Transfer news LIVE! Merino to Arsenal update, Joan Garcia; Felix to Chelsea done; Man Utd make Ugarte progress

Arsenal are looking to complete a £30million transfer for Mikel Merino this week after agreeing a deal in principle for the Real Sociedad midfielder. Once the final terms of the fee are sealed, he will travel for a medical and link up with Mikel Arteta’s squad. Next up for the Gunners could be a deal for goalkeeper Joan Garcia, if they can find a buyer for Aaron Ramsdale amid new interest from Wolves, but they won’t sign a new striker despite Nottingham Forest making a play for Eddie Nketiah.

Chelsea continue to search for a new striker, amid ongoing uncertainty over Raheem Sterling’s future, with Victor Osimhen a top target. Reports in France say PSG will not be signing the Napoli marksman, which keeps the door open for a player-plus-cash deal involving Romelu Lukaku. Joao Felix has sealed a return to Stamford Bridge for £34m, a deal which should finally see Conor Gallagher join Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool are ready to offload Joe Gomez, who can count Chelsea among a large number of admirers, amid rumours over Jarrad Branthwaite, Anthony Gordon and Giorgi Mamardashvili, while Tottenham have sold Oliver Skipp to Leicester for £25m. Spurs remain in talks to sign defender Vanderson from Monaco, while Fulham have won the race for Manchester United target Sander Berge. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip via Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

01:22 , George Flood

Manchester United look to be pressing ahead with their move for Manuel Ugarte instead.

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder has been a priority transfer target all summer long at Old Trafford, but so far they’ve refused to meet his £51m price tag.

Now Fabrizio Romano reports that United are working on a deal for Ugarte that would see them take the Uruguayan international on a season-long loan that includes an obligation for a permanent transfer next summer.

Ugarte is said to want to make the move to United, having already agreed personal terms.

Fulham win race for Man United target Sander Berge

01:19 , George Flood

Fulham have agreed a deal to sign Burnley midfielder Sander Berge, reports claim.

The Norwegian international had been on the radar of several Premier League clubs this summer following the Clarets’ relegation from the top-flight last season, including Manchester United.

But Fulham look to have now won the race for Berge, with The Athletic reporting that they have struck a deal with Burnley worth an initial £20m plus a further £5m in add-ons.

The 26-year-old is said to be travelling to London to undergo a medical on Tuesday, having already agreed personal terms.

It means Fulham are no longer in the race to sign United’s Scott McTominay.

Arsenal target Joan Garcia as Wolves move for Aaron Ramsdale

01:14 , George Flood

Plenty going on with Arsenal tonight amid the latest on their ongoing talks with Real Sociedad over Mikel Merino and Nottingham Forest making their move for Eddie Nketiah.

Now Wolves are also aiming to secure a deal for Aaron Ramsdale, reports suggest.

David Ornstein of The Athletic claims that Wolves have offered an initial season-long loan deal for the England international that would include an option to buy next summer.

The terms of the deal would also see the Molineux club cover the majority of Ramsdale’s wages.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Arsenal will move for Joan Garcia if Ramsdale departs, having already agreed personal terms with the Espanyol ‘keeper.

Diego Simeone confirms Joao Felix to Chelsea transfer

01:09 , George Flood

It looks like Joao Felix’s imminent return to Chelsea has now been all but confirmed by Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone.

The Portuguese was missing from the Atleti matchday squad for tonight’s LaLiga opener against Villarreal after Chelsea agreed a permanent deal to take him back to Stamford Bridge in a move that will also allow Conor Gallagher to finally complete his transfer in the opposite direction.

“Joao Felix out tonight? Soon you will be informed, it’s about a transfer,” Simeone said after a lively 2-2 draw at El Madrigal.“I’ve already been informed about that.”

Arsenal in talks with Nottingham Forest over Eddie Nketiah sale

Monday 19 August 2024 19:48 , George Flood

Arsenal are in talks over a deal to sell Eddie Nketiah to Nottingham Forest, writes Standard Sport’s Simon Collings.

Forest have had an opening bid for Nketiah worth £25m rejected as Arsenal hold out for at least £30m.

Nketiah has been identified by Forest as a transfer target as they bid to bolster their frontline for head coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

They are also interested in Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez.

Click here to read the article in full

Chelsea agree Joao Felix deal to trigger Conor Gallagher exit

Monday 19 August 2024 19:22 , George Flood

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Joao Felix, in a deal that will pave the way for Conor Gallagher to finally join Atletico Madrid.

The Blues have reached an agreement with Atletico over Felix, who is set to sign a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge with the option for a further 12 months beyond that.

Gallagher’s move from Chelsea to Atletico has been hanging in the balance after a £34.5million deal for Samu Omorodion to move in the opposite direction collapsed last weekend.

But he now finally looks set to get the green light to seal his switch to the Spanish giants, whose move for Gallagher has hinged on them raising transfer funds after they splashed out £81m to sign Argentine striker Julian Alvarez from Manchester City.

Read the story in full here

Manuel Ugarte to Manchester United transfer update

Monday 19 August 2024 18:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manuel Ugarte is STILL a target at Manchester United despite the saga dragging on for what feels like months now.

According to Sky Sports News, the Red Devils remain interested in the PSG star but are some way off his valuation.

Still, it’s said that United are confident Ugarte wants to join them and are playing something of a waiting game, hoping PSG drop their demands as the window drags on...

Mikel Merino to Arsenal: Gunners plot further transfer talks in bid to strike Real Sociedad deal

Monday 19 August 2024 17:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal and Real Sociedad will hold further talks this week as they try to come to an agreement over a deal for Mikel Merino.

The Spain midfielder was left out of the squad for Real Sociedad’s opening game of the new LaLiga season against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday night due to ongoing negotiations with Arsenal.

Merino was willing to play, but Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil decided on Saturday that it was best for all parties if he was left out.

Arsenal and Sociedad are progressing in talks, and there will be more meetings over the coming days.

Read the full story here!

Conor Gallagher set to join Atletico Madrid

Monday 19 August 2024 17:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

Just as Chelsea close in on a deal to sign Joao Felix, it seems Conor Gallagher is ready to head in the opposite direction.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have now given the midfielder the green light to complete his move to Atletico Madrid!

Arsenal join Ilkay Gundogan race

Monday 19 August 2024 17:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Not only are Manchester City interested in signing Ilkay Gundogan, it seems.

Such was the impression the German left on Mikel Arteta during their time together at the Etihad Stadium, Arsenal are reportedly keen.

Gundogan looks set to leave Barcelona this summer and journalist Francois Plateau suggests Arsenal WILL join City in the race...

Joao Felix close to imminent Chelsea return

Monday 19 August 2024 16:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

It seems Chelsea are now set to land their 12th player this summer.

The Blues are looking to bring Joao Felix back to Stamford Bridge and - according to Fabrizio Romano - the Portugal forward is inching closer and closer.

Personal terms have been agreed and the final touches are being applied with Atletico Madrid!

Tottenham confirm Oliver Skipp sale to Leicester hours before opening Premier League clash

Monday 19 August 2024 16:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Leicester have confirmed the signing of Oliver Skipp just hours before facing Tottenham in their Premier League opener on Monday night.

Skipp has now officially swapped north London for the King Power Stadium in a deal worth an initial £20million plus a further £5m in add-ons after passing a medical.

Read the full story here!

Takefusa Kubo to Liverpool transfer news

Monday 19 August 2024 15:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool may have been denied in their pursuit of Martin Zubimendi but could still look to raid Real Sociedad this summer.

According to TuttoJuve, the Reds are keen on making a move for forward Takefusa Kubo during the closing stages of the window...

Ilkay Gundogan could make shock Manchester City return

Monday 19 August 2024 15:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ilkay Gundogan left Manchester City pretty much at the top of his game and remains a top player, as he proved at Euro 2024 with Germany.

Still, Barcelona could let the midfielder depart.

According to The Athletic, City are interested in a move for Gundogan - though face competition from teams in Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Chelsea to accelerate fire sale with 14 players still facing exits

Monday 19 August 2024 15:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea’s total Stamford Bridge overhaul shows no signs of abating, more than two years into the Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital regime.

New head coach Enzo Maresca admitted on Sunday after the Blues’ 2-0 Premier League defeat by Manchester City that Chelsea cannot carry some 30-plus players in their squad this term.

Maresca had previously insisted Chelsea need a bumper squad to cope with the demands of a gruelling campaign that includes the unrelenting Europa Conference League.

Chelsea have been working all summer on finding exits for a number of players, with Conor Gallagher still waiting on a move to Atletico Madrid and Romelu Lukaku expected to join Napoli.

Read the full story here!

Liverpool make shock move for move Jarrad Branthwaite?

Monday 19 August 2024 14:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

Everton have already rejected offers from Manchester United for defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

Still, they could soon have to fend off interest from local rivals Liverpool, too.

The odds-on on the Toffees star making a controversial move across Stanley Park were slashed over the course of the weekend...

Raheem Sterling seeks urgent Chelsea talks

Monday 19 August 2024 13:30 , Marc Mayo

Raheem Sterling wants to hold talks with Chelsea's hierarchy over his future this week after being left out of the squad for their opening-day defeat to Manchester City on Sunday, writes Standard Sport’s Dan Kilpatrick.

Shortly after Enzo Maresca named his first XI as Blues boss, a statement emerged from Sterling's camp requesting "clarity" on his future at Stamford Bridge.

The winger, 29, is understood to have been told by Maresca after training on Friday that the club was targeting other players in his position and that he could leave west London before the end of the month, although the head coach did not confirm then that he would not be involved against City.

However, Sterling's camp has not held talks with Chelsea's hierarchy for months and remains in the dark about the winger's immediate prospects, amid weeks of speculation about his future followed by yesterday's exclusion from the squad.

Chelsea are thought to have offered Sterling to other clubs, including Italian giants Juventus, but the player has not held direct talks with Blues chiefs over his position, which he now wants this week, with just a fortnight of the window remaining.

Read more here!

Why Arsenal want to break transfer mould to sign Mikel Merino

Monday 19 August 2024 12:55 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal are closing in on a £30m deal to sign Mikel Merino.

The Spaniard is seen as a No8 who can slot into Declan Rice’s slot and create a new balance to Mikel Arteta’s midfield.

Standard Sport have delved into the weekend’s win over Wolves to see exactly why Arsenal want to break their own transfer mould and recruit the Real Sociedad man.

Read more here!

Juventus in talks with Chelsea over swap deal

Monday 19 August 2024 12:14 , Marc Mayo

Raheem Sterling could find a route out of Chelsea via a swap deal with Juventus.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Italian club have discussed exchanging Sterling for Federico Chiesa.

Sterling’s wages have proven the main stumbling block to an agreement between the clubs, who are said to value the players differently.

However, Chelsea are said to still be keen on Chiesa and may return to bid for him if a different buyer can be found for Sterling.

Nottingham Forest in talks over long-term Arsenal target

Monday 19 August 2024 11:56 , Marc Mayo

Nottingham Forest have been told to raise their bid for Santiago Gimenez.

The Feyenoord striker has interested Arsenal and Tottenham in the past but it is Forest making the biggest play to sign him, with an offer worth over £21m.

Feyenoord have rejected that sum, according to Fox Sports Mexico, but are reportedly ready to cash in on him if the right bid lands.

Man Utd look to recoup outlay on Facundo Pellistri

Monday 19 August 2024 11:17 , Marc Mayo

Manchester United are set to sell Facundo Pellistri to Panathinaikos.

The 22-year-old winger cost £9m when arriving from Penarol of Uruguay four years ago but has failed to live up to United’s view of his potential.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal will go through this week.

The Athletic say United want to make their money back on Pellistri but it remains to be seen what fee he will go for.

Spurs make £25m Oliver Skipp replacement decision

Monday 19 August 2024 10:45 , Marc Mayo

Oliver Skipp is expected to complete a move to Leicester from Tottenham before the clubs meet at the King Power Stadium tonight, writes Standard Sport’s Dan Kilpatrick.

Skipp has passed a medical and will join the Foxes in a deal worth £20million plus a potential £5m in add-ons, though he will not sign in time to feature in the game against Spurs.

The Spurs academy graduate has made over 100 appearances for his boyhood club but was largely used as a substitute by head coach Ange Postecoglou last season.

His absence further reduces the homegrown options in Postecoglou's squad but a new No6 is not thought to be a priority before the end of the month, in part due to the encouraging performances of summer signings Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall, both 18, in pre-season.

Victor Osimhen exit 'blocked' amid Chelsea links

Monday 19 August 2024 10:11 , Marc Mayo

Napoli's sporting director Giovanni Manna says an exit for Victor Osimhen is currently "blocked".

Chelsea have been linked with the striker all summer, with Romelu Lukaku tipped to head in the opposite direction.

Osimhen has even handed in a transfer request to force an exit, and head coach Antonio Conte was dismissive of the player last week when talking to reporters.

"You all know full well the Osimhen situation was already there when I arrived and will be dealt with exclusively by the club," he said.

"I did not get into the situation. You all know that the transfer market is very complicated and [the deal is] currently blocked. I cannot say any more than that."

Manna has reiterated Conte's verdict, telling Sky Sports Italia on Sunday: "It’s an objective fact, what the coach said, the situation is blocked.

"Victor is an important player, with an important value and conditions. His desire is clear. We tried to maintain the integrity of the squad at this moment. We are not the only club in this situation and we’ll see what happens over the next 10 days.

"At this time, it is not right to say what sensations there are. We are working with his entourage to find the best solution. As we said, he is an important player, so it’s not that we can just find him anywhere [to play].

"He is under contract for another two seasons, so clearly if we don’t find a solution by August 30, we’ll have to talk to the player."

Ivan Toney set to leave Brentford imminently

Monday 19 August 2024 09:37 , Marc Mayo

Thomas Frank says he will not miss being asked about Ivan Toney should the striker leave Brentford, and hopes an exit can soon be sorted.

Toney was left out of the Bees’ squad for their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday amid uncertainty over his future. Standard Sport understands Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli have made an offer for Toney.

“Various things are going on with Ivan, with transfer rumours and activity. Because of all that full package, we decided to not include him in the squad,” Frank said. “That was the club and me. That [decision] was made on Thursday. We thought it was the best thing. Ivan is on board, so no problem.

“Like with all good players, one day they will leave the club. Every single time Ivan has not played, Wissa has stepped up. Of course, you want your season to start well and you’re pleased when your attacking players are performing. I thought Bryan, Wissa and Kevin [Schade] were a constant threat today.”

Asked whether Toney has played his final game for the club, Frank replied: “That we never know. I’ve been in football long enough that you never know what’s going to happen in the future. No, I don’t think [it will end sourly]. Ivan is committed and has been for four years.

“It [a deal] is not close, but we hope it will be. I will always miss Ivan as a player and as a person, but in terms of all the questions you ask about him, I won’t [miss those], no.”

Chelsea want to cut squad amid Raheem Sterling issue

Monday 19 August 2024 09:08 , Marc Mayo

Enzo Maresca has insisted he wants Raheem Sterling to stay at Chelsea but admitted the Blues will be forced to sell players to reduce their bloated squad.

New Chelsea boss Maresca insisted Sterling’s omission from the squad to face Manchester City was purely a “technical decision”, despite the England forward’s frustrated reaction.

“The only thing I can say again is it’s a technical decision, it’s nothing more than that,” said Maresca.

“I want Raheem Sterling, but I want all the 30 players that we have, but there’s no space for all of them. So, for some of them, they have to leave.”

Axel Disasi, Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka were all absent from the Chelsea match squad too, leaving Maresca with more players to run the rule over.

Read more here

Real Sociedad explain Martin Zubimendi's Liverpool snub

Monday 19 August 2024 08:30 , Marc Mayo

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil has given what could well be the final verdict on Martin Zubimendi’s future for this summer.

The Spanish midfielder rejected a move to Liverpool earlier this month having seemingly agreed to join the Anfield club in a deal worth around £51m.

“He has rejected an offer,” said Alguacil. “There is no doubt that Liverpool are a great club and the fact that he has said no, putting in what they put in, is a reason to be proud.

“It means that things are being done well at the club and even if such powerful clubs come, Martin says no, I’m happy, but there’s still until the [deadline]. This time it was Liverpool, but tomorrow it could be another great team, because these players have a [high] level.

“Although, for me, the biggest is Real Sociedad. I imagine he must have thought that and that is why he decided to stay.”

Arsenal make U-turn on new striker

Monday 19 August 2024 07:55 , Marc Mayo

A new striker is no longer on Arsenal’s wishlist.

The Gunners were thought earlier in the window to want a new No9, having been linked with Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen and Benjamin Sesko.

But Football Insider say they will not make a move given Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus both look in good form at the start of the season.

Eddie Nketiah is still reportedly up for sale, and he will not be replaced if he goes.

What Gunners will do next after Mikel Merino deal is done

Monday 19 August 2024 07:30 , Marc Mayo

Aaron Ramsdale is desperate to leave Arsenal.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claim that life as a reserve goalkeeper is becoming incredible frustrating for the England international.

Ajax have seen a loan bid rejected by Arsenal while Wolves are also said to be keen.

The Gunners would prefer a permanent sale for Ramsdale if he does leave, and Joan Garcia of Espanyol is lined up as a replacement.

Man Utd losing faith in Manuel Ugarte deal

Monday 19 August 2024 07:05 , Marc Mayo

Manchester United are having second thoughts about signing Manuel Ugarte.

The PSG midfielder has been the subject of two rejected transfer bids earlier in the summer, as his team look to bank over £50m from a sale.

But ESPN report on United being unsure about splashing out so much given Casemiro has started the season in fine form.

It appears that PSG may have to drop their demands if they want to cash in on Ugarte.

Spurs face right-back decision during Vanderson talks

Monday 19 August 2024 06:45 , Marc Mayo

Talks between Tottenham and Monaco are ongoing for right-back Vanderson.

A deal worth an initial £27m plus variables has been reported as the basis of the negotiations by Brazilian journalist Bruno Andrade.

Spurs are in the market for a new right-back after Emerson Royal’s exit although Ange Postecoglou suggested last week that Djed Spence is a candidate to fill that spot.

Joe Gomez on Chelsea radar amid Liverpool issue

Monday 19 August 2024 06:30 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea are contenders to sign Joe Gomez after he was left out of Liverpool’s opening game of the season.

The England defender did not travel to Saturday’s win at Ipswich to allow him to explore a move away from Anfield, according to The Times.

Chelsea, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Fulham are all named as keen on Gomez, plus clubs abroad.

Bayern Munich are also contenders but Gomez will be reintegrated back into Arne Slot’s squad, where he is the fourth-choice centre-back, if he cannot find a new team.

Chelsea boost as PSG opt against Victor Osimhen move

Monday 19 August 2024 06:20 , Marc Mayo

Paris Saint-Germain have decided not to pursue a deal for Victor Osimhen despite Goncalo Ramos’ injury blow.

The Portuguese striker will require surgery on an ankle injury suffered last week, prompting rumours that PSG will look to sign a new striker.

However, they landed Desire Doue as Kylian Mbappe’s replacement only a few days ago.

And both L‘Equipe and Foot Mercato claim that a new centre-forward is not on their radar, with Randal Kolo Muani to be entrusted to lead the line in Ramos’ absence.

Chelsea have been strongly linked with a deal for Victor Osimhen, likely involving Romelu Lukaku moving in the opposite direction to Napoli.

Osimhen didn’t play as Napoli opened their season yesterday with a 3-0 defeat to Verona.

Arsenal aim to seal Mikel Merino deal this week

Monday 19 August 2024 06:09 , Marc Mayo

Real Sociedad will send Mikel Merino to Arsenal with no hard feelings.

A transfer worth around £30m has been agreed in principle, according to multiple outlets, and a medical will be booked in once the final terms of the deal are settled.

Mundo Deportivo say La Real have been happy with Merino’s conduct throughout the protracted talks, during which he has been clear that he wants to join Arsenal.

Merino did not feature last night as Sociedad played Rayo Vallecano with personal terms already sorted between the midfielder and the Gunners.

Monday 19 August 2024 06:07 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE transfer blog!

It’s the final weeks of the summer transfer window and we have all sorts of deals still to go through, involving Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and more…

Let’s get stuck in.