Transfer news LIVE: Zirkzee offered way out as Man Utd face financial woe, Liverpool ‘offer’ for Guehi

The winter transfer window begins on 1 January, with clubs across the continent eyeing deals as they look to strengthen in the hunt for titles, European football and survival.

As always, there’ll be plenty of eyes on the Premier League as the country’s top sides try and find value in an often difficult market, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City all tipped to make signings.

There could be high-profile departures too, with Marcus Rashford reportedly looking for a way out of Manchester United while Trent Alexander-Arnold is free to negotiate with other clubs with just six months remaining on his current Liverpool deal.

And across the rest of the league, teams will juggle PSR regulations and tight budgets as they look to find cut-price deals to help their bids for a successful end to the 2024/25 season.

Juventus keen to bring Zirkzee on loan, say Italian reports

Casemiro another Man United face linked with Saudi move

15:00 , Karl Matchett

A report out of Brazil says Casemiro is set to leave Manchester United and head to Saudi Arabia, with the Saudi fund which controls several clubs still to decide which team to send him to.

UOL say the midfielder “sees with good eyes” a move to the Pro League, given he’s out of favour under Amorim for the most part.

As noted earlier, any side wanting to land a new overseas player must sell or deregister one first in the SPL.

Andrey Santos could make Chelsea return

14:44 , Karl Matchett

A football.london article looking at Chelsea’s options suggests the on-loan Andrey Santos is excelling at Strasbourg and could be recalled to boost Enzo Maresca’s options in midfield.

Lesley Ogochukwu could also come back given he’s not playing at Southampton, but Carney Chukwuemeka could face the opposite - with game time scarce at Stamford Bridge, he might head out on loan himself.

Liverpool linked with ‘offer’ for Marc Guehi

14:30 , Karl Matchett

A £65m bid from Liverpool for Marc Guehi might be in the offing, but so far no major outlet has suggested that’s the case despite some Spanish sites saying it is on the cards.

Fichajes and one or two other places have stated Arne Slot wants a new centre-back, with Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez both injured, but the league leaders moving for Crystal Palace’s defensive star in the middle of the campaign still feels somewhat improbable.

A higher fee than the £65m is still wanted by Palace, with the London club rejecting similar from Newcastle over summer, reports say - while the Mirror claim Liverpool is Guehi’s preferred destination.

Antony could be another Old Trafford departure

14:13 , Karl Matchett

News now from Spain and Real Betis are linked with swooping in for a January loan deal at Manchester United as well.

Mundo Deportivo report that if Assane Diao leaves the club, then Antony is on their list of potential replacements, though his salary is an obvious issue and there’s no guarantee yet that Amorim wants to lose him, despite not making him a starter.

Antony’s agent is quoted as saying if United believe him getting minutes is the best route, a loan deal will be explored.

Man United could let Zirkzee leave on loan

13:55 , Karl Matchett

Joshua Zirkzee suffered the embarrassment of being subbed off barely half an hour into Man United’s dreadful 2-0 defeat against Newcastle last night and Italian reports say he’ll be offered a chance to depart Old Trafford on a more notable basis in January.

Juventus want to add to their attack and a loan deal for the Dutch attacker is their preferred route, say Tuttosport, with a deal including a buy option contingent on qualification for the Champions League and other factors.

The dealbreaker here they say is that Amorim wants Viktor Gyokeres in - but he’s immensely difficult to land in midseason given his huge release clause and United’s financial constraints.

Forest owner says club will do “whatever is needed” in pursuit of top four finish

13:40 , Karl Matchett

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis was speaking at the Globe Soccer Dubai Awards and underlined what the Premier League club will do - and don’t want to do - in January as they look to build on a great first half of the season.

Forest are second in the table, behind only Liverpool, after losing just four times this term so far.

“We will do whatever is needed to be stronger and of course our coach (Nuno Espirito Santo) will decide what he really needs,” said Marinakis. “We must keep the same spirit and same environment in the dressing room and all our players this year have the right spirit. This is a very good climate we should try our very best not to interrupt it.

“It is an important achievement because in all positions we have players who perform or even over-perform. For us this is our first priority – keep the momentum, keep winning and continue to enjoy the journey.”

Everton’s £16m defender could be heading out on loan

13:25 , Karl Matchett

Jake O’Brien only joined Everton in the summer but already he’s tipped with a move away from Goodison Park.

The Telegraph report that several clubs overseas are looking at him for a possible January loan switch, after he impressed in Ligue 1 with Lyon last term.

A £16.4m addition, Sean Dyche has only started him in the Carabao Cup so far, with a couple of sub appearances in the league to his name. Ligue 1, Serie A and Bundesliga sides have registered early interest.

Big obstacle in path of Saudi clubs wanting Rashford

13:10 , Karl Matchett

Marcus Rashford has been briefly and spuriously linked with moves to the Saudi Pro League in January after admitting he might have to move on, while Ruben Amorim doesn’t seem keen to play him either.

But all 18 SPL sides have to offload overseas players before they attempt to sign him, the league has confirmed. Every single side has maxed out their quota of foreign players registered and must sell or deregister those they own before moving for new faces.

Al-Qadsiah are one of the clubs mentioned as being keen on signing Rashford but there has been no indication from the forward that he might move to Saudi specifically.

Newcastle target Milan defender

12:55 , Karl Matchett

Newcastle could move for AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori in January, according to Caught Offside.

The 27-year-old could return to the Premier League after a spell in Serie A since leaving Chelsea.

The Magpies pursued Marc Guehi last summer but Tomori could emerge as a more affordable option.

Kyle Walker considering Man City departure in January

12:40 , Karl Matchett

Slightly tenuous but the Mirror are running a story which credits a Mail Online wrap of Man City’s situation, which suggests Kyle Walker may depart the club in January.

Nothing concrete appears in either version of the assessment, but the right-back is “assessing his options moving forward” after falling from favour and form this term.

A return to Sheffield United and interest from AC Milan are the only clubs mentioned.

Aston Villa want Dortmund forward Malen

12:25 , Karl Matchett

A £25m bid for Donyell Malen could be in the offing from Aston Villa, with Unai Emery keen for attacking reinforcements.

Mail Online say Villa have “rekindled interest” in a player they previously targeted and like his versatility as much as his attacking prowess, while Malen is friends with left-back Ian Maatsen after they played together at Borussia Dortmund and the Dutch national team.

Malen might be up for grabs due to having 18 months left on his deal, with “up to three additions” possible in January, says the report.

Grealish being considered by Newcastle and Spurs

12:11 , Karl Matchett

The Daily Mail are claiming that at least two Premier League clubs are looking at Jack Grealish and weighing up whether there’d be a chance to prise him out of Manchester City.

Both Tottenham and Newcastle are “monitoring” the England winger, according to the report, with City likely to spend in January to arrest their slide and Grealish’s place in the team unsecure.

It’s worth noting that both those sides have Son Heung Min - the team captain - and Anthony Gordon - one of the Magpies’ highest-rated players - in that left-sided role which is Grealish’s usual spot at City.

Kerkez signs with new agency amid rumours

11:50 , Karl Matchett

Man United are “monitoring” Milos Kerkez, Bournemouth’s left-back, says football transfer tweeter Fabrizio Romano. The defender is joining a new agency as of the turn of the year.

“Milos Kerkez has signed with Fali Ramadani’s Lian Sports as new agency from 2025. He’s definitely one to watch, with Man United among top clubs monitoring his progress as reported,” he wrote on X.

Man United want Barcelona defender Christensen

11:35 , Karl Matchett

Manchester United might want a few new players, but one they are targetting for January is Andreas Christensen.

The Barcelona centre-back has had injury issues but was a consistent performer last term, even playing holding midfield in LaLiga.

Juventus are also reported to be keen, with Mundo Deportivo saying the two want him on loan.

Former Premier League star Willian leaving Olympiacos

11:20 , Karl Matchett

A quick note that a familiar Premier League face is off: Willian, formerly of Chelsea, Arsenal and Fulham, is leaving his club in Greece.

“Olympiacos FC wishes all the best to Willian in the next steps of his massive career. He will always have a family in Piraeus,” a statement read.

The 36-year-old hadn’t been there long but is now off for a new venture. A fourth team in England?

Man Utd compete for former Chelsea star ahead of Barcelona exit?

11:10 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester United and Juventus are looking into a move for Barcelona's Andreas Christensen.

Mundo Deportivo report the Dane could exit the Camp Nou in January, with 18 months left on his deal.

The 28-year-old has missed much of the current campaign due to fitness issues, but negotiations could pick up in the coming weeks to agree a fee substantially below his buyout clause worth €500m.

Bournemouth set to sign defender from DC United

10:50 , Karl Matchett

Bournemouth could have a youthful new face in the squad shortly, with the Telegraph reporting that a fee has been agreed with DC United to bring in teenager Matai Akinmboni.

A medical is still pending before the 18-year-old defender arrives. He previously had a trial with Bayern Munich and is the nephew of Sammy Kuffour, former Ghana international defender who played for that same German club - including in the ‘99 Champions League final - and Roma during his career.

Defender top target for Wolves in January

10:20 , Karl Matchett

And some paper talk now involving the same team: Wolves have made Kevin Danso their top priority, talkSport report. Vito Pereira is an admirer and the Austrian might initially be available on loan with a view to buy, with the latter an obligation if Wolves survive the drop.

The former Augsburg defender previously had a loan spell in England with Southampton. He has 24 caps for his national team and now plays in France for Lens.

Wolves forward Cunha banned for two matches

10:15 , Karl Matchett

Not a transfer rumour, but this could have had a big impact on Wolves’ season and perhaps their January activity too - but Matheus Cunha has been handed just a two-match ban for elbowing a member of Ipswich’s staff, along with an £80,000 fine.

One of the matches will be an FA Cup tie, so Wolves’ league exposure to the ban is minimal.

Leverkusen lead race to sign Manchester City starlet

10:10 , Jack Rathborn

Bayer Leverkusen could capitalise on the uncertainty surrounding Manchester City starlet James McAtee’s future with a move next month.

According to the Mail, the English midfielder could represent an enticing option to eventually replace Florian Wirtz, who has been linked with a host of clubs in recent months, including Real Madrid.

And Leverkusen have been linked with the 22-year-old, alongside Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Bologna and Fiorentina, while Premier League sides Nottingham Forest, West Ham, Brentford and Crystal Palace could also join the race should City decide to make the £25million-rated England U21 international available.

West Ham ‘discuss January transfer targets’ with under-pressure boss Julen Lopetegui

09:50 , Jack Rathborn

West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui will be given more time to turn the club’s fortunes around.

The Telegraph reports the Hammers will persist with the Spanish coach, despite the club’s poor form this season.

And that could mean new signings at the London Stadium in January.

The club needs to sell to buy, but talks have already taken place with co-owner David Sullivan about possible targets.

Cristiano Ronaldo open to leaving Al-Nassr but one factor points to Saudi stay

09:30 , Jack Rathborn

Cristiano Ronaldo is open to leaving Al-Nassr this summer and the 39-year-old Portugal forward is now free to negotiate with other clubs from 1 January.

Marca report the former Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United superstar, stating: “Nobody knows what can happen in the future.”

One factor which could see Ronaldo stay is the report stating that he does not want to leave Saudi Arabia without winning the league, something he has achieved in every country since departing Sporting for Old Trafford in 2003.

Real Madrid to tempt Liverpool with Trent Alexander-Arnold in January?

09:10 , Jack Rathborn

Real Madrid appear ready to push ahead with plans to sign Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, and while the appeal initially was to bring the England international to the Bernabeu on a free transfer next summer, could they accelerate plans to do a deal in January?

Marca claim that while Los Blancos are willing to wait until the summer when Alexander-Arnold’s contract expires, there is an appetite to acquire the player in January too.

That would add immediate cover and a replacement for the injured Dani Carvajal, with Lucas Vazquez the current cover in the role. Yet Liverpool’s position in an increasingly-ominous title race, as they stretch their lead at the top, and an imposing position in the Champions League, could yet ensure the Reds resist the opportunity to salvage some value in their player and accept the unwanted outcome of a free transfer away from Anfield in the summer.

(Getty Images)

Man Utd and Man City to battle for Dani Olmo after Barcelona lose appeal

08:50 , Jack Rathborn

Barcelona could lose Spain international Dani Olmo for free after failing to register the player once more for the second half of the La Liga campaign.

That has opened the door to a possible move to Man Utd or Man City, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The 26-year-old joined Barca from RB Leipzig in August for a reported 60million euros (£51million), but the Catalan club could only register him for the first half of the season as they struggled to meet LaLiga’s wage restrictions.

With a number of players hit by long-term injuries in the summer, Barcelona were eventually able to reallocate some of their wages in order to get Olmo into the squad, but that registration expires next week.

On Friday, a Spanish court rejected an appeal to extend the arrangement for the rest of the campaign.

Barcelona’s Dani Olmo set to miss rest of season after court rejects appeal to play

Arsenal lead Liverpool in race for Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush?

08:30 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal and Liverpool could go head-to-head in the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush.

The Gunners may boost their attacking options next month with Bukayo Saka sidelined until March months.

The Egypt international has thrived in the Bundesliga this season, scoring 18 goals and providing 12 assists in just 24 appearances.

The Reds could add to their attacking options by pairing Marmoush with his compatriot Mohamed Salah, but Caught Offside report Mikel Arteta’s side currently lead the race.

(Getty Images)

Man Utd pushing for PSG star Nuno Mendes?

08:15 , Jack Rathborn

Man Utd could move for Paris Saint-Germain defender Nuno Mendes in the winter transfer window.

Amorim has so far been unable to inspire an uptick in form from the Red Devils, but one position could be immediately upgraded to boost the Portuguese’s system. Left-back appears to be a priority for United, with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia often injured and Diogo Dalot often utilised at right-back.

Speculation has already begun with one report claiming the club has ‘made an offer’ for PSG left-back after ongoing contract talks between the Ligue 1 club and Mendes, with transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano detailing a deal is in the works.

“PSG had a verbal agreement to extend the contract of Mendes and they are insisting on keeping him at the Ligue 1 club, so it’s not going to be an easy deal for them to do,” Fabrizio Romano shared via his Give Me Sport column. “Mendes is one of the most exciting young full-backs in world football, and he could be ideal for Amorim’s system.

“Mendes is a more than capable defender, but he also offers a threat in the final third, making him a perfect fit for the wing-back role under Amorim. Securing his signature certainly won’t be easy, but with his contract expiring in 2026, PSG could be forced into a sale if they are unable to tie him down to a new contract.”

(Getty Images)

Enzo Maresca on rumoured Chelsea target Liam Delap

08:00 , Jack Rathborn

Enzo Maresca got a closer look at the quality of Liam Delap after Ipswich stunned Chelsea on Monday night.

The Town forward was a nuisance throughout the contest at Portman Road, earning and scoring a penalty before setting up Omari Hutchinson in the 2-0 win, with the Italian coach praising the former Man City starlet beforehand after speculation linking the Blues with a move to bolster their options in attack behind Nicolas Jackson.

"Liam is a fantastic player, and also for his age," said Maresca. "I think we spent one year together and he scored [about] 22 to 24 goals. He is a very good striker.

"England have many good players, many good strikers [but] he's working hard off the ball and on the ball, understands the game and can score goals. I think he can be an important player for England."

Liam Delap celebrates scoring in Ipswich’s 2-0 win over Chelsea (PA Wire)

