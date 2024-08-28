Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea make move for Ivan Toney as Man United poised to complete Ugarte signing

Liverpool completed their first transfer of the summer yesterday, signing Giorgi Mamardashvili - who won’t join the squad until next year. They are still chasing Federico Chiesa to add to Arne Slot’s side for this term, but it remains Chelsea who are involved in the most deals and speculation, both incoming and outgoing.

Enzo Maresca’s outfit are trying to offload Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell, among others, while yesterday were linked with a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney. Meanwhile, a Jadon Sanco swap deal is still possible too, with Man United keen on Sterling and having got their main piece of business all-but wrapped up with Manuel Ugarte close to signing.

Additionally on Tuesday, Arsenal landed Mikel Merino, Man City sold Joao Cancelo and Spurs sent Manor Solomon on loan to Leeds in another busy few hours as transfer deadline day draws closer - and Wednesday is likely to bring much more of the same.

12:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Manchester United are close to landing their main midfield target this summer after agreeing a £50.7m deal with Paris Saint-Germain for Manuel Ugarte.

The FA Cup winners will pay an initial €50m for the 23-year-old, with a possible extra €10m in add-ons, and he will undergo a medical.

Ugarte’s arrival will take their summer spending to around £200m after buying centre-backs Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt, full-back Noussair Mazraoui and forward Joshua Zirkzee.

The signing of Ugarte means United will have strengthened every outfield department of their side. They believe the former Sporting Lisbon player, who was named in the team of the tournament at the Copa America, is one of the best young midfielders in the game.

12:25 , Miguel Delaney

Newcastle United‘s prospective move for Marc Guehi has stalled, with Crystal Palace refusing to move from a valuation of at least £70m.

Although there is hope the deal can be done, progress has been extremely slow in the last week of the window so far, and it is expected to go the wire.

Palace are pressing ahead with the £15m of Maxence Lacroix from Wolfsburg anyway, partly because Guehi’s contract is up in two years and they will lose leverage. Personal terms are still yet to be agreed with Lacroix.

It is why the London club are insistent on this valuation now, as they have faced a summer of significant interest in a series of young players.

Todd Cantwell moving nearer to Rangers exit

12:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It seems a long while now since Todd Cantwell was linked with a move to one of the Premier League’s bigger boys after a couple of standout seasons with Norwich. The midfielder is just 26, though, and may well be returning to English football - Cantwell is keen on a return south of the border after a good campaign with Rangers. Sky Sports suggest talks with Blackburn, who have started the Championship season well, are planned for today.

(PA)

Dutch goalkeeper reveals Southampton move called off over failed medical

12:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Southampton had appeared set to sign Justin Bijlow from Feyenoord this week, with the Dutch goalkeeper travelling to the United Kingdom to seemingly complete a move to Russell Martin’s side. That transfer is no longer going ahead, though, with Bijlow revealing that he had failed a medical with his prospective new employers.

Insisting on social media that he was “fully fit and not hampered by this”, Bijlow said Southampton “have a different view to Feyenoord on how to treat an old injury”. Capped eight times by the Netherlands, the 26-year-old has been displaced by Timon Wellenreuther as the first-choice goalkeeper in Rotterdam.

Oliver Glasner wishes for a birthday free of transfer rumours

11:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s a big day for Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner today, the Austrian celebrating turning 50. His spirits were further buoyed by a 4-0 second round victory over Norwich in the Carabao Cup last night but Glasner revealed afterwards that the best present he could receive today would be a birthday free of transfer rumours.

“I turn 50 tomorrow and I think I have one free wish, and my wish would be that I don’t have to answer questions about the transfer window, so you can decide if you give me a gift or not.”

It seems Glasner will not get his wish: speculation continues over Marc Guehi’s future with Newcastle set to test Crystal Palace’s resolve with another bid for the England defender.

Arsenal hunt third goalkeeper

11:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

With their first choice squad strengthened by the arrival of Mikel Merino yesterday, Arsenal are now looking to refresh their goalkeeping ranks behind David Raya. Aaron Ramsdale could depart in the next couple of days with Joan Garcia of Espanyol seemingly top of their list to replace the England international as Raya’s deputy, leaving the London club in need of a domestic third option.

The Athletic report that Wigan’s Sam Tickle and Dan Bentley of Wolves are under consideration - Tickle is nearly a decade younger than Bentley and made his England U21 debut in March.

Wout Weghorst set to join Ajax

11:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

After a couple of impactful cameos for the Netherlands at the Euros, Wout Weghorst appears to be headed home with Ajax set to secure the signing of the sizeable centre forward. The Dutch arm of ESPN in the Netherlands report that the Burnley striker will undergo a medical today.

(Getty Images)

Leicester boss Steve Cooper still hoping to add to his squad

11:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Leicester boss Steve Cooper is still hoping to make additions to his squad before the transfer window closes.

The Foxes picked up their first competitive victory of the season on Tuesday with a 4-0 rout of Tranmere in the Carabao Cup.

Morocco international Bilal El Khannouss has been heavily linked with a move to Leicester before the window shuts and could potentially become Leicester’s eighth signing of the summer.

Asked about the situation with El Khannouss, Cooper said: “I’ve stayed away from everything outside of a matchday. I’m due to go and speak to the recruitment guys and see if there are any updates with players leaving or coming in so let’s see.

“As soon as the league started, I’ve been very clear about what I feel would be helpful but also very committed to working with the guys every day and they are (working hard), so too the coaching staff. There is a real togetherness.

“Any manager would say come the window they want to be in the strongest position possible and we are no different.”

Romelu Lukaku moves closer to return to Serie A

11:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Chelsea are spending the final few days of the window looking to balance the books by offloading a number of those not in Enzo Maresca’s plans for the campaign. Romelu Lukaku is one of those, and a return to Italy looks likely for the Belgian striker after productive loan spells with Inter Milan and Roma. An agreed deal with Napoli will see him reunite with manager Antonio Conte, the pair having shared Serie A success at Inter in 2021.

(Getty Images)

DONE DEAL! Ipswich add Chiedozie Ogbene

11:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Kieran McKenna has bolsted his options in wide areas by signing Chiedozie Ogbene, with the Irish winger swapping Kenilworth Road for Portman Road after a strong season at Luton last year. Ipswich have had a busy summer as they look to sustain Premier League status on their return to the top flight, and Ogbene could yet prove a handy bit of business - he was clocked as the second fastest player in the league last year behind only Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven.

(PA Wire)

Forest make move for Ajax forward Brian Brobbey

10:45 , Karl Matchett

Brian Brobbey is the new name on the Nottingham Forest scattergun target range, as the fourth recent forward they’ve made a move for - according to the Mirror.

Having been turned down by Santiago Gimenez, seemingly beaten to Eddie Nketiah by Crystal Palace and rejected in a bid for Yoane Wissa, they are now targeting the Ajax attacker as an alternative to Chris Wood.

One might draw the conclusion they don’t precisely know what type of forward they actually want.

Man United sell Mejbri to Burnley

10:35 , Richard Jolly

Manchester United have sold midfielder Hannibal Mejbri to Burnley for an initial £5.4m.

That fee could rise to £9.4m including add-ons while United have a high sell-on clause, initially set at 50 percent, and a buyback clause if they want to bring the Tunisia international back to Old Trafford.

Mejbri’s departure will help fund United’s signing of Manuel Ugarte after they agreed a £42.3m fee with Paris Saint-Germain, which could rise to £50.7m.

United have also agreed to sell Scott McTominay to Napoli for £25m as they are allowing two other midfielders to go while landing their top target in the department this summer. When Ugarte arrives and McTominay goes, United will have spent around £200m this summer but brought in almost £100m.

Mejbri also continues United’s trend of cashing in on young fringe players this summer, with winger Facundo Pellistri joining Panathinaikos, centre-back Willy Kambwala going to Villarreal and left-back Alvaro Fernandez moving to Benfica.

Everton want Orel Mangala on loan

10:25 , Karl Matchett

Former Nottingham Forest midfielder Orel Mangala could be coming back to the Premier League, with Everton keen to do a loan deal with Lyon.

The 26-year-old is slated for a medical soon, as Sean Dyche looks to arrest a dismal start to the season.

They did win in the EFL Cup last night, mind.

Scott McTominay flies to Naples for medical

10:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scott McTominay appears set to seal his switch to Napoli today - Sky Sports report that the Manchester United midfielder is on his way to Naples for a medical.

Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo makes permanent move to Al Hilal

10:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another significant move completed yesterday evening was Joao Cancelo’s permanent exit from Manchester City - the Portugal full-back will call Al Hilal home this season after completing a £21.1m transfer.

“I would like to wish everyone at City continued success in the future,” Cancelo, 30, said. “I had many very special moments during my time here at this great club.

“I would like to thank my team-mates, the coaches, all the staff at City and the fans for everything during my time here.”

(PA Archive)

09:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Perhaps the biggest deal completed yesterday was Mikel Merino’s long-mentioned move to Arsenal, Mikel Arteta’s summer-long pursuit of his namesake reaching fruition to bolster his midfield options. Here’s why the Spain international could be a perfect fit:

Wolves switch goalkeeper target after missing Ramsdale

09:45 , Karl Matchett

Wolves’ move for Aaron Ramsdale fell through yesterday over fears the deal was too expensive - but they have swiftly moved on.

Sam Johnstone is their target now and it will be a permanent deal for £10m according to the Telegraph, which might in turn mean Jose Sa leaves before deadline day.

The Molineux club could meanwhile sell Daniel Podence for £7m to Olympicas and have had a £20m bid for Luca Koleosho rejected by Burnley.

09:35 , Karl Matchett

One which is on the verge of completion:

Bilal El Khannouss is having a medical today ahead of completing his £19m transfer from Genk to Leicester.

The Morocco international was part of the bronze-medal winning side at the Olympics in Paris this summer and won Young Player of the Year last season in Belgium.

Liverpool working to sign £12.6m Chiesa

09:25 , Karl Matchett

Liverpool are now fully pushing ahead to sign Federico Chiesa, reports David Ornstein of the Athletic, with the winger set for a €15m (£12.6m) switch.

There’s still no clarification over whether talks have taken place individually, but given he’s out of the Juventus squad right now and not in Thiago Motta’s plans, it appears there’s a clear path to completing the deal.

A four-year contract is on the agenda for the 26-year-old.

(Getty Images)

Ivan Toney latest as Chelsea chase deal

09:14 , Karl Matchett

Let’s start with the latest on Ivan Toney. Sky Sports are reporting that Chelsea have made an official offer, citing his “relatively low wages” and scoring record as traits they were keen on as they seek a goalscoring No9.

However, they and the Mail both say that Chelsea cannot match the wages on offer to Toney from the Saudi Pro League - where he has a £400,000 offer on the table.

Clearly there’s still work to do for a transfer fee too, as Toney has only one year left on his deal but the Bees were holding out for £60m.

08:52 , Karl Matchett

Morning all - another day of Premier League transfer news and rumours is upon us, with no doubt fresh links and speculation to keep us going as well as seeing if we reach the culmination of those deals which have been ongoing for days...or weeks, already.

Ivan Toney, Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, Federico Chiesa...all or none could be signing for new clubs today.