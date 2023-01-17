Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal lead Rice race; Caicedo to Chelsea after Mudryk; Tottenham rumours

(PA Wire/Getty)

Transfer news LIVE!

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham continue to search for January transfer window deals as the clock starts to tick down on a vibrant month in the market. A new attacker remains on Mikel Arteta’s agenda after losing out on Mykhailo Mudryk, with Leandro Trossard, Facundo Torres and Dusan Vlahovic all linked with a move to north London. Declan Rice is a key target for the summer.

Over at Chelsea, a new right-back and central midfielder are the priorities for the big spenders and they appear to have identified Denzel Dumfries and Moises Caicedo as their top targets - despite already completing five deals in a matter of weeks.

Spurs are yet to bag a January signing but their on-pitch struggles will likely force them into action. So far, Pedro Porro has been the main objective and talks with Sporting CP continue while they look to rival Arsenal for Brighton’s outcast winger Trossard. Follow all the latest transfer news and rumours via Standard Sport’s live blog!

08:46 , Matt Verri

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Moussa Diaby, but it’s likely to cost them. A lot.

Journalist Manuel Veth reports that Bayer Leverkusen could have got €70m for Diaby last summer, and the German club now see the Mykhailo Mudryk fee as the benchmark.

Diaby has eights goals and three assists so far this season, with Leverkusen reluctant to sell.

Arsenal back in for Vlahovic?

08:36 , Matt Verri

This time last year there was plenty of talk about Arsenal’s interest in Dusan Vlahovic - are we set for more of the same this month?

The Sun claim that the Gunners are turning their focus to the Juventus striker as they look to bolster their attacking options after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk.

With Gabriel Jesus still out, a striker could be brought in before the end of the window and it’s reported that Arsenal are open to matching the £71m asking price for Vlahovic.

Caicedo on ‘dream’ Chelsea move

08:25 , Matt Verri

Chelsea have been linked with a huge £75million deal for Moises Caicedo, who has already described a move to west London as a “dream”.

Speaking after Graham Potter swapped Brighton for the Blues, 21-year-old Caicedo said he did not blame his old boss for making the switch.

“I think they are one of the best teams in the world and nobody would turn down an offer from Chelsea or any other club like that,” he told Ole in September.

“It’d be a dream to be in the best teams in the world and succeed there.”

Caicedo also spoke glowingly of Potter, who has since found himself under mounting pressure at Stamford Bridge.

“It made me very sad now that he left for Chelsea, because he helped me a lot and I wanted to continue having him as a manager, but that’s football,” he continued.

Newcastle eye Chelsea swoop

08:15 , Matt Verri

Newcastle are eyeing three Chelsea players this month as they look to strengthen.

The Telegraph report that the Magpies are interested in Hakim Ziyech, Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, with the Blues likely needing to offload some of their squad after so many incomings.

Ziyech in particularly has struggled for minutes under Graham Potter, and faces plenty of competition to even make the squad now.

Tottenham still in Porro discussions

08:03 , Matt Verri

Tottenham remain in talks with Sporting over a move for Pedro Porro.

The Portuguese club have maintained their stance that the €45m release clause must be paid in full, despite Spurs’ attempts to negotiate.

90min claim that Tottenham want to pay that fee in instalments rather than up front, with the Sporting hierarchy disagreeing over whether that is acceptable.

Arsenal favourites to land Rice

07:53 , Matt Verri

Arsenal are working on a deal to sign Declan Rice after moving ahead of both Manchester United and Man City in the race to sign the West Ham talisman, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

Mikel Arteta’s Premier League leaders have long been admirers of the 24-year-old and made their interest first known during the World Cup in Qatar.

The Gunners have made Rice a major target for the summer and believe he can help take the club to the next level. Any deal is expected to cost between £80-100million, smashing the club’s transfer record.

Chelsea have been previously linked, but their interest is understood to have cooled.

Arsenal offered Tottenham target Trossard

07:45 , Marc Mayo

Standard Sport understands Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Leandro Trossard after being rebuffed by Raphinha.

The Barcelona winger wants to stay at the Camp Nou although the Gunners will not be short of options in the coming weeks as agents clamour to flaunt their clients in Mikel Arteta’s direction.

Tottenham reportedly had a £17m bid for Trossard rejected after he fell out with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Former Spurs striker Darren Bent believes the player is primed for a move to Arsenal, telling talk SPORT: “I would take Trossard. I know it doesn’t look like it has ended well and you don’t like to see that because he has been phenomenal, certainly this season.

“Seven goals in the Premier League, hat-trick against Liverpool. Good technique, Belgium international, you would take him at Arsenal.”

Chelsea linked with £75m Caicedo bid

07:41 , Marc Mayo

Brighton have slapped a £75million price tag on Chelsea target Moises Caicedo.

The Blues are reportedly ready to pay around £65m for the midfielder having missed out on Enzo Fernandez.

But not bids have arrived at the Seagulls’ desk, according to chief executive Paul Barber.

He told CBS Sports: “I'm pleased to say we haven't had any [bids]. Maybe [Chelsea] haven't got my email because I haven't seen any.”

Hello and welcome!

07:31 , Marc Mayo

We have another big day in the January transfer window ahead of us...

Arsenal continue to search for a new winger after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk and have the likes of Leandro Trossard, Ferran Torres and Dusan Vlahovic on their radar.

Chelsea are far from done with their spending as Moises Caicedo becomes the latest target for Graham Potter’s big spenders, along with Denzel Dumfries.

Tottenham also want to land a market blow or two, as they look to rival Arsenal for Trossard and complete a long-awaited deal for Pedro Porro.