Borja Mayoral, Joshua Zirkzee, Dusan Vlahovic. Midfielders of interest include Amadou Onana, and Martin Zubimendi.

Chelsea are prepared to get out the plastic in an attempt to improve upon a miserable season thus far, and are weighing up moves for Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, Brighton's Evan Ferguson and could be about to activate the release clause of Palmeiras starlet Estevao Willian - AKA 'Messinho'. Conor Gallagher could be sacrified to help fund some of this, with Spurs particularly keen. Man Utd are now being linked with Serhou Guirassy and a loan move for Karim Benzema. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip throughout the January window live below!

Latest transfer news and rumours

Arsenal learn Joshua Zirkzee update

Chelsea tipped to trigger Victor Osimhen release clause

Tottenham in daily contact with Chelsea over Conor Gallagher

Arsenal to rival Chelsea for Ousmane Diomande

Manchester United keen on Karim Benzema loan

Jordan Henderson set to stay Saudi Arabia

Chelsea and Liverpool want Bruno Guimaraes

06:57 , Alex Young

Chelsea and Liverpool are said to both be in the market for Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes.

Spanish outlet AS reports that the Premier League duo are closely monitoring the Brazilian midfielder, who has been a star since arriving at St James' Park from Lyon in the summer of 2022.

Story continues

Barcelona are also linked with Guimaraes, who has a release clause on Tyneside worth almost £100m. Newcastle reportedly may have to sell players in order to satisfy Financial Fair Play rules.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Tottenham in daily contact with Chelsea over Conor Gallagher

06:51 , Alex Young

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino seems keen to keep midfielder Conor Gallagher at the club this month.

Still, the fact selling the England international for big money would represent pure profit for the Blues has seemingly complicated matters.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are in daily contact with their London rivals to try and force through a move.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Osimhen future a hot topic at Napoli

06:47 , Alex Young

Chelsea fans will be watching with intent when Victor Osimhen arrives back at Napoli from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The fallout from the comments of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's agent, insisting Osimhen is destined for Saudi Arabia in the summer, prompted a furious reaction from the Nigerian.

Il Mattino report on senior members of the Napoli dressing room such as captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo being tasked with fixing the situation between the teammates.

Following a number of episodes between club and player over the past year, the case for Chelsea triggering his £103million release clause could grow if the rift cannot be solved.

(REUTERS)

Arsenal face uphill battle for Zirkzee

06:44 , Alex Young

Arsenal will not be able to activate Joshua Zirkzee's release clause this month.

It had been claimed that the Gunners were interested in the Bologna striker, valued at around £50m.

However, Bologna sporting director Marco Di Vaio has revealed Zirkzee's release clause only applies to former club Bayern Munich, who are also believed to have a 50% sell-on clause.

[object Object] (Getty Images)

Chelsea set to pay Estevao Willian's release clause

06:38 , Alex Young

Chelsea are said to be making a move for Brazilian starlet Estevao Willian, also known as 'Messinho'.

The Palmeiras midfielder is the latest potential future star wanted as part of a commitment to future planning at Stamford Bridge.

According to Catalan outlet Sport, Chelsea have dispatched a representative to Sao Paulo in order to pay Willian's €60m release clause.

Paris Saint-Germain are believed to have pulled out of the race, leaving the road to a deal clear for the Blues.

Arsenal rival Chelsea for Diomande

06:31 , Alex Young

Ousmane Diomande is reportedly attracting attention from Arsenal and Chelsea.

The defender is currently in action at the Africa Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast, starting in his side's opening win yesterday.

Portuguese outlet report that Arsenal and Chelsea are closely monitoring Diomande, with the Sporting star having an €80m release clause.

(Getty Images)

Henderson set to stay Saudi

06:28 , Alex Young

Time to pour one out for Jordan Henderson as the midfielder has been denied a January move away from Al-Ettifaq.

The midfielder is desperate to end his Saudi Arabia nightmare, just five months on from moving out there to help build the game in the Gulf, having failed to settle.

Ajax and Juventus are believed to be interested, with the option to make the deal permanent in the summer, but the Mail report that meetings between Henderson and Al-Ettifaq on Sunday did not go well as it was made clear an exit would not be granted.

(REUTERS)

Man United keen on Karim Benzema

06:24 , Alex Young

Karim Benzema appears to be another player unhappy in Saudi Arabia.

Reports suggest the striker has not turned up for pre-season at Al-Ittihad, with his future at the club in doubt.

Caught Offside claim that Manchester United are eyeing a six-month loan deal for Benzema, believing he can end their struggles up front.

Not that long since he was winning the Ballon d'Or...

(REUTERS)

Good morning

06:17 , Alex Young

Good morning and welcome to another day of January transfer news and rumours.