Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool consider bold Kvaratskhelia bid, Man City close in on Marmoush, Man Utd latest

Clubs across the continent are in the market for January transfer deals as they look to strengthen their squads for the second half of the 2024/25 season with titles, European football and survival all on the line.

Liverpool and Arsenal are rumoured to be circling new arrivals as they battle it out in the Premier League, and Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo appears to be in the Gunners’ sights after injury to Bukayo Saka. The window could see some big exits confirmed with Trent Alexander-Arnold open to negotiate a possible free transfer to Real Madrid and Manchester United looking to sell Marcus Rashford - with a new ambitious swap for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia reportedly on their radar.

They could face a tussle with Liverpool for the Napoli and Georgia winger as Arne Slot seeks the final piece of what looks a title-winning puzzle. Manchester City’s campaign, by contrast, is in need of reviving, and the Premier League champions are interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush and 17-year-old Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis this month as they begin their rebuild.

Follow all the latest news, rumours and deals below:

January transfer window - live updates

The winter transfer window began on 1 January and finishes at the end of the month

Liverpool consider pouncing on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia availability

Sporting ‘set price' for Gyokeres for potential summer move

West Ham emerge as shock suitors for Marcus Rashford

Liverpool consider pouncing on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia availability

07:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

If Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is indeed to exit Napoli, Liverpool could end up as a surprise suitor for the the Georgian forward. The Athletic report that Arne Slot’s Premier League leaders could swoop as they seek to continue to set the pace in the title race, with the potential availability of a player long regarded as a top talent sure to see plenty of clubs circling.

(EPA)

Marcus Rashford, Martin Zubimendi and six more players who could be on the move this January

07:00 , Jack Rathborn

The winter transfer window began on 1 January, with clubs across Europe looking for value in a difficult market this month.

Injury crises, title challenges and relegation battles will force plenty of clubs into the market in early 2025, with plenty of eyes on the Premier League as clubs such as Arsenal and Manchester City look primed to make signings.

Some high-profile players could be leaving England too this winter, with Marcus Rashford and Trent Alexander-Arnold being tipped to negotiate moves away from their clubs.

Rashford, Zubimendi and six other players who could be on the move this January

New transfer interest emerges for Marcus Rashford as Italian club want loan deal

06:00 , Jack Rathborn

AC Milan are interested in taking Marcus Rashford on loan as they look to offer him a route out of Manchester United.

The Serie A club’s interest is not advanced at this stage but United are aware that Rashford is wanted at San Siro.

The 27-year-old said last month he was “ready for a new challenge” after spending his entire career at Old Trafford and falling out of favour under new head coach Ruben Amorim.

New transfer interest emerges for Marcus Rashford as Italian club want loan deal

Manchester United face stumbling blocks in chase of key transfer target Nuno Mendes

05:00 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester United need a sale in order to meet Paris Saint-Germain’s €60m valuation of Nuno Mendes, with Ruben Amorim and the new INEOS leadership keen to start a badly-desired overhaul.

The 22-year-old left-back has been targeted as a key first signing to give balance to the team, but the Old Trafford hierarchy are currently short on the salary offer as well as the transfer fee.

The situation reflects how difficult this crucial first window is for Amorim, with many at United openly talking about how much business needs to be done but how little money there is to spend amid Profit and Sustainability Rule restrictions.

Manchester United face stumbling blocks in chase of key transfer target Nuno Mendes

Chelsea chasing Kobbie Mainoo

04:30 , Jack Rathborn

Chelsea are at the top of the list of clubs who want to sign Kobbie Mainoo should he depart Manchester United.

The Daily Mail are reporting that there is a stalemate in negotiations over a new deal between the midfielder and the Old Trafford hierarchy despite Mainoo having two-and-a-half years left on his current contract.

If United do sell the player it would be financially beneficial given any proceeds from a sale would go down as pure profit on the accounts.

The fans would not be pleased as Mainoo is a homegrown talent that broke into the first team under Erik ten Hag and has continued to impress.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal given hope in hunt for goalkeeper

03:00 , Jack Rathborn

Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia was a target for Arsenal over the summer and the Gunners even saw a bid rejected for the 23-year-old.

But Espanyol sporting director Fran Garagarza has since stated that the club could sell the goalkeeper in the future and reports from Spain, per Sport Witness, suggest the Gunners are still interested.

Arsenal had a €20m (£16.6m) bid rejected but a second bid could be successful for a player who has a €30m (£25.4m) release clause.

Chelsea chasing Kobbie Mainoo

01:00 , Jack Rathborn

Chelsea are at the top of the list of clubs who want to sign Kobbie Mainoo should he depart Manchester United.

The Daily Mail are reporting that there is a stalemate in negotiations over a new deal between the midfielder and the Old Trafford hierarchy despite Mainoo having two-and-a-half years left on his current contract.

If United do sell the player it would be financially beneficial given any proceeds from a sale would go down as pure profit on the accounts.

The fans would not be pleased as Mainoo is a homegrown talent that broke into the first team under Erik ten Hag and has continued to impress.

Nunez up for sale?

00:00 , Jack Rathborn

Football Insider are saying that Liverpool are willing to sell Darwin Nunez if their valuation for the Uruguayan is met.

The club apparantly want between £50m-£60m for the striker in order to green light any potential move.

Nunez has been linked with a switch to Newcastle in recent weeks but that figure would seemingly be a high one for the Magpies who are wary of breaching PSR.

Bayern Munich interested in Gyokeres

Thursday 9 January 2025 23:00 , Jack Rathborn

Bayern Munich want to sign Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres according to The Star. The Swedish striker is one of is in high demand with Man Utd boss, Ruben Amorim, tipped to make a move for his former frontman this summer.

Bayern want to ensure they are also in the race to sign Gyokeres and may have a better chance of securing their man with United close to the threshold of PSR.

Olympiacos’ interested in Antony

Thursday 9 January 2025 22:00 , Jack Rathborn

Olympiacos are monitoring the situation for Manchester United’s Antony.

The Sun suggest the Europa Conference League holders have tabled a €2m (£1.7m) loan fee for a six-month deal. That deal includes an €18m (£15m) option to buy.

The winger joined Man Utd two years ago following an £86m deal with Ajax.

Manchester United face stumbling block in Mendes pursuit

Thursday 9 January 2025 21:30 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester United need a sale in order to meet Paris Saint-Germain’s €60m valuation of Nuno Mendes, with Ruben Amorim and the new INEOS leadership keen to start a badly-desired overhaul.

The 22-year-old left-back has been targeted as a key first signing to give balance to the team, but the Old Trafford hierarchy are currently short on the salary offer as well as the transfer fee.

The situation reflects how difficult this crucial first window is for Amorim, with many at United openly talking about how much business needs to be done but how little money there is to spend amid Profit and Sustainability Rule restrictions.

Manchester United face stumbling blocks in chase of key transfer target Nuno Mendes

United have sights on Mendes

Thursday 9 January 2025 21:00 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester United are keeping tabs on PSG’s Nuno Mendes ahead of a potential summer move. Mendes has entered the final 18 months of his contract and talks over a new contract with the French side have stalled0

United are looking to bolster their left-back options and Mendes could fit the bill. The club recently agreed a deal for Paraguayan defender Diego Leon who turns 18 in April.

It is thought the player will arrive in Manchester soon for a medical.

Man Utd set to hand chance to goalkeeping prospect after £500k deal

Thursday 9 January 2025 20:00 , Jack Rathborn

Elyh Harrison is poised for a major shot with the Manchester United first team after the club recalled three goalkeepers from loan spells, reports the Mail.

Ruben Amorim continues to assess his squad and is keen to explore options, including academy prospects and youngsters on the books at Old Trafford.

Harrison was out on loan at non-league club Chester after signing for £500,000 from Stevenage in 2022, the 18-year-old claimed nine clean sheets in 23 appearances and could dip in and out of the first team while securing game time with the Under-21s.

Sunderland close in on Roma star Enzo Le Fee

Thursday 9 January 2025 19:00 , Jack Rathborn

Sunderland are poised to seal the loan signing of midfielder Enzo Le Fee from Roma, reports the Athletic.

The 24-year-old joined the Serie A side for £19.3m (€23m) in July but has been left with a limited role so far with Daniele De Rossi, Ivan Jurić and Claudio Ranieri all taking turns in charge.

Should the Black Cats achieve promotion, they will be obligated to sign him permanently if they achieve promotion.

That would leave them tasked with forking out £16m (€19m) plus performance-related bonuses.

Manchester City ‘intensify efforts’ to sign Uzbek centre-back

Thursday 9 January 2025 18:15 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester City are looking to “intensify efforts” to sign Lens star Abdukodir Khusanov, according to the Athletic.

The champions hope to move fast in a bid to beat off Newcastle United and Tottenham for the 20-year-old Lens centre back.

Pep Guardiola has endured a torrid season with an injury crisis at the back largely damaging their hopes of a title defence, with Ruben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji all missing time.

(Getty Images)

Aston Villa join race to sign highly-rated Caen youngster

Thursday 9 January 2025 17:30 , Jack Rathborn

Aston Villa hope to beat out Leipzig and AC Milan as interest hots up for Caen youngster Tidiam Gomis.

L’Équipe report the French winger is not a priority for Unai Emery with a free transfer possible this summer.

Les Vikings have struggled under the part-ownership of Kylian Mbappe, though Gomis has flashed, with two goals and two assists from 19 appearances.

Viktor Gyokeres price agreed by Sporting CP for bumper summer transfer?

Thursday 9 January 2025 16:45 , Jack Rathborn

Sporting CP and Viktor Gyokeres have come to an agreement over what fee should be deemed acceptable for a bumper summer transfer.

Record in Portugal float a figure of £58.6-62.8m (€70-75m) for any interested clubs.

Ruben Amorim has been linked with a reunion next season at Old Trafford, with the Portuguese tactician enduring a rocky start to life as Manchester United manager.

Arsenal in race for Nico Williams and Lee Kang In

Thursday 9 January 2025 16:00 , Jack Rathborn

A couple of Arsenal nuggets from David Ornstein of The Athletic. Firstly, the Gunners are looking at highly-rated Athletic Bilbao and Spain forward Nico Williams.

Mikel Arteta would love to sign Williams during this window but finances make it unlikely and the player himself is not agitating to leave Bilbao. His release clause €60m (although it fluctuates with inflation) and would need to be paid in full, meaning a summer move is more likely.

Arsenal face competition to sign the 22-year-old, as Chelsea are high on his list of suitors, while Liverpool looked into the viability of a deal last summer.

The Gunners may also be interested in PSG’s South Korean forward Lee Kang In. The 23-year-old is open to a new challenge and Barcelona’s interest may force Arsenal to come forward, having previously expressed interest although the price (at least double the €22m PSG paid to sign him from Mallorca in 2023) is considered off-putting.

(Getty Images)

West Ham emerge as shock suitors for Marcus Rashford

Thursday 9 January 2025 15:30 , Jack Rathborn

A shock new suitor for Marcus Rashford has emerged in West Ham following the appointment of Graham Potter.

Sky Sports report the Hammers would be interested in the Manchester United forward, who is out of favour under Ruben Amorim.

The Hammers are contending without Jarrod Bowen for the foreseeable future due to injury and Potter is likely to be open to bringing in more firepower this month.

Napoli star edges closer to PSG - but Italians rebuff player exchange option

Thursday 9 January 2025 15:06 , Jack Rathborn

PSG’s pursuit of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has seen them off former Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar to Napoli, reports Fabrizio Romano.

It appears as if Napoli are not thrilled by the prospect of signing Skriniar, given the Slovakian’s lofty salary.

The total package could be worth around £67m (€80m), should the deal progress without a player in exchange.

Personal terms are not thought to be an issue between the player’s camp and the Ligue 1 giants.

Jhon Duran attracting interest from PSG and Barcelona

Thursday 9 January 2025 14:30 , Mike Jones

It appears Aston Villa may have a fight on their hands to keep hold of in-form striker Jhon Duran. The Colombian has been a revelation for Villa this season, scoring 11 goals including the winner against Bayern Munich.

But Talksport are reporting that PSG have expressed an interest in signing the forward, with £60m said to be the price that would tempt Villa to sell.

Meanwhile, Spanish outlet Sport are reporting that Barcelona sporting director Deco has already met with Duran’s representatives for informal talks to let him know he is on the Barca radar.

(PA Wire)

Saints sign Joachim Kayi Sanda in bid to beat the drop

Thursday 9 January 2025 14:00 , Jack Rathborn

Southampton have signed talented teenage centre-back Joachim Kayi Sanda from Valenciennes.

Joachim Kayi Sanda said: "I’m really happy to be here. I think this is a great city and a great club. I’ve been given a very warm welcome and I’m proud to represent this club.

"I hadn’t planned for it to come so quickly but it was in the back of my mind as a career goal and I’ve managed to achieve it early on. The club’s DNA in terms of improving young players and everything about the project convinced me to come here."

We are delighted to confirm the signing of 18-year-old defender Joachim Kayi Sanda from @VAFC 🤝 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 9, 2025

Man Utd propose Marcus Rashford swap for Napoli star

Thursday 9 January 2025 13:32 , Jack Rathborn

Man Utd are offering a swap deal with Napoli to bring Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Old Trafford, with Marcus Rashford heading to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

L’Équipe report United are keen to beat out Paris Saint-Germain for the talented Georgian winger.

And Rashford, who is out of favour under Ruben Amorim, could earn a fresh start in Italy.

Chelsea learn Marc Guehi asking price

Thursday 9 January 2025 12:30 , Mike Jones

Marc Guehi is one of the more sought-after names this transfer window and the defender has now had his asking price set by Crystal Palace.

Guehi’s former club Chelsea are leading the charge to re-sign him amid a defensive injury crisis and have been told they will have to stump up £70m to make it happen.

Newcastle wanted the centre-back last summer and Palace turned down multiple bids, up to £60m, for him. They are set to stand firm on £70m, which Chelsea are currently unwilling to pay.

(Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Chelsea talent set for Napoli move?

Thursday 9 January 2025 12:05 , Jack Rathborn

Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei could join Napoli, reports Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Serie A club are readying an offer for the Italian player, who joined the Blues from Inter Milan in 2022 for an initial £12.6m (€15m) and has featured for Reading and Leicester on loan.

Torino and Lazio are also keen, with the Blues eager to make their money back on the 21-year-old and possibly include a buy-back clause or percentage of a future sale.

(Getty Images)

Man City agree personal terms for Brazilian defender ahead of £33.6m deal

Thursday 9 January 2025 11:50 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester City have moved a step closer to boosting their squad in January after reaching a deal on terms for Vitor Reis with his agent.

The 18-year-old centre-back could add extra depth at the back for Pep Guardiola’s side, after recent injuries to their defence.

Agreeing a fee with Palmeiras is the next step, according to Fabrizio Romano, with that figure likely to be around £33.6m (€40m).

Jobe Bellingham set to stay at Sunderland despite Man Utd and Arsenal links

Thursday 9 January 2025 11:35 , Jack Rathborn

Jobe Bellingham will stay at Sunderland despite Premier League interest this month.

The 19-year-old has shone for the Black Cats since arriving from Birmingham 18 months ago in a £1.5m deal.

But despite links to Man Utd, Arsenal and Crystal Palace, according to the Sun, Regis Le Bris’ side will likely keep the player for the remainder of the season in their push for promotion to the Premier League.

Sunderland’s Jobe Bellingham (PA Wire)

Fulham receive new Andreas Pereira offer from Brazilian giants

Thursday 9 January 2025 11:20 , Jack Rathborn

Brazilian club Palmeiras have upped their offer for Fulham’s Andreas Pereira, tabling a £20.5m bid.

The player is prepared to stay in London, reports the Mail, with the 29-year-old out of contract in 2026.

The Cottagers initially turned down a £16m bid, with the player out of favour after being linked with a move to Marseille before clarifying the interview misinterpreted his quotes.

Nottingham Forest eye former Aston Villa star to boost top four hopes

Thursday 9 January 2025 10:50 , Jack Rathborn

Nottingham Forest have made an enquiry about a loan deal for former Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz.

The Brazilian midfielder has struggled to justify his £42.35m (€50m) fee since joining Juventus last summer.

And the Mail report Forest could join the race to take the player on loan, with the Old Lady already offering the player to Manchester City, Manchester United and Fulham.

Man City starlet ready to follow Jadon Sancho path with Bundesliga move

Thursday 9 January 2025 10:35 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester City’s England Under-21 midfielder James McAtee is keen to move to the Bundesliga, reports the Telegraph.

Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart are all chasing the 22-year-old.

And after losing Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers in recent seasons, another top prospect looks set to develop away from the Etihad.

Man City target €40m Brazil defender to step up rebuild plans

Thursday 9 January 2025 10:26 , Richard Jolly

Manchester City are interested in Brazilian centre-back Vitor Reis as they start to plan for the future of their defence.

The Premier League champions hope to bring the 18-year-old to the Etihad Stadium while Palmeiras want €40m for the prospect.

City are also keen to sign another young centre-back, the 20-year-old Uzbekistan international Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens.

Their squad only contains two defenders they have bought in the last four years, in Josko Gvardiol and Manuel Akanji, and manager Pep Guardiola has had a host of centre-back injuries this season.

Right-back Kyle Walker turns 35 in May while central defender John Stones is 30, with both Akanji and Nathan Ake having their 30th birthdays later this year and City have started to turn their attention towards the next generation of defenders.

Man City target €40m Brazil defender to step up rebuild plans

Done deal! Wolves sign Ivorian centre-back from Reims

Thursday 9 January 2025 10:20 , Jack Rathborn

Wolves have strengthened this month after confirming the signing of Ivorian centre-back Emmanuel Agbadou from Reims.

The 27-year-old arrives at Molineux in a £16.6m deal and becomes an option for new head coach Vitor Pereira.

“Emmanuel’s a winner and he’s driven,” Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs told the club’s website. “After the journey’s had, he’s still unbelievably hungry. He’s the type of player the Wolves fans should love, because you’re going to get absolutely everything he’s got.

“On paper, he should suit the Premier League. There’s plenty of ticks there. Obviously, you’ve always got the settling in period, and it is the hardest league in the world, so it can take time, but he can fall back on his key attributes being akin to the Premier League.

“The fact that he was on ours and Vitor’s lists shows that he’s well rounded, good on the ball, physically excellent, quick and a good personality. Then being made captain of Reims has really taken his game to the next level, and you can never have enough leaders.”

Arsenal target Brentford star to upgrade wing position

Thursday 9 January 2025 10:05 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal have turned attention to Bryan Mbeumo over a potential summer signing.

Mikel Arteta’s side are in the hunt for January recruits, too, but the Brentford forward is also on their radar for later this year, reports Sky Sport Germany’s Florian Plettenberg.

The Gunners are especially keen to upgrade in the wing position, with Mbeumo under contract until 2026, an affordable deal could be struck.

Mbeumo has scored 13 goals and made three assists this season.

Ipswich beat Everton in hunt for Villa star

Thursday 9 January 2025 09:35 , Jack Rathborn

Ipswich Town look to bolster their survival hopes with the signing of Jaden Philogene.

Everton were also keen, but Town have struck a deal with Aston Villa for £21m plus add-ons, reports Fabrizio Romano.

A medical is scheduled for Thursday morning, with Kieran McKenna thought to have played a key role.

AC Milan willing to make Marcus Rashford loan move on one condition

Thursday 9 January 2025 09:20 , Jack Rathborn

Marcus Rashford will have the opportunity to join AC Milan on loan this month, with Ruben Amorim not a fan of the Manchester United forward.

But a stumbling block appears to be Rashford’s wages, which are worth a reported £325,000 per week.

The Times reports the Rossoneri are keen to do a deal but will only match £150,000 per week in line with their top earners, with Alvaro Morata leading the squad.

(AP)

Elon Musk would be open to buying Liverpool, claims father

Thursday 9 January 2025 09:00 , Mike Jones

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, is interested in buying Liverpool, according to his father.

The Reds, currently competing for a quadruple under the guidance of Arne Slot, are currently owned by Fenway Sports Group, following a deal in 2010, with the sports holding conglomerate announcing investment in 2023 through a minority investor.

A full sale has never been an option though, but Errol Musk maintains his son, owner of Tesla and social media platform X, would be open to acquiring the Anfield-based team.

Elon Musk would be open to buying Liverpool, claims father

Why Liverpool’s squad worries go well beyond Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold

Thursday 9 January 2025 08:00 , Mike Jones

Some of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s more traumatic outings in a Liverpool shirt have tended to involve Real Madrid. Normally, however, it entailed trial by Vinicius Junior, a test many a right-back has failed over the years. If there are plenty of reasons to join Real, one is that he would only have to face the Brazilian in training.

In the week Real attempted to sign Alexander-Arnold in January, his worst performance of the season felt ill-timed. Perhaps only the right-back and those closest to him know for sure if the distraction caused by Real contributed to his substandard display against Manchester United. Arne Slot, often a voice of reason, pointed out it is not the only difficult day even a player of Alexander-Arnold’s standard has experienced over the years. He afforded credit to the United double act of Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot, citing their status as Portugal internationals, even if the inconvenient truth is that neither remotely resembles a left winger.

Why Liverpool’s squad worries go well beyond Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold

Son Heung Min to stay at Tottenham as club confirm contract extension

Thursday 9 January 2025 07:00 , Mike Jones

Son Heung Min is set to stay at Tottenham beyond this season after the club triggered an extension option in his contract.

The South Korean’s deal was due to expire at the end of this campaign after a decade at the north London club.

But Spurs have activated an extension to their captain’s deal, keeping him under contract until the conclusion of the 2025/26 season and ensuring that he can not depart on a free transfer this summer.

Son Heung Min to stay at Tottenham as club confirm contract extension

Paul Scholes tears into Ineos over Man Utd impact: ‘Everything is still negative’

Thursday 9 January 2025 04:00 , Mike Jones

Paul Scholes says Sir Jim Ratcliffe has done “nothing positive” during his first year at Manchester United.

Despite suffering one of the worst seasons in their recent history, United made the mid-season decision to raise matchday ticket prices to £66 per game in the Premier League, with no concessions for children or pensioners, a move which enraged some fans.

The club insist the hike would only affect a small number of fans as 97 per cent of tickets have already been sold but the remainder and resold tickets will be subject to the increase.

Paul Scholes tears into Ineos impact at Man Utd: ‘Everything is still negative’

A look at Newcastle’s near-misses in 70-year wait for domestic silverware

Thursday 9 January 2025 02:00 , Mike Jones

Newcastle boosted their hopes of ending a 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy when they took a firm grip on their Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal.

The Magpies emerged from their first-leg trip to the Emirates Stadium – where they had won only once in 19 previous visits – with a precious 2-0 lead to take into next month’s return at St James’ Park and their dream of ending a drought, which stretches back to the 1955 FA Cup final, very much alive.

A look at Newcastle’s near-misses in 70-year wait for domestic silverware