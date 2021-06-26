Transfer news LIVE! Sancho to Man Utd ‘here we go’ soon; Mbappe to Liverpool; Reece James latest; gossip today

(The FA via Getty Images)

Transfer news LIVE!

The summer transfer window is well underway, and we are starting to see the top clubs across Europe step up their efforts to spend some cash and refresh their respective squads for the upcoming 2021/22 season.

Manchester United are finally set to sign no1 target Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, with the deal set to get the signed and sealed ‘here we go’ approval from Fabrizio Romano imminently. Raphael Varane also wants to swap Real Madrid for Old Trafford, though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may yet opt for Villarreal’s Pau Torres with wonderkid Kamaldeen Sulemana also linked.

England captain Harry Kane still dominates the transfer headline and Manchester City have made their first official bid for the striker worth over £100m, as they also target Chelsea’s Reece James in a surprise new development along with Aston Villa star Jack Grealish.

Arsenal are in advanced talks with Brighton over England defender Ben White in a deal that could be worth more than £50m, while Mikel Arteta has reportedly made Eduardo Camavinga his next priority target, while Alexander Isak and Yves Bissouma could also be on the wishlist.

Chelsea and Tottenham could go head to head for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, while Spurs have turned to ex-Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo on their prolonged manager search, though Rangers’ Steven Gerrard is also on the radar.

Liverpool are said to have opened talks over PSV Eindhoven star Donyell Malen amid links to the likes of superstar Kylian Mbappe, John McGinn, Renato Sanches, Ryan Gravenberch and others, though Jurgen Klopp has missed out to Leicester in the race to sign Patson Daka from Red Bull Salzburg.

Keep up to date with all of today's latest transfer news, rumours and gossip below!

