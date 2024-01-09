Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal eye Onana, Werner linked with Spurs as Gallagher’s Chelsea future in doubt

The January transfer window can be a strange beast on occasions, slow to start but frenzied at the end of the month as teams try to fix flaws or add depth in a compressed timeframe - and often with clubs who don’t want to deal. That can result in inflated fees or extremely late deals being done, but the rumours themselves start early and simply keep going.

This month, Arsenal and Chelsea are expected to be two of the teams trying to bring in at least one player each, with Ivan Toney a name on both clubs’ wishlists. That might depend on sales though, while Tottenham and Liverpool could look to bring in reinforcements to deal with the likes of Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah being absent at mid-season international tournaments.

Follow the live blog below for all the latest news, rumours and updates in the transfer market and find the latest football betting odds and tips here.

January transfer window LIVE

Kylian Mbappe reportedly agrees Real Madrid move

Chelsea linked with buyout deal for Osimhen

Pochettino confirms Gallagher talks

Spurs set to sign Timo Werner on loan

Werner to have Spurs medical

09:22 , Mike Jones

Timo Werner is undergoing a medical with Tottenham today after flying to London last night to complete his loan move to the north London club.

The RB Leipzig player will join Spurs on an initial six-month loan with an option to buy for around £15m.

Elsewhere, Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen is scheduled to undergo a medical with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday ahead of his loan to the German club.

The deal is in the final stages and does not include any option nor obligation to buy the left-back who will play in the Bundesliga until the summer.

United eyeing up Jonathan David?

09:16 , Mike Jones

Pencil this one down as one of those Manchester United rumours that pop up every single transfer windows but Lille striker Jonathan David is apparantly on the club’s radar.

It is no secret that United need to bring in a forward capable of converting their chances - especially after last night’s wasteful display against Wigan.

Story continues

Football Transfers are claiming that the Red Devils are interested in the Canadian star and could make an offer during the January transfer window.

This season the 23-year-old has 10 goals and 6 assists from 24 appearances across all competitions so knows how to find the back of the net. His age makes him an investment for the future too.

David’s contract is expiring in 18 months so Lille will likely want to cash in on any sale with a rumoured price of £34m being touted should this rumour progress into something more substantial.

Tottenham close in on Dragusin amid Bayern interest

09:08 , Mike Jones

Tottenham are said to be close to coming to an agreement with Genoa in the transfer of sign central defender Radu Dragusin says Sky Sports News.

Talks have reprotedly reached the advanced stages following Spurs’ offer of an initial £21.5m (€25m) plus an extra £4.3m (€5m) in bonuses.

This would amount to Genoa’s valuation of just under £26m (€30m), which is what the Italian club had been holding out for.

There is still some danger that this deal could get hijacked as Bayern Munich have been making inquiries about signing Dragusin thought they are yet to make an offer for the player.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to keep Conor Gallagher but doubts remain

09:03 , Lawrence Ostlere

Conor Gallagher’s future remains up in the air but his manager wants him to stay at Chelsea for the long term.

Mauricio Pochettino revealed he has had conversations with the England midfielder, who has only 18 months left on his contract at Stamford Bridge and is yet to be offered a bumper long-term deal by the club.

Gallagher’s performances have been one of the few positives in a frustrating season for Chelsea so far.

“If you want to ask me if I was talking with Conor about this situation, yes,” Pochettino said. “Like all the players when some rumour happens, it’s always good to have a good conversation with the player, like Ian Maatsen, or different players like this, Andrey Santos.

‌“I think it’s always important for us, the coaches, to have very clear and very direct, honest conversations with the players. It’s healthy to have these types of relationships.”

Chelsea are yet to rule out the possibility of Gallagher leaving this month, and could be tempted by a big offer, given his contract situation, according to the Telegraph.

Will Conor Gallagher stay at Chelsea? (Getty Images)

Erik ten Hag reveals why Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek struggled at Manchester United

Monday 8 January 2024 20:00 , Mike Jones

Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United need players with the character to cope with the scrutiny and pressure of life at Old Trafford, as Jadon Sancho is set to follow Donny van de Beek to the exit after failing to realise his potential at the club.

The Dutchman managed Van de Beek at Ajax, where he played in a side who reached the Champions League semi-finals, but gave him just two Premier League starts for United and just 21 minutes of first-team football this season before the midfielder joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan.

And Sancho, one of the most expensive players in United’s history, is set to return to Borussia Dortmund on loan after the two clubs agreed a deal in principle.

Seeing how some players have struggled at Old Trafford has convinced Ten Hag that it is a question of finding footballers with the personality to survive as he argued it is simpler to play for almost any club other than United.

Erik ten Hag reveals why Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek struggled at Man Utd

January transfer news - live

Monday 8 January 2024 19:45 , Mike Jones

Mauricio Pochettino has been in talks with the Chelsea higher-ups about possible January signings despite the Blues already having a huge squad of players and skirting the edges of Financial Fair Play rules.

“We are assessing the squad, like always,” said Pochettino. “We had a conversation with the owners and sporting director yesterday and today.

“We are looking, like the other teams, for opportunities.”

Asked how those conversations went, Pochettino added: “Really good, really nice. Always we keep a good relationship. Everything is going well. They are normal conversations that we need to have.”

January transfer news - live

Monday 8 January 2024 19:30 , Mike Jones

Newcastle might be in the market for a player or two this month but their first big news is one player staying - for an extra year.

Centre-back Fabian Schar has been excellent this past year and really since signing for the Magpies overall, and he extends his deal now until 2025.

Extending his stay on Tyneside! 😁🤝 pic.twitter.com/5yGeqwUMDx — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 8, 2024

January transfer news - live

Monday 8 January 2024 19:15 , Mike Jones

Jordan Henderson appears to want to leave the Saudi Pro League already but according to transfer writer Ben Jacobs, he will only be able to do so if a club pays decent money for him, or covers the entirety of his wages for a loan deal.

He’s on big money at Ettifaq and Liverpool will also receive a percentage of any sell-on deal, he further reports.

A “tough negotiation” for him to exit in this window.

Tony Mowbray named Wayne Rooney’s successor as Birmingham City manager

Monday 8 January 2024 19:00 , Mike Jones

Tony Mowbray has been announced as Birmingham City’s new manager, replacing Wayne Rooney. The former Sunderland and West Brom boss has penned a two-and-half-year deal at St Andrew’s.

He becomes the Blues’ third manager of the season after John Eustace and Rooney, with the latter’s departure coming after just 83 days.

Mowbray said: “I am excited to be joining Birmingham at this time. I can’t wait to get back on the training pitch and start working with this talented group of players.”

Mowbray named Wayne Rooney’s successor as Birmingham manager

January transfer news - live

Monday 8 January 2024 18:45 , Mike Jones

Kylian Mbappe is out of contract at PSG this summer and while he recently said he hadn’t made his mind up on a summer switch, the latest updates suggest that’s no longer the case.

The Mirror are citing French outlets claiming Mbappe will let a £69m loyalty bonus go to secure himself a move to Real Madrid on a free transfer.

In contrast, The Times recently suggested the striker’s entourage were “unimpressed” with the Spanish club attempting to force him into a rushed decision, with Liverpool among the clubs who would be willing to make a move if he indicated an openness to the deal.

January transfer news - live

Monday 8 January 2024 18:30 , Mike Jones

Timo Werner is expected to fly into London this evening ahead of his move to Tottenham. The former Chelsea forward will undergo a medical when he lands ahead of signing his loan move until the end of the season.

Should Werner perform strongly for Spurs they have an option to keep him with a permanent purchase of around around £15m.

January transfer news - live

Monday 8 January 2024 18:15 , Mike Jones

Brighton goalkeeper James Beadle has joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan until the end of the season.

The England U21s goalkeeper has made the switch from League One club Oxford United to the Championship side Wednesday.

Brighton’s technical director David Weir said: “This is an excellent opportunity for James to test himself at Championship level, having excelled with Oxford United in League One during the first half of the season.

“Like his new long-term contract, this is another reward for his progress and hard work, and we look forward to monitoring his progress with Sheffield Wednesday in the second half of the season.”

January transfer news - live

Monday 8 January 2024 18:00 , Mike Jones

Fabio Carvalho is closing in on a move to Hull after his loan to RB Leipzig was cut short this month.

Hull owner Acun Ilicali spoke with Sky Sports News about the move saying: “We agreed all terms with him. I’m very happy to say he’s going to wear the Hull shirt.

“It’s almost done. The announcement has to be done, that’s all. The club will do it. So many clubs wanted him and he chose us. It’s because of the way we are playing the game. Liam Rosenior has a big effect on that, playing nice football.

“He wants to go to a place where he will enjoy football. Hull is the best place for him to improve his talents. We are a fantastic club with fantastic players and a fantastic coach. Everything is so good here.”

January transfer news - live

Monday 8 January 2024 17:45 , Mike Jones

Strikers are at a premium right now and two of the world’s best four No.9s could be on the move in summer for very, very different price tags. If Erling Haaland and Harry Kane are the two who won’t be moving, Kylian Mbappe and Victor Osimhen seem likely to.

Chelsea are making the latter their top target and Il Matino, via the Evening Standard, say the London club are willing to pay his release clause in full - that’s €120m, or £103.3m - but the deal won’t be done until summer.

Can Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku and co fire them into European places before then?

January transfer news - live

Monday 8 January 2024 17:30 , Mike Jones

According to the Daily Mail’s Simon Jones, Wolves are targting Southampton striker Che Adams as a possible transfer for January.

The midlands club, who have been exceeding expectations this season under Gary O’Neil, require some extra firepower at the top end of the field and Adams seems to fit the bill.

Austrian attacker Sasa Kalajdzic has exited Molineux and signed for Eintracht Frankfurt and with Hwang Hee-chan at the Asian Cup with South Korea, Wolves are short in attack as Matheus Cunha remains their only recognised striker.

The club are said to be considering a move for West Ham’s Danny Ings though Adams is the preferred and less expensive choice.

German football legend Franz Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Monday 8 January 2024 17:15 , Mike Jones

German football legend Franz Beckenbauer, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, has died at the age of 78, his family have announced.

Beckenbauer is one of just three men – along with Brazil#’s Mario Zagallo, who died last week, and France’s Didier Deschamps – to have won the World Cup as both a player and a manager, after captaining West Germany to glory in 1974 and repeating the feat as coach in 1990.

He also twice won the Ballon d’Or, in 1972 and 1976, earned over 100 caps for his country and is generally credited with creating the role of the modern sweeper.

German football legend Franz Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Chelsea not targeting Ukraine forward in January

Monday 8 January 2024 17:00 , Jack Rathborn

Chelsea will not move for Ukraine forward Artem Dovbyk in January, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Shining at Girona in La Liga, Dovbyk has been linked with the Blues after scoring 11 goals and making six assists this season.

The 26-year-old only joined Girona last summer for around €8m from Dnipro.

But Romano insists no move is imminent, telling Caught Offside: “Not leaving Girona in January, no chance. Fake stories, at least for January window. In the summer we will see.”

Juventus ready to offer new contract to former Leeds midfielder Weston McKennie

Monday 8 January 2024 16:45 , Jack Rathborn

Juventus are poised to offer Weston McKennie a new contract.

The former Leeds midfielder is back in Turin and has established himself as a starter this term.

And now the Old Lady are ready to extend the United States international’s stay, according to Goal.com report Romeo Agresti.

The 25-year-old is tied to the Allianz Stadium until June 2025.

Ivan Toney admits he ‘fell out of love’ with football during eight-month ban

Monday 8 January 2024 16:30 , Mike Jones

Ivan Toney says he lost his love for football during an eight-month betting ban but is ready to return and repay Brentford’s support during his lengthy lay-off.

The 27-year-old England striker has not played since last May, when he was found guilty of 232 breaches of the Football Association’s gambling rules, but is set to make his Premier League comeback against Nottingham Forest on January 20.

He has spent his time away from the game working hard on his own, in extra sessions at the club and on solo trips to Nashville, and admits struggling to come to terms with his punishment.

Ivan Toney admits he ‘fell out of love’ with football during eight-month ban

January transfer news - live

Monday 8 January 2024 16:15 , Mike Jones

Championship side Plymouth have signed Tottenham defender Ashley Phillips on loan until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old has played five times for the Tottenham Under-21s and is the England Under-19 captain. He has been allowed to leave despite a defensive shortage, with Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Ben Davies and Eric Dier all sidelined.

Plymouth Argyle have conceded 12 goals in their last five Championship games and last week appointed former England youth coach Ian Foster, who has previously taken charge of the country’s under-18, under-19 and under-20 sides.

“He’s a young player with lots of potential,” Foster told BBC Sport about his first signing. “He’s a really calm and composed player with the ball, and someone who is brave is possession.

“Out of possession he’s really athletic. He’s a big 18-year-old so he’s physically already highly developed, but I’m sure there’s much more to come.

“He’s not the finished article by any stretch of the imagination, but he will be a top player.”

January transfer news - live

Monday 8 January 2024 16:00 , Mike Jones

Scott High has returned to Huddersfield following his loan spell with Ross County.

The former Scotland Under-21 only made two substitute appearances for the Dingwall side in a disappointing spell north of the border.

Both clubs confirmed the loan deal had been ended prematurely after the midfielder suffered a hamstring injury.

January transfer news - live

Monday 8 January 2024 15:45 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta admitted Arsenal need a psychological “reset” after they could not capitalise on chances in their 2-0 FA Cup third-round loss to Liverpool at the Emirates.

The Gunners dominated the first half but Jakub Kiwior conceded an own goal after 80 minutes before Luis Diaz’s neat finish in second half added-time was enough for Jurgen Klopp’s men to claim victory.

January transfer news - live

Monday 8 January 2024 15:30 , Mike Jones

Borussia Dortmund remain in talks with Chelsea over the signing of left-back Ian Maatsen. Discussions are taking place over a loan move with an option to buy.

There is a willingness from all parties to get a deal done as Maatsen has entered the final 18 months of his contract.

January transfer news - live

Monday 8 January 2024 15:15 , Mike Jones

Robin Koch could be staying in Germany. The Leeds United stalwart is set to make his loan move from Leeds to Eintracht Frankfurt permanent.

That’s according to Sky Sports’ German reporters who say discussions over the deal are in the final stages and Frankfurt want to give him a contract until 2027.

Koch is open to remaining where he is and believes he has a chance of being called up to the Germany national team if he does.

January transfer news - live

Monday 8 January 2024 15:00 , Mike Jones

Mauricio Pochettino has been in talks with the Chelsea higher-ups about possible January signings despite the Blues already having a huge squad of players and skirting the edges of Financial Fair Play rules.

“We are assessing the squad, like always,” said Pochettino. “We had a conversation with the owners and sporting director yesterday and today.

“We are looking, like the other teams, for opportunities.”

Asked how those conversations went, Pochettino added: “Really good, really nice. Always we keep a good relationship. Everything is going well. They are normal conversations that we need to have.”

January transfer news - live

Monday 8 January 2024 14:45 , Mike Jones

Ivan Toney wants to repay Brentford by helping them out of a relegation battle during the second half of the season after the support the club showed him during his eight-month ban from football.

In an interview with Sky Sports and the Daily Mirror, Toney spoke about his time out of the game after he was banned for 232 breaches of the FA’s rules for betting on football.

“The club was right behind me from the first bit. The fans were behind me, which was a massive part,” he said.

“Even when I wasn’t at their games, they were singing my name. And I got loads of messages on social media. A friend of mine sent me a video of the fans singing my name, I got goosebumps to know that they’re still behind me, even though I’m not there.

“Everyone knows Brentford is a family club, they have been nothing but amazing for me. I can’t thank them enough, especially the fans. They were behind me from the first minute as well. So it’s kind of like I have a lot to repay.”

January transfer news - live

Monday 8 January 2024 14:30 , Mike Jones

Bayern Munich and AC Milan are monitoring the situation in regards to Radu Dragusin with the prospect of entering the bidding for the Romanian defender.

Tottenham are currently in pole position to sign Dragusin from Genoa having upped their initial bid due to interest from Napoli. The Rossoneri have probed whether they could insert Lorenzo Colombo into a possible deal but haven’t lodged a bid yet.

According to Sky, Genoa are currently asking for €30m for Dragusin, while Tottenham proposed €25m plus add-ons, and Napoli concocted a package including two players.

They put on the table €20m plus Leo Ostigard and Alessandro Zanoli. The Bavarians’ bid is in the same ballpark as Tottenham’s at present.

January transfer news - live

Monday 8 January 2024 14:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed he has held talks with the club’s owners regarding January transfer business, but says he is “happy” with his options.

“I am very positive and happy with the squad. If something appears, we will announce,” Pochettino said.

The Blues face Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup semi-finals tomorrow night.

January transfer news - live

Monday 8 January 2024 14:00 , Karl Matchett

Kalvin Phillips was a target for Juventus in this transfer window - but that’s now off the cards, says frequent tweeter Fabrizio Romano.

Juve have “no intention” to pursue the deal due to the English midfielder’s wages - which surely they immediately knew about? - and the structure with Man City of any deal.

Newcastle are still in the running though and the Mail suggest they are front-runners.

January transfer news - live

Monday 8 January 2024 13:45 , Karl Matchett

Tottenham might be looking at more than one arrival this month, with the aforementioned Timo Werner the first.

In defence there could also be additions: the Mail report they are keen to sign Radu Dragusin from Genoa, who want £26m for him.

Spurs are currently £5m short of that with their entry offer.

But the Evening Standard hold a report from Italy that Loic Bade, currently at Sevilla, is also a target for Ange Postecoglou this month.

January transfer news - live

Monday 8 January 2024 13:30 , Karl Matchett

West Ham might be making moves at the back and it could spark a Premier League merry-go-round in defence.

Nayef Aguerd is a target for Saudi sides and would cost around £40m, which the Hammers would reportedly be happy to then spend on Wolves defender Max Kilman.

Jonathan Tah, Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall and Peterborough’s Ronnie Edwards are also targets for David Moyes, report the Guardian.

January transfer news - live

Monday 8 January 2024 13:15 , Karl Matchett

In slightly unexpected news, Jesse Lingard has been offered as an option to Barcelona this month.

The attacking midfielder has been unable to find a new club so far since leaving Nottingham Forest in the summer and Spanish outlet Sport report that the Catalan club’s financial issues and the need for squad reinforcements mean an unlikely union could be in the offing.

31-year-old Lingard is training solo in Dubai but he has also been linked with Saudi clubs and Everton.

Erik ten Hag reveals why Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek struggled at Manchester United

Monday 8 January 2024 13:00 , Karl Matchett

Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United need players with the character to cope with the scrutiny and pressure of life at Old Trafford, as Jadon Sancho is set to follow Donny van de Beek to the exit after failing to realise his potential at the club.

The Dutchman managed Van de Beek at Ajax, where he played in a side who reached the Champions League semi-finals, but gave him just two Premier League starts for United and just 21 minutes of first-team football this season before the midfielder joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan.

And Sancho, one of the most expensive players in United’s history, is set to return to Borussia Dortmund on loan after the two clubs agreed a deal in principle.

Seeing how some players have struggled at Old Trafford has convinced Ten Hag that it is a question of finding footballers with the personality to survive as he argued it is simpler to play for almost any club other than United.

Erik ten Hag reveals why Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek struggled at Man Utd

Monday 8 January 2024 12:45 , Karl Matchett

Hull are the favourites to sign Fabio Carvalho on loan from Liverpool for the second half of the season.

The winger has returned to Anfield after failing to break into the RB Leipzig side during a loan spell in Germany and Liverpool are willing to let the 21-year-old leave again. A deal has not been finalised yet but Hull are the frontrunners to get Carvalho.

New favourites emerge to sign out-of-favour Liverpool winger Fabio Carvalho

January transfer news - live

Monday 8 January 2024 12:30 , Karl Matchett

Jordan Henderson appears to want to leave the Saudi Pro League already but according to transfer writer Ben Jacobs, he will only be able to do so if a club pays decent money for him, or covers the entirety of his wages for a loan deal.

He’s on big money at Ettifaq and Liverpool will also receive a percentage of any sell-on deal, he further reports.

A “tough negotiation” for him to exit in this window.

January transfer news - live

Monday 8 January 2024 12:15 , Karl Matchett

Newcastle might be in the market for a player or two this month but their first big news is one player staying - for an extra year.

Centre-back Fabian Schar has been excellent this past year and really since signing for the Magpies overall, and he extends his deal now until 2025.

Extending his stay on Tyneside! 😁🤝 pic.twitter.com/5yGeqwUMDx — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 8, 2024

January transfer news - live

Monday 8 January 2024 12:00 , Karl Matchett

Jean-Clair Todibo is a target for both Manchester United and Chelsea, according to RMC Sport. AC Milan are additionally keen on signing him but are not thought to have the financial resources to compete with the Premier League clubs.

Nice won’t be willing sellers but his performance levels this term have seen him propelled to an in-demand player once more - as he was prior to a failed spell with Barcelona earlier in his career.

With Thiago Silva and Raphael Varane aging and departing respectively, both Chelsea and United need a new option at the back.

Tony Mowbray named Wayne Rooney’s successor as Birmingham manager

Monday 8 January 2024 11:45 , Karl Matchett

Tony Mowbray has been announced as Birmingham’s new manager to replace Wayne Rooney. The former Sunderland and West Brom boss has penned a two-and-half-year deal at St Andrew’s.

He becomes Blues’ third manager of the season after John Eustace and Rooney, with the latter’s departure coming after just 83 days.

It's #MowbrayMonday. 🔵⚪️



We are delighted to announce Tony Mowbray as the new Men’s First Team Manager. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 8, 2024

Mowbray said: “I am excited to be joining Birmingham at this time. I can’t wait to get back on the training pitch and start working with this talented group of players.”

More details here:

Mowbray named Wayne Rooney’s successor as Birmingham manager

January transfer news - live

Monday 8 January 2024 11:30 , Karl Matchett

Brentford striker Ivan Toney says he wants to “repay” the club’s faith in him as the striker prepares to return to football following an eight-month ban for betting offences.

Toney, who scored 20 Premier League goals last season, has been sidelined since May after admitting to 232 breaches of the FA’s rules for betting on football but is to make his comeback this month.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a January move, however, with The Independent reporting that Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing the striker, who Brentford value at £100m.

Toney returns to Brentford with the club in a dire run of form. Thomas Frank’s injury-hit side have lost five Premier League games in a row to be dragged into a relegation battle ahead of their next fixture against Nottingham Forest on January 20.

Ivan Toney responds to transfer speculation ahead of Brentford return

January transfer news - live

Monday 8 January 2024 11:15 , Karl Matchett

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted signing a big-money striker this January is not “realistic” amid the club’s struggles in front of goal.

The Gunners were knocked out of the FA Cup by Liverpool on Sunday and have now gone three games without scoring following the 2-0 defeat at the Emirates.

Arteta’s side were again wasteful against Liverpool, with Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard, Reiss Nelson and Bukayo Saka all missing good chances.

Gabriel Jesus was sidelined with a knee injury, meanwhile, with Eddie Nkietiah only introduced as a late substitute.

Arsenal are now winless in four games and have let their lead at the top of the Premier League slip away, leading to speculation that they would enter the market this month.

Mikel Arteta provides update on Arsenal’s January transfer plans

January transfer news - live

Monday 8 January 2024 11:00 , Karl Matchett

Amadou Onana is a player on Arsenal’s wishlist, with Mikel Arteta’s side needing a boost of some sort after three straight defeats including an FA Cup exit at home against Liverpool yesterday.

The Everton man has a £60m price target, according to some outlets, with Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz another candidate - though he appears more likely to be a summer move of potential.

A Belgian midfielder with excellent ball-winning and ball-carrying abilities, he’d be an expensive addition to an area of the Gunners’ park which already saw over £100m spent on Declan Rice in summer, plus £60m-plus on Kai Havertz, who has played there plenty this term too.

January transfer news - live

Monday 8 January 2024 10:45 , Karl Matchett

In more immediate news and somewhat lower down the calibre ladder, Timo Werner is prepping for a Premier League return.

The German striker is heading to Tottenham on loan, with RB Leipzig having confirmed he’s allowed to depart as he seeks form and a place in the national team ahead of Euro 2024.

Ange Postecoglou hopes to sign him before their next game with Son now absent, while Spurs will have an option for a permanent deal in the summer.

“It’s a win-win for everyone,” technical director Mario Gomez said. “Germany benefits from it. We benefit from this because we get a player going. He will play regularly, that’s what Tottenham have conveyed to us.”

January transfer news - live

Monday 8 January 2024 10:30 , Karl Matchett

Now to the other striker. Mbappe is out of contract at PSG this summer and while he recently said he hadn’t made his mind up on a summer switch, the latest updates suggest that’s no longer the case.

The Mirror are citing French outlets claiming Mbappe will let a £69m loyalty bonus go to secure himself a move to Real Madrid on a free transfer.

In contrast, The Times recently suggested the striker’s entourage were “unimpressed” with the Spanish club attempting to force him into a rushed decision, with Liverpool among the clubs who would be willing to make a move if he indicated an openness to the deal.

January transfer news - live

Monday 8 January 2024 10:17 , Karl Matchett

We might as well start at the top: of the food chain, and of the pitch.

Strikers are at a premium right now and two of the world’s best four No.9s could be on the move in summer for very, very different price tags. If Erling Haaland and Harry Kane are the two who won’t be moving, Kylian Mbappe and Victor Osimhen seem likely to.

Chelsea are making the latter their top target and Il Matino, via the Evening Standard, say the London club are willing to pay his release clause in full - that’s €120m, or £103.3m - but the deal won’t be done until summer.

Can Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku and co fire them into European places before then?

January transfer news - live

Monday 8 January 2024 09:28 , Karl Matchett

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the January transfer window, with plenty of Premier League clubs likely to do business over the coming weeks as they seek out the points they need to survive - or to pick up the top prizes.

We’ll also have coverage of the biggest names around Europe and the teams looking to tie up business for summer somewhat early.

On Monday morning, the headlines are led by Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United - but we’ll bring you everything from every move and every team covered in full across the day.