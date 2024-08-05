Transfer news LIVE! Merino to Arsenal; Chelsea in new Osimhen twist; Man Utd double deal; Spurs latest

Transfer news LIVE!

The summer window enters its final full week before the new Premier League season begins, and the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham are all expected to conclude business before the campaign gets underway. The Gunners remain in talks over a move for Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino and have been linked with Man City star Julian Alvarez.

Chelsea should finally announce the arrival of Aaron Anselmino and remain in talks with Victor Osimhen, as Conor Gallagher weighs up a move to Atletico Madrid. Manchester United want to sign both Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich, but need to shift Aaron Wan-Bissaka first, who has been linked with a busy West Ham this summer.

Tottenham are reportedly interested in Dominic Solanke, amid further links with Jonathan David, Pedro Netro and Eberechi Eze, as Emerson Royal heads for the exit. Liverpool are still looking for the first signing of the Arne Slot era. Follow the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!

Latest transfer news and rumours

Arsenal expect to sign Mikel Merino after latest round of talks

Chelsea talks for Victor Osimhen takes new twist

Julian Alvarez a dream Arsenal signing

Tottenham plot opening Dominic Solanke bid

Man Utd want Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui

Julian Alvarez a dream Arsenal signing

06:35 , Alex Young

Arsenal eye shock deal for Julian Alvarez

Arsenal are eyeing a shock deal for Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez, reports claim.

The Argentine World Cup winner’s future at the Etihad Stadium has become subject to doubt over recent weeks, with Chelsea linked and both Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain supposedly in talks over a potential move.

Arsenal are still on the hunt for a major new striker addition this summer and the Daily Mirror now report that the Gunners are on ‘red alert’ over Alvarez as they keep a very close eye on his situation at City.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea talks for Victor Osimhen takes new twist

06:21 , Alex Young

Chelsea are hopeful that Victor Osimhen will change his stance on a loan move, and Antonio Conte's frustration could play into their hands.

The Blues and Napoli are in talks over a loan move, which would see Romelu Lukaku move permanently to Naples, but Osimhen has so far refused to go on loan anywhere.

Fabrizio Romano said: “From what I’m told, I don’t think it’s going to be a situation resolved today, tonight, Monday or Tuesday. It’s going to take some time to understand what happens between Napoli and Chelsea, because as of today, Osimhen and his agent have no intention to go on loan.

“Chelsea know that Napoli will return for Romelu Lukaku, and they know that conversations will continue. But at the moment, the issue is not Napoli. The issue is the player. Napoli are prepared to sell Osimhen, but the player doesn’t want to go on loan.”

But Conte is starting to throw his toys out the pram. More on that next.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal expect to sign Mikel Merino after latest round of talks

06:13

Mikel Merino is very keen on a move to Arsenal and is expected to join soon.

The Gunners are understood to have switched their attentions to Spain’s European Championship-winning midfielder after completing their first major signing of the summer in Riccardo Calafiori.

According to Spanish publication AS, Merino would be delighted to join Arsenal and is keen on a move to London.

It is reported that Arsenal would only need to pay around €30m for a player who has just one year left to run on his current contract at Real Sociedad in LaLiga.

Talks have progressed between the clubs in recent days, Fabrizio Romano adds, with the final details on how the deal will be structured left to agree.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Welcome

06:09 , Alex Young

Good morning! The transfer blog enters its final full week before the new Premier League season - where has the time gone?! - so big movements are expected.

Arsenal want Merino, Chelsea want Osimhen, Manchester United want De Ligt and Mazraoui and Tottenham want Solanke.

Which deals will be sealed and which will not?