Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal lead Rice race; Caicedo to Chelsea after Mudryk; Tottenham rumours

Matt Verri
·6 min read
(PA Wire/Getty)
(PA Wire/Getty)

Transfer news LIVE!

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham continue to search for January transfer window deals as the clock starts to tick down on a vibrant month in the market. A new attacker remains on Mikel Arteta’s agenda after losing out on Mykhailo Mudryk, with Leandro Trossard, Facundo Torres and Dusan Vlahovic all linked with a move to north London. Declan Rice is a key target for the summer.

Over at Chelsea, a new right-back and central midfielder are the priorities for the big spenders and they appear to have identified Denzel Dumfries and Moises Caicedo as their top targets - despite already completing five deals in a matter of weeks.

Spurs are yet to bag a January signing but their on-pitch struggles will likely force them into action. So far, Pedro Porro has been the main objective and talks with Sporting CP continue while they look to rival Arsenal for Brighton’s outcast winger Trossard. Follow all the latest transfer news and rumours via Standard Sport’s live blog!

Transfer news and rumours

  • Arsenal leading Rice race

  • Chelsea learn Caicedo fee

  • Gunners offered Tottenham target Trossard

  • Spurs continue Porro talks

Arsenal sent Diaby warning

08:46 , Matt Verri

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Moussa Diaby, but it’s likely to cost them. A lot.

Journalist Manuel Veth reports that Bayer Leverkusen could have got €70m for Diaby last summer, and the German club now see the Mykhailo Mudryk fee as the benchmark.

Diaby has eights goals and three assists so far this season, with Leverkusen reluctant to sell.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal back in for Vlahovic?

08:36 , Matt Verri

This time last year there was plenty of talk about Arsenal’s interest in Dusan Vlahovic - are we set for more of the same this month?

The Sun claim that the Gunners are turning their focus to the Juventus striker as they look to bolster their attacking options after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk.

With Gabriel Jesus still out, a striker could be brought in before the end of the window and it’s reported that Arsenal are open to matching the £71m asking price for Vlahovic.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Caicedo on ‘dream’ Chelsea move

08:25 , Matt Verri

Chelsea have been linked with a huge £75million deal for Moises Caicedo, who has already described a move to west London as a “dream”.

Speaking after Graham Potter swapped Brighton for the Blues, 21-year-old Caicedo said he did not blame his old boss for making the switch.

“I think they are one of the best teams in the world and nobody would turn down an offer from Chelsea or any other club like that,” he told Ole in September.

“It’d be a dream to be in the best teams in the world and succeed there.”

Caicedo also spoke glowingly of Potter, who has since found himself under mounting pressure at Stamford Bridge.

“It made me very sad now that he left for Chelsea, because he helped me a lot and I wanted to continue having him as a manager, but that’s football,” he continued.

Read more of his comments here

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Newcastle eye Chelsea swoop

08:15 , Matt Verri

Newcastle are eyeing three Chelsea players this month as they look to strengthen.

The Telegraph report that the Magpies are interested in Hakim Ziyech, Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, with the Blues likely needing to offload some of their squad after so many incomings.

Ziyech in particularly has struggled for minutes under Graham Potter, and faces plenty of competition to even make the squad now.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Tottenham still in Porro discussions

08:03 , Matt Verri

Tottenham remain in talks with Sporting over a move for Pedro Porro.

The Portuguese club have maintained their stance that the €45m release clause must be paid in full, despite Spurs’ attempts to negotiate.

90min claim that Tottenham want to pay that fee in instalments rather than up front, with the Sporting hierarchy disagreeing over whether that is acceptable.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Arsenal favourites to land Rice

07:53 , Matt Verri

Arsenal are working on a deal to sign Declan Rice after moving ahead of both Manchester United and Man City in the race to sign the West Ham talisman, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

Mikel Arteta’s Premier League leaders have long been admirers of the 24-year-old and made their interest first known during the World Cup in Qatar.

The Gunners have made Rice a major target for the summer and believe he can help take the club to the next level. Any deal is expected to cost between £80-100million, smashing the club’s transfer record.

Chelsea have been previously linked, but their interest is understood to have cooled.

Read more on that here

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Arsenal offered Tottenham target Trossard

07:45 , Marc Mayo

Standard Sport understands Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Leandro Trossard after being rebuffed by Raphinha.

The Barcelona winger wants to stay at the Camp Nou although the Gunners will not be short of options in the coming weeks as agents clamour to flaunt their clients in Mikel Arteta’s direction.

Tottenham reportedly had a £17m bid for Trossard rejected after he fell out with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Former Spurs striker Darren Bent believes the player is primed for a move to Arsenal, telling talk SPORT: “I would take Trossard. I know it doesn’t look like it has ended well and you don’t like to see that because he has been phenomenal, certainly this season.

“Seven goals in the Premier League, hat-trick against Liverpool. Good technique, Belgium international, you would take him at Arsenal.”

Read the full story!

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Chelsea linked with £75m Caicedo bid

07:41 , Marc Mayo

Brighton have slapped a £75million price tag on Chelsea target Moises Caicedo.

The Blues are reportedly ready to pay around £65m for the midfielder having missed out on Enzo Fernandez.

But not bids have arrived at the Seagulls’ desk, according to chief executive Paul Barber.

He told CBS Sports: “I'm pleased to say we haven't had any [bids]. Maybe [Chelsea] haven't got my email because I haven't seen any.”

Read the full story!

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Hello and welcome!

07:31 , Marc Mayo

We have another big day in the January transfer window ahead of us...

Arsenal continue to search for a new winger after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk and have the likes of Leandro Trossard, Ferran Torres and Dusan Vlahovic on their radar.

Chelsea are far from done with their spending as Moises Caicedo becomes the latest target for Graham Potter’s big spenders, along with Denzel Dumfries.

Tottenham also want to land a market blow or two, as they look to rival Arsenal for Trossard and complete a long-awaited deal for Pedro Porro.

Latest Stories

  • Midseason NHL Draft rankings: Connor Bedard headlines elite talent at the top

    Connor Bedard will undoubtedly go first-overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, but how will the rest of the first round shake out?

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Vancouver Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Draisaitl scores two as Oilers beat Golden Knights 4-3

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Saturday night. Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist, Klim Kostin scored for the third straight game, and Zach Hyman had two assists to help the Oilers win their third straight to finish a 3-1 road trip. Jack Campbell had 27 saves. Draisaitl had his 50th career two-goal game, and has four goals in the last three games. He and teammate Connor McDavid have been especially good against

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin

  • Martin Jones, Lucas Raymond, Nikita Kucherov named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Seattle goaltender Martin Jones, Detroit left-wing Lucas Raymond and Tampa Bay right-wing Nikita Kucherov have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Jones went 3-0-0 with a 1.67 goals-against average, .933 save percentage and two shutouts to help the Kraken to a four-win week and a sweep of a seven-game road trip. He opened the week with consecutive shutouts, making 21 saves in a 4-0 victory over Montreal on Jan. 9 and 27 stops in a 3-0 win against Boston on Thursday. It marke

  • Blue Jays sign international free agent Enmanuel Bonilla to franchise-record bonus

    The 16-year-old corner outfielder signed for $4.1 million, the largest bonus in franchise history.

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Kaillie Humphries wins World Cup monobob gold, Canada's Appiah third

    ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries won a World Cup women’s monobob race for the 100th medal of her career in major international competition and Canada's Cynthia Appiah took bronze. Humphries has won 70 medals in two-woman races in her career; 60 in World Cups, seven at the world championships and three at the Olympics. She’s won another 11 medals in monobob events — including Olympic gold at Beijing last year — plus 10 more on the North American Cup circuit and nine medals in team comp

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin

  • Joy Drop: Can a new book on running inspire me to get out in this mess?

    Friends, as the weekend approaches, I am excited to share some happy news and wonderful happenings with you. Let's start with some amazingness from the IIHF U18 women's world championships. I just loved when sports cross over and goals or finishes are inspired by other games and techniques. Fourteen-year-old Slovakian superstar Nela Lopušanová wowed hockey fans with her "Michigan" goal. It's called that in tribute to the University of Michigan's Mike Legg, who scored the first lacrosse-style goa

  • Bottcher, Fujisawa claim Canadian Open titles

    CAMROSE, Alta. — Canada's Brendan Bottcher earned a 5-3 victory over Sweden's Niklas Edin to claim the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open title on Sunday. After falling behind 2-1, Bottcher scored in three consecutive ends, including two in the third, to take a 5-2 advantage. After a scoreless sixth end, Edin put a single on the board before conceding after the seventh. The two were the lone undefeated rinks entering the final. Bottcher ousted Italy's Joel Retornaz 3-2 in Saturday's semifinal

  • Jets post 2-1 win to extend Coyotes' misery

    WINNIPEG — Blake Wheeler thought it was time to quit passing and his decision paid off. Wheeler scored the game-winner late in the second period as the Winnipeg Jets handed the Arizona Coyotes their ninth straight loss with a 2-1 victory on Sunday. After Wheeler's linemates, Cole Perfetti and Mark Scheifele, passed the puck around in the Arizona zone, Scheifele finally sent it to Wheeler and his shot beat goalie Karel Vejmelka at 16:45. “I was just tired and wanted to get off the ice,” Wheeler a

  • Flames hold off Stars' surge to net 6-5 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Andy Murray edges Berrettini in 5 sets at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Andy Murray has beaten a top-20 opponent at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time since 2017. The three-time major champion blew a big early lead, then needed to save a match point and wound up eliminating 13th-seeded Matteo Berrettini in five sets in the first round of the Australian Open. The match was played under a closed roof at Rod Laver Arena because the tournament’s heat rule was invoked. Murray raced through the first two sets in less than 1 1/2 hours be